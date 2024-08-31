Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    paint-brush
    The TechBeat: The New Private Cloud From the Eyes of an Architect (8/31/2024)by@techbeat

    The TechBeat: The New Private Cloud From the Eyes of an Architect (8/31/2024)

    by TechBeatAugust 31st, 2024
    Read on Terminal Reader
    tldt arrow

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    8/31/2024: Trending stories on Hackernoon today!
    featured image - The TechBeat: The New Private Cloud From the Eyes of an Architect (8/31/2024)
    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture

    How are you, hacker? 🪐Want to know what's trending right now?: The Techbeat by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our trending stories of the day! Set email preference here.

    The New Private Cloud From the Eyes of an Architect

    By @minio [ 11 Min read ] The term “private cloud” used to have a negative connotation, but is now viewed a lot more positively. Read More.

    The MinIO DataPod: A Reference Architecture for Exascale Computing

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] MinIO has created a comprehensive blueprint for data infrastructure to support exascale AI and other large scale data lake workloads. Read More.

    Here’s How we Made a Real-time Phishing Website Detector for MacOS

    By @moonlock [ 5 Min read ] MacPaw’s Moonlock team created a real-time phishing detector for macOS, offering instant alerts and enhanced privacy with on-device detection—no cloud needed. Read More.

    Having AI in Blockchain Is the New Flex. But How Can We BUIDL Responsibly and Ethically?

    By @aelfblockchain [ 6 Min read ] AI + Blockchain = Bright Future. However, how do we observe ethics and build responsibly as we unlock this powerful combo? Read More.

    4 Effective Ways to Find Influencers-Affordable Influencer Marketplace

    By @socialbook [ 6 Min read ] Finding it difficult to discover the right influencers in your niche? With SocialBook micro-influencer marketing platform, you could do that with ease. Read More.

    Leveraging AI to Boost Inventory Management Efficiency

    By @boxhero [ 4 Min read ] How to use AI and boost inventory management efficiency by improving demand forecasting, real-time monitoring, procurement, and marketing strategies. Read More.

    Bitcoin L2s Are Eating the World

    By @andreserrano [ 4 Min read ] Bitcoin is evolving from a niche to a dominant force, with L2 solutions unlocking its full potential for the next bull run. Read More.

    How To Process Engineering Drawings With AI

    By @olegkokorin [ 5 Min read ] Learn why ready-made AI tools are not well-suited for engineering drawings processing and how to actually use AI to extract data from technical drawings. Read More.

    Why Can't AI Count the Number of "R"s in the Word "Strawberry"?

    By @kisican [ 5 Min read ] Explore why AI struggles to count letters in words like 'strawberry,' delving into tokenization, language model limitations, and potential improvements. Read More.

    Creating User-Centric Crypto Products: The Importance of Customer Feedback

    By @kategrizik [ 5 Min read ] Learn why user feedback is essential for crypto platforms, how to collect it effectively, and the challenges faced in managing customer insights Read More.

    OpenAI Made an AI Detection Tool, So Why Isn’t It Releasing It?

    By @ehecks [ 5 Min read ] OpenAI's hesitation to release its AI detection tool raises questions about plagiarism, ethics, and the future of AI in education and business. Read More.

    From Forums to Feeds: How Social Media Algorithms Shape Digital Interaction

    By @minad21 [ 5 Min read ] The evolution of digital interactions, from chat rooms to TikTok, has reshaped communication and culture. Explore the impact of algorithms on social connection. Read More.

    How to Optimize UIs in Unity: Slow Performance Causes and Solutions

    By @sergeybegichev [ 9 Min read ] See how to optimize UI performance in Unity using this detailed guide with numerous experiments, practical advice, and performance tests to back it up! Read More.

    Why I Chose to Open Source Aloha: My Commitment to Privacy and Collaboration

    By @afrostmoroz [ 6 Min read ] The creator of private internet browser Aloha tells his story and shares why he decided to go open source Read More.

    HTML Image Uploader: A Useful Guide

    By @filestack [ 6 Min read ] HTML makes it straightforward to create a fast and functional image uploader. In this article, we’ll explore how to set up a basic HTML image uploader with ease Read More.

    I bet Pavel Durov wishes Telegram was like Bitcoin

    By @maken8 [ 2 Min read ] Bitcoin is not a social media site and cannot be one. Social media is full of noise and hype. Read More.

    Pavel Durov Arrest: Is This a Fight Against Crime or an Attempt to Censor Telegram?

    By @ilinskii [ 6 Min read ] Why Pavel Durov was arrested in France? A description of legal conflict between Telegram and EU authorities. Read More.

    By @elsak [ 3 Min read ] Explore the evolving Web3 gaming landscape in 2024. From P2E to diverse genres, this report analyzes key trends, market shifts and dynamics. Read More.

    5 Reasons Why Your Next Hire Should Be a Remote Developer from LATAM

    By @pinkesh [ 4 Min read ] Find out the top 5 reasons to hire remote developers from LATAM. Enjoy cost savings, pre-vetted talent, and flexibility of hiring all in one place. Read More.

    Expanding Design Exploration: Exploring Feature Spaces Beyond Parametric Boundaries

    By @tomascbzn [ 6 Min read ] The project presented here marks a significant step forward in how designers can interact with complex datasets and uncover new possibilities in their work. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it. See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

    HackerNoon-Writing

    Start Content Marketing on HackerNoon

    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!

    About Author

    TechBeat HackerNoon profile picture
    TechBeat@techbeat
    HackerNoon’s rank of trending tech stories based on pageviews, engagement and comments
    Read my storiesCheck Today's TechBeat

    TOPICS

    purcat-imgtech-stories #tech-beat #hackernoon-newsletter #latest-tect-stories #technology #creativity

    THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

    Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
    Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
    X

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Archway Users Now Have Access to Balanced (1/1/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 01, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: #OptOut: A Series of Writing Contests for Web3 Hacktivists by Āut Labs (1/15/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 15, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Navigating Complexity: The Challenges of Managing Large-scale Projects (1/10/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 10, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Article Thumbnail
    The TechBeat: Python's Testing Playbook: Building Bulletproof Code (1/13/2024)
    by techbeat
    Jan 13, 2024
    #tech-beat
    Join HackerNoonloading
    Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas