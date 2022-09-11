8 NO/LOW Code Tools Even Programmers Will Love

These tools are simple, well designed, and incredibly easy to use. They help us become better at what we do without spending months of our time learning another coding language or wasting days pausing for thought over a challenging problem. NoCodeAPI is a tool that allows individuals and businesses to access third-party data without having to write any code. Backpack is a modern & powerful tool which allows you to build any kind of administrator panel using Laravel & HTMLflow. Webflow is a powerful tool that lets you build any type of custom Laravel or HTML.





Hey, developers! I get a huge kick out of tools — so today I'm sharing the ones that have made my life easier and my work more efficient.





Now, I'll be upfront with you — these are not amazing complex tools that take months to master. Instead, they are very simple, well-designed, and incredibly easy to use.





They help us become better at what we do without spending months of our time learning another coding language or wasting days pausing for thought over a challenging problem.





NoCodeAPI

Did you know that 9 out of 10 developers are using APIs at work? As a company that helps individuals and businesses connect with more than 100 APIs, we know APIs can be difficult to master.





NoCodeAPI is a tool that allows individuals and businesses to access third-party data without having to write any code. All you have to do is choose an API, enter your login details, and start working. NoCodeAPI takes care of the rest.





Dotenv Vault

Dotenv Vault is a modern tool for managing sensitive configuration variables. Dotenv Vault provides secure and transportable storage for your values and prevents sensitive data from ending up in version control systems. Connecting Dotenv Vault to your environment is simple with a Git-like interface.





Backpack

Are you a web developer looking for an easy-to-use and minimal technology stack solution for creating custom Laravel admin panels without needing to know CSS or JavaScript?





Backpack for Laravel is a modern & powerful tool that allows you to build any kind of custom administrator panel using Laravel & HTML.





Webflow

Webflow is a powerful no-code platform that enables designers and developers alike to build responsive websites and beautiful landing pages with ease.





With a range of pre-built templates, mobile-first responsive grids, dynamic color palettes, and productive features like Element Query & Design System, Webflow makes it incredibly simple to create beautiful high performing websites without needing to know how to code.





FlyCode

FlyCode helps teams create, edit, and deploy web pages faster than ever before. By leveraging modern tools such as CSS Grid, componentization, and Web Components, your developers can change the look & feel of your entire site with just a few edits in a visual editor. This makes overrides fast and easy without sacrificing performance.





Airtable

Are you looking for an easy way to manage and track your data? Airtable provides a simple no-code platform that lets anyone create custom applications. Businesses, teams, and individuals can use Airtable to keep their content organized and up-to-date.





There's no need to reinvent the wheel. You tell us what you want out of your product, and we give you the tools to make it happen. Whether you need to track sales, manage projects or collaborate with team members, it is the simplest and fastest way to get there





Coda

Coda is an all-in-one collaboration suite that makes it easy to collaborate on text documents, spreadsheets, and presentations. Coda is so much more than a typical word processor—it includes built-in features for outlining, planning, scheduling, and reporting.





The built-in blocks, like dividers and tables, allow you to create all sorts of content in one place. Any changes you make to these blocks will update across all of your documents—it doesn't get much easier than that!





Voiceflow

Trying to work with a team on a conversational AI project isn't easy. It's difficult to create an interactive prototype and even more hard to get feedback from end users so that you can iterate quickly and make improvements before launching.





What's more, it often requires teams to use different tools at different stages of development.