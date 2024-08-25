The Noonification: The Good Quarter (8/25/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @aelfblockchain [ 7 Min read ] Nike and Tesla are embracing Web3 and blockchain. Find out how they leverage blockchain technology for enhanced innovation with Web3 AI integration. Read More.

By @joseh [ 4 Min read ] Is it worth trekking to the movie theaters, paying for the tickets and snacks, and watching Deadpool Wolverine? Heres what the critics think. Read More.

By @toluloya [ 4 Min read ] Explore a product developers journey in tackling AI bias and fairness. Learn how ethical considerations shape AI design, ensuring technology benefits everyone. Read More.

By @minio [ 7 Min read ] MinIO has created a comprehensive blueprint for data infrastructure to support exascale AI and other large scale data lake workloads. Read More.

By @sheharyarkhan [ 5 Min read ] Everything you need to know about Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Teslas Q2 2024 earnings. Read More.

By @helloclyyj48nh00003b7jajq7l1sa [ 3 Min read ] Developers often fall into the trap of procrastination. Heres what you can do to get out of that slump. Read More.

By @kategrizik [ 5 Min read ] Learn why user feedback is essential for crypto platforms, how to collect it effectively, and the challenges faced in managing customer insights Read More.

By @minio [ 11 Min read ] The term “private cloud” used to have a negative connotation, but is now viewed a lot more positively. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️