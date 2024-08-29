Search icon
    The Noonification: HTML Image Uploader: A Useful Guide (8/29/2024)

    by HackerNoon Newsletter
August 29th, 2024
    8/29/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

    HTML Image Uploader: A Useful Guide

    By @filestack1 [ 6 Min read ] HTML makes it straightforward to create a fast and functional image uploader. In this article, we’ll explore how to set up a basic HTML image uploader with ease Read More.

    How to Create a Monorepo With Vite, Cloudflare, Remix, PNPM and Turborepo (No Build Step)

    By @josejaviasilis [ 19 Min read ] Setup a monorepo with pnpm workspaces, turborepo, cloudflare workers, vite, and remix. Read More.

    Why I Chose to Open Source Aloha: My Commitment to Privacy and Collaboration

    By @afrostmoroz [ 6 Min read ] The creator of private internet browser Aloha tells his story and shares why he decided to go open source Read More.

    Crypto ≠ One-Size-Fits-All: The Key to Driving Adoption in Africa

    By @mayacaddle [ 5 Min read ] Crypto isnt global by default and if we want to be building for masses we need be actively thinking about the masses outside of the West. Read More.

    Unlocking Creative Potential: Exploring Latent Spaces in 3D Generative Design

    By @tomascbzn [ 5 Min read ] Browsing the Latent Space is an interactive tool that leverages the potential of latent space visualization and interpolation within 3D generative systems. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

