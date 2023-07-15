86 Stories To Learn About Real Estate

Let's learn about via these 86 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Real Estate /Learn Repo 1. How to Hack Inflation Inflation is coming, don't let it hack your savings. I look at my experiences growing up with high inflation. Where to put your money (and not to) 2. The Future of Finance Writing Contest by Bricktrade x HackerNoon Participate in the Future of Finance Writing Contest and win from $2000 prize pool! 3. 4 Industries to Watch for Technology Innovation in 2020 Technology trends are evolving faster than ever. From cryptocurrency to autonomous vehicles, new possibilities for what computers can do for both businesses and consumers are emerging. Some of these trends are well-covered, like artificial intelligence emerging as a way to sift through massive amounts of data to find trends for use across a wide range of industries. 4. How We Used Machine Learning to Predict Real Estate Prices AI&ML-powered solutions can bring some benefits to virtually any industry, including real estate. 5. AI in Real Estate: Helping Agents Drive Sales Using AI tools in real estate can help agents make more accurate predictions and drive sales. Real estate is an industry filled with high stakes and high rewards. It is an industry where predicting outcomes is extremely valuable. A quick overview of the industry shows us that real estate agents play a major role in the sale of property in the United States. 6. Comprehensive Guide on Tokenized Real Estate Investment Tokenization can become one of the most significant game changes in the real estate market. It can change the way people are investing in real estate globally 7. NFTs for Representation of Physical Real Estate: Interview With Origin Protocol & RoofStock onChain In partnership with Origin Story, Roofstock onChain launched its NFT marketplace for physical real estate earlier this month. 8. How PropTech Is Transforming the Real Estate Market Disruptive technologies are changing the way we do real estate. Take a look at the impact of property tech in real estate. 9. Real Estate in the Metaverse: Market Trends, Opportunities, and Tips A 31-years old Indonesian, named Clerkclirk, bought a virtual penthouse for $36,000 and sold it just two days later for more than triple of the original price. 10. The Fight for Honesty in Real Estate Disruption eruption 11. Technology Changes in The Real Estate Sector The rapid development of technology has changed all spheres of our lives. The effects of technology are even seen in the real estate sector. 12. 5 Property Management Technology Trends: 2020 Edition Imagine showing the property to your potential tenant through interactive 3D models or Augmented reality models (AR) at a cafe meeting. Wouldn’t it appeal to and save time to your tenant? Imagine your property security personnel patrolling around the property through drones and keeping your property safe from theft or any suspicious activity. Wouldn’t it attract your potential tenant while you are describing it as one of the amenities your industrial building provides? Well, it's time you stop imagining and find a way to implement these technologies in your daily work of property management. 13. Real Estate vs Virtual Lands: New Verticals of a Global Economy 2020 has been quite challenging for a lot of people. When the year started, the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the majority of nations went into lockdown, which caused the global economy to plunge. A number of important industries have been negatively affected, and one of the sectors that suffered the most was the real estate space. 14. Tokenized Real Estate: A $17 Trillion Opportunity The following article is part of our Masters of Blockchain story series. Each piece in the series breaks down a chapter from the popular Masters of Blockchain, written by Andrew Romans. 15. The Real Take on Real Estate Crowdfunding Challenges in 2020 Could crowdfunding be the new frontier for real estate investing? Crowdfunding is an emerging industry alternative to property investment trusts for modern investors looking to gain exposure to real estate. 16. 3 Ways VR Changes Real Estate VR is seeing rising adoption in various industries including real estate. In this article, we gathered three recent cases where implementing VR helped raise sales in companies working with the real estate sector. Each case will highlight a different way of implementing VR. 17. The Best Real Estate Tech for Landlords I've written for numerous real estate publications throughout my career as a freelance writer. With that, comes the privilege of working behind the scenes to provide a plethora of information for landlords and property managers. 18. Real Estate Tokenization Guide: How Does it Work? Real estate tokenization doesn't just make it easier to do business. Tokenization of commercial real estate opens up new horizons of opportunity for investors. 19. The Applications of VR in Real Estate For the majority of real estate companies, realty agencies, and realtors, conveying information about listings via texts and 2D images has been the standard practice. If you were looking to buy a piece of real estate or sell your existing property, you got in touch with a real estate agent. Your realtor provided you with a list of features or potential buyers following which they’d arrange an open house or schedule visits by prospective clients. 20. Re-Housing 11 Million Americans Using DAO Housing is taking a large chunk of the Average American’s monthly bill as soaring house prices continue to outgrow income. 21. Yael Tamar, One of the Most Inspirational Women In Blockchain, on Revolutionizing Real Estate Space Converting blocks into digital securities, reinventing the way real estate projects come to life! Yael Tamar, co-CEO/founder, on the origin of SolidBlock. 22. Is WeWork WeWTF? I Beg to Differ... 23. How to Tokenize Houses on a Blockchain Including a code sample using the ERC20 token standard. 24. NFTs, Metaverses and the Virtual Real-estate Land within metaverses will draw more attention from the general public, fuelling a passion for a new way of investing, i.e. buying virtual real estate! 25. Is Virtual Real Estate in the Metaverse a Good Investment? Ultimately, the value of virtual real estate depends entirely on how much other people value it — just like money. 26. We Sold Real Estate on the Blockchain: No Pixels Involved How we sold multiple real world properties as NFTs, and what's still needed to disrupt the multi-trillion dollar real estate industry via NFTs. 27. Maciej Krol, Co-Founder Of FCQ Platform, On Building A Global Transaction Platform Maciej Krol, the co-founder of FCQPlatform shares the story of how their blockchain platform came to be, the challenges they are facing, and success so far. 28. Bricktrade Joins Forces With Blocksquare to Bring Real-Estate On-chain Through Tokenisation Bricktrade joins forces with Blocksquare in a strategic partnership to bring the real-estate ecosystem on-chain through tokenisation 29. How to sell your home as an NFT Real-world assets will soon represent a significant portion of NFT sales and real estate is leading the charge. 30. Digitization in the Post-Pandemic Australian Real Estate Market Despite lagging behind its competitors based on technology, the Australian real estate market has proved to stand firmly even during the COVID-19 pandemic 31. 5 sharing Economy Ideas to Build a Profitable Rental Business The sharing economy continues to expand faster than the overall economy. ARA’s (American Rental Association) forecast shows a steady increase in equipment and event rental revenue to $55.8 billion in the US alone compared to a year before. Considering the figures, starting a sharing economy business is appealing. The truth is that starting a sharing economy or rental business requires hard work and there are no shortcuts and tricks. But with the right rental business ideas and commitment, you can launch a profitable rental business. 32. Startup Interview with Sébastien Marion, Founder & CEO of Kasaz The real estate portal of the future: Kasaz. The Proptech that'll change the way to sell or buy a property in Europe 33. The Noonification: A Brief History of Open Source (2/4/2023) 2/4/2023: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 34. How Will Defi Influence Real Estate Investing? Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is an emerging peer-to-peer financial system based on blockchain technology that eliminates any middlemen... 35. On Real Estate And Future Of Climate Tech, With Jon Falker, Prime Data Centers Jon Falker, Director of Marketing for Prime Data Centers, gets interviewed by HackerNoon for the Startup of the Year awards. 36. How to Use Crypto as a Real Estate Developer: Part 1 Smart contracts, escrow, creative finance, and barter principles, enable crypto holders to hedge the benefits of physical, income-producing assets. 37. Combatting Gatekeeping in Real Estate With Digital Mortgage Brokerage Alex Leduc, CEO of Perch, on using technology to innovate in a “traditional” industry 38. 3D Architectural Visualizations are a Game-Changer in Real Estate Marketing 3D architectural visualizations and renderings can bring value to your real estate marketing campaigns. Learn more about them and their benefits! 39. 7 Platforms for Investing in Tokenized Real Estate Tokenization makes it possible for you to invest in properties across the globe and make profits, while owning a fraction of real estate in the form of tokens. 40. Write About the Future of Finance in Real Estate. Win From $6,000 Prize Pool The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Write about the Real Estate in Web3 and win $$$! 41. Understanding the Numbers on a Real Estate Token Investment Website for New Investors Investors have to understand the assets that tokens back including the risks and the expected return or benefits of buying and holding said tokens. 42. 5 Innovative Ways VR Technology is Reshaping the Real Estate Business Virtual Reality is already changing the way the real estate sector operates. 44 percent of clients seek properties on the internet first. 43. Putting Real-world Assets on a Blockchain With the recent surge in popularity of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology, the digital representation of real-world assets in the form of tokens has started to capture the interest of many. Tokenization allows an individual or entity to convert a real-world asset into a cryptographic token stored on a blockchain. While the stock market has already given the world a glimpse into its effectiveness, blockchain-based tokenization offers several noteworthy advantages, including security, lower overhead, and ease of use for individuals. 44. How Drones Save Time and Money on Construction Sites How to build more cost-efficiently with drones, what drones do better than humans and where can you save money by using a drone on a construction site? 45. How A Wyoming-Registered DAO Is Solving America’s Affordable Housing Crisis Buying and converting residential properties into shared living spaces is altogether the starting point for K.Group DAO 46. How Bricktrade is Disrupting the Property Market Using Blockchain to Disrupt the Property Market 47. How will Proptech change the way we deal with real estate? You've all heard of Fintech - a portmanteau of 'finance' and 'technology' - companies disrupting and changing the way we think of finance, from contactless payments to instant home loans. But what about its cousin Proptech? 48. Where to Buy NFT Virtual Land in the Metaverse You can purchase NFT land from a project in a land sale or on the secondary market via an NFT exchange, such as the Binance NFT Marketplace or OpenSea. 49. Investment Management Software Streamlines Processes for Real Estate Investors and Managers Agora Real is an investment management system for real estate investors and managers. 50. Virtual Land Values Heading for Stratospheric Prices in 2021 For early investors, virtual land appreciation has been beyond reality, doubling their money in a few months. 51. Is Real Estate Crowdfunding Worth It? Curt M. Westfield , managing partner of WC Companies in Tampa , Florida, says 9 out of 10 millionaires have made their fortunes by investing in real estate. Actually, this is the secret of the so-called American dream - you invest money in some premises and start increasing your capital every month, without making any special efforts. 52. Understanding The Value Of Metaverse Land Metaverse translates into virtual verse, i.e., a virtual world or environment where humans can explore the virtual world. 53. Tokenized Real Estate: How Asset Tokenization is Revolutionizing The Real Estate Industry One of the biggest disruptors of the $3.8 trillion global real estate market is asset tokenization. 54. Dear Monopoly Man, Time's Up A**hole Blockchain-based, fractional real estate investing alongside real estate moguls for as little as $1 55. Why The Real Estate Industry Should be More Like Tesla & Less Like Volkswagen As of August 4th, 2020, Tesla shows a market cap of $280B. Volkswagen AG is worth $77B. Why is that? And what can we apply to real estate from these examples? 56. The Looming Inflation and How to Hedge Against It Following the outbreak of the novel Corona Virus pandemic, Central Banks have had to resort to printing more money to save the dying economy. The US Central Bank, like others, reportedly printed more dollar notes to meet the growing demand of the American economy. 57. Displacement of Low-Income Minorities in San Francisco San Francisco’s housing crisis perpetuates the poverty trap faced by low income minorities in the city. 58. Meet Bricktrade: Bridging the Gap Between CeFi & DeFi The use of blockchain technology alone removes 14 intermediaries from the end-to-end process of investing in property. 59. Is Renting Better Than Owning A House? (I Sold My House to Buy Crypto) Owning a house is one of the key objectives for most young people but is it really the best way of using your money? 60. Only 13% Of the Tech Professionals Are Buying in the Metaverse Real Estate, a Study Shows Few people are buying virtual real estate in the metaverse, according to a survey from the professional social network Blind. 61. The Legal Guide to Asset Tokenization on the Blockchain Tokenization turns low-liquidity assets into highly-liquid digital tokens enabling fractionalization, trading and compliance by design powered by the functional 62. Hacking Against Inflation Through Real Estate [Infographic] A look at how to hedge against inflation by investing in real estate. 63. The Digital Experience Has Improved 60% of the Consumer Mortgage Process The digital experience has certainly improved 60% of the typical consumer mortgage process, but people still need to be involved. 