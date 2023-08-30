The Noonification: Dear Elon Musk, Do You Feel Thread-ened? (8/30/2023)

How are you, hacker?\n🪐 has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference . What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon here Dear Elon Musk, Do You Feel Thread-ened? By [ 5 Min read ]\nAn email addressed to Elon Musk with concerns on the feud between Twitter/X and their new rival, Threads by Meta. @dearelonmusk Read More. $PEPE, a Purple Lamborghini, and More: The Story Continues By [ 7 Min read ]\nThe first story I wrote about Pepe back in May was very popular, and I wasn’t sure if I would be writing about PEPE again… but here we are. 🧑💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that , , . Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love,\nThe Hacker Noon Team ✌️ @ani-alexander Read More. writing can help consolidate technical knowledge establish credibility and contribute to emerging community standards ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME