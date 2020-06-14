8 Weather API Alternatives Now That DarkSky Is Shutting Down

DarkSky, one of the most popular weather apps, joined the Apple family on March 31, 2020. Through an announcement made on the Dark Sky blog , the company shared news of its acquisition and the changes afoot.

As part of the transition, Apple will be shutting down Dark Sky's Android version on July 1, 2020, but the iOS app will remain unaffected.

As for the API service, which serves thousands of developers and users, Dark Sky announced that it would no longer accept new subscribers. The API will continue serving current customers but will eventually shut down entirely at the end of 2021.

This is a huge blow to the Android community and all API users who will be denied access to Dark Sky's hyper-local forecasts. However, the sky doesn't have to be as dark as it appears. There are plenty of great alternatives to choose from.

Here are the top weather APIs you should consider as a Dark Sky replacement.

1. ClimaCell

C Top on the list is Clima ell , a cutting-edge weather API that offers hyper accurate forecasts and real-time weather data.

The ClimaCell API also provides air quality information, lighting maps, moon phases, pollen indexes, fire risks, road risk map displays, and more.

Trusted by Ford, Uber, Google Cloud, and many other big-name brands, the API uses unique sensing technologies and AI models to combine proprietary data.

Highlights

Free trial API version with multiple endpoints

Complete weather suite powered by Micro weather technologies

Detailed data for weather elements such as rain, snow, humidity, temperature, wind speed, cloud coverage, and more

Reliable weather alerts for locations of interest

Map layer visualizations for different locations and weather patterns

It can be smoothly deployed to multiple platforms

2. AccuWeather

The AccuWeather API is another great option that provides accurate weather conditions and forecasts for almost every location on earth.

Its set of weather APIs includes current weather updates, forecasts, alerts, imagery, and indices.

Highlights

Trial version for testing the API’s performance and functionality

Highly accurate past, current, and forecast weather data

Customized alerts on severe weather alerts and storm warnings

Both static and interactive maps for visualizing weather conditions

3. OpenWeatherMap

The OpenWeather API provides a wide array of weather data such as current weather, historical, forecasts, weather stations, weather alerts, and much more.

Additionally, this API provides detailed current and historical data on air pollution that dates back to 2015.

Highlights

Fast and easy to use API, coupled with a comprehensive documentation

Free API version that allows up to 100 requests daily

Collects data from over 40,000 locations globally, including major cities

Accurate weather data in various formats including XML, JSON, and HTML

Useful weather charts, and interactive weather maps display various weather elements for any chosen location

4. Visual Crossing Weather API

Visual Crossing Weather API provides access to global weather records and forecast data for up to 15 days.

The API allows users to access weather metrics such as rainfall, temperature, wind speed, snow, pressure, and humidity.

Highlights

Simple and easy to use API

The free tier allows up to 500 requests every month

It supports JSON, CSV and OData formats

Detailed hourly and historical weather data for any location and city globally

Seamless integration of weather information into websites and applications.

5. Weatherstack

The Weatherstack API delivers real-time and historical weather data for various locations across the world.

With this API, users can retrieve accurate weather information for any geo-point in JSON format.

Highlights

Free plan that new users can start with

The API is super-fast and easy-to-use

Accurate and dependable weather information

A bulk API endpoint that can handle over a billion requests every day

Comprehensive API documentation

6. AirVisual API

The Air Visual API provides accurate real-time and forecast data on air quality and weather patterns.

It collects data through its network of over 8000 ground-based sensors and validates the data points using its machine learning and AI-driven capabilities.

By doing so, AirVisual provides accurate data that your users can trust.

Highlights

Free API package allows up to 10000 calls per month

It aggregates historical, live, and forecast data for weather aspects like pressure, temperature, humidity, and more

Its machine learning and AI-driven verification technologies ensure data is accurate and timely

It helps address the global problem of air pollution

7. Weather2020

The Weather2020 API is a comprehensive weather provider known for its long-range forecasting capabilities for up to 12 weeks.

Based on the forecasting model developed by renowned meteorologist Gary Lezak’s, Weather 2020 builds on the standard forecasting with insights from proprietary patterns.

Highlights

Free version allows up to 1000 API calls every day

It uses LRC technology to generate accurate, long-range weather indications

It powers popular applications like 1weather and serves over 10 million weather forecasts every day

Access to interactive weather data and analytics dashboard and analytics.It returns data in JSON format

8. Weatherbit

The Weatherbit API provides access to tons of current weather data and forecasts for any location around the world. It has different APIs for current weather, historical weather, and weather forecasts.

Through its endpoints, you can access other valuable information like air quality, soil moisture, soil temperature, and severe weather alerts.

Highlights

Free version allows up to 500 daily calls but does not allow commercial use

Machine learning and AI technologies for accurate weather predictions

High uptime and super-fast response time

It supports JSON and HTML data formats

Conclusion

There are many other free weather APIs available, but after careful analysis, these eight made the cut.

Developers can use any of the above APIs to build robust weather applications without breaking the bank.