64. Everything You Need to Know About Blockchain in Real Estate Today, many transactions are still paper-based and involve numerous parties, leading to decreasing transparency and increasing costs. 65. 5 Blockchain Use Cases in Real Estate Each industry, be it Agriculture or Supply chain, is keen to explore the invaluable benefits that blockchain use cases can supplement. Real Estate and land management sectors are also not far behind. Numerous projects are already being planned and implemented even as you are reading this. 66. The Future of Finance Writing Contest 2022: Final Results Announcement! Hackers, Assemble! Here we are with the final results announcement of the Future of Finance Writing Contest! 67. How Blockchain Technology Provides a New Normal for Real Estate Investments What is changing is how we’re buying and selling real estate. 68. Does a Shadow Credit Score Decide Whether You Get an Apartment? The vast tenant screening industry is subject to less regulation than credit scoring agencies, even though experts warn that algorithms introduce bias. 69. The Computational Infrastructure Behind Habidatum Location Risk Score Learn about space-time indexing at scale using quadkeys and clickhouse. 70. Go for the "dirtiest, unsexiest problems out there to solve," say Poplar Homes Co-Founder & CTO Learn from PropTech founder, Rico, and his journey to build Poplar Homes, a tech-enabled property management service. Vote Poplar for Startup of the year! 71. Venture Report: How to Monetize This Year's Big 3 Market Opportunities In this 2021 venture report, I break down 3 startup ideas or monetization opportunities, starting with private wealth management and family offices. 72. Benefits, Use Cases, and Implementations of Blockchain in Real Estate Real estate enterprises are recognizing the inevitable impact of blockchain technology to streamline payments and for the optimization of both commercial and re 73. Our Proptech Future: Tokenization Will Move the Real Estate Industry Forward If real estate tokenization were to become popular, several innovations become conceivable, including structured finance, hybrid real estate tokens and digital fund exchanges. 74. Real Estate in the Metaverse is Booming: is it Really Such a Crazy Idea? Virtual real estate in the Metaverse is attracting enormous attention from investors. The article explains why is it worth buying real estate in the Metaverse. 75. Accusations Thrown at RealPage: Were They Colluding With Landlords? A Texas-based real estate tech company is facing a new barrage of questions about whether its software is helping landlords coordinate rental pricing... 76. A Remote Startup Playbook: The Essential Tools and Books Real estate tech company Perch uses tools that enable the team to work collaboratively and efficiently and are user-friendly. 77. 2 Truly Unique Use Cases of the Metaverse A look at some unique use cases in the metaverse 78. How Realtors are Using Mobile Technology for Their Benefit Realtors are an imperative part of the real estate ecosystem. They are omnipresent when it comes to anything that is related to real estate and so they know every nook and corner of their neighborhood. They know the neighboring properties and their estimated values and everything that their buyers and sellers look for. 79. 15 Common Mistakes to Avoid When Developing a Real Estate Website Are you thinking of starting a new online business but the thought of designing the website is weighing you down? Most of us can relate to that! After all, the first step tends to be the hardest especially when we are talking about real estate websites. 80. Proptech: The Evolution of the Housing Market Property technology (Proptech) has the ability to elevate the real estate industry in all avenues from purchase, maintenance, management, and even investment 81. Exploring the Future of Finance in 2022 We speak to Bricktrade Founder Guv Kang about how his company is contributing to the future of real estate, defi, and more. 82. Hacking the Modernization of Commercial Real Estate Lending A look at how and why the real estate lending market is technologically out of date and how to fix it. 83. VR Here, VR There, VR Everywhere Applications of VR Tech 84. Faster, Cheaper, and More Secure Real Estate Ownership with NFTs The 21st Century has certainly been a time of incredible technological advancement. In just a few years, we’ve seen the rise of the internet, social media, and mobile devices. These technologies have transformed the way we live, work, and play. 85. How Conversational AI Tool Can Help You Attract Real Estate Buyers And Residents Step One: Prospecting 86. Is Buying Metaverse Real Estate as Dumb as Mark Cuban Suggests? Buying digital land in the metaverse could amount to a poor investment decision, according to a recent statement by billionaire investor, Mark Cuban. Thank you for checking out the 86 most read stories about Real Estate on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo