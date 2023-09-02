The Noonification: The Last Hope for Venus (9/2/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Giant Mistakes and Successes: Lessons From Growing Codeacademys Revenue From $10M To $50M By [ 8 Min read ]\nI ran growth at Codecademy from $10M ARR to $55M ARR. Here are the lessons that I learned. @dlayf Read More. Digital Mastery 2023, Part 1: Shifting Preferences and Behaviour Online By [ 6 Min read ]\nIve condensed hours of 2023 sales and marketing insights for your success. In 10 mins, youll learn how to boost brand visibility close deals. Read More🔎🔥 @darragh Read More. The Most Common Photos Used by Catfish Scammers: Fake Love Costs Real Money By [ 5 Min read ]\nThe girl you think is into you is a catfish scammer, and this post will prove it. @techroasts Read More. The Worms of Purgatory: When the Hunter Becomes the Hunted By [ 21 Min read ]\nMans tinkering created monsters; now, humanitys remnants battle them in the ruins of Earth. Join Vincent as he uncovers a terrifying truth about their enemy. @huffhimself Read More. The Last Hope for Venus By [ 16 Min read ]\nIn a world under attack by red, man-shaped beasts from Venus, Lieutenant McGuire and Professor Sykes find themselves captives of an ancient civilization. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @astoundingstories Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME