8 Popular Websites That Use The Vue.JS Framework

1,239 reads

@ Citrusbug Citrusbug An elite team of developers and designers who love to create awesome websites & applications

In this article, we are going to list out the most popular websites using Vue JS as their frontend framework.



Vue JS is one of those elite progressive JavaScript frameworks that has huge demand in the web development industry. Many popular websites are developed using Vue in their frontend development because of its imperative features.

This framework was created by Evan You and still it is maintained by his private team members. Vue is of course an open-source framework which is based on MVVM concept (Model-view view-Model) and used extensively in building sublime user-interfaces and also considered a prime choice for developing single-page heavy applications.

Released in February 2014, Vue JS has gained 64,828 stars on Github, making it very popular in recent times and considered as one of the best web development framework alongside React & Angular.

Evan used Angular JS on many operations while working for Google and integrated many features in Vue to cover the flaws of Angular.

“I figured, what if I could just extract the part that I really liked about Angular and build something really lightweight." - Evan You



Why do these huge and popular websites use Vue JS?

Having elegant component composition and declarative rendering backed by incrementally adaptable architecture aligned with top-notch libraries, Vue is compatible for developing big websites with high complexities.

The initial installation of Vue JS is also very easy and any developer can adapt to its functionalities without any tedious understanding.

Here are some of the exciting Vue JS functionalities:-

Data Binding

Compelling Transitions

Flexibility

Lightweight

High Performance

Virtual DOM

Simple Syntax

Provide Good Documentation



Now, below is the list of popular websites using Vue JS:-



It is basically an open source web-based DevOps lifecycle tool generating features like deployment pipeline and continuous integration.

Developed by Gitlab Inc, it was initially built by two Ukrainian developers with original code written in Ruby.

However, Gitlab is using Vue JS in its current technology stack along with Go and Ruby and Rails.

It has become the most popular PHP framework with recent fascinating updates that served some superb features, making the website’s backend architecture more outshining than ever.

But it is interesting to know that its own frontend part of the website is using Vue JS framework.



Adobe created this amazing platform for design people who want to showcase their creative work and aesthetic designs. Having more than 10 million active users, many popular websites like LinkedIn also use this platform.

To cater the needs of these high number of graphic designers, Behance provides design rich experience along with smooth UI, and its website using Vue JS clearly demonstrates the capabilities of this elegant frontend framework.

9GAG is another popular example of websites using Vue JS. This is a social networking website based in Hong-Kong widely known for endowing “memes” and amusing content.

Launched in 2008, it also has a huge fan following on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

It offers serverless backend and hosting services for websites and applications. This cloud-computing firm is Pillared by AWS Lambda functions and integration with Lets encrypt. Netlify has a customer base of many popular companies including Nike, Samsung, Google, Facebook, LiveChat.

Nevertheless, this is another tech giant whose website uses Vue JS framework.

This is a two player game consisting of black and white board played by millions of people worldwide. The game can be played on its official website and has around 30 million monthly users.

This mind blowing game may last for several hours that means users staying longer on the platform. Thus, the website should be of high performance to provide steady and smooth experience.

It stands as another stunning example among the websites using Vue framework for frontend.

It is a Hungarian airline company that was established in 2003 with Indigo as a leading investor. Serving more than 44 countries, it has recorded massive transportation of around 40 million passengers in the year 2019.

Nevertheless, in this technological era, all the airlines have to build their digital presence and offer online bookings. Respect to that, WizzAir website used Vue framework in order to provide a pleasing surfing experience to their users.

It is a France-based SaaS company that offers cloud call centers for teams and modern businesses. Started in 2014, it is widely known for VOIP business phones. It is indeed a strong example that how Vue js can be compatible in fulfilling the growing trend of cloud-based SaaS application development processes.

Rather than a technological or gaming platform, it is more of a commercial example of a website using Vue JS that has to bring conversions in addition to just giving an appealing experience.

Wrapping up:-

We’ve listed 8 popular websites using Vue JS as their primary frontend technology and needless to say, there are many more splendid websites that utilize the perks of this elite frontend framework.

At Citrusbug, we’ve shrewd frontend engineers who have honed their skills in Vue JS and can accompany your business while you walk through each of your technology milestones.



Tags