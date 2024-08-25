The Noonification: The Good Quarter (8/25/2024)

Search icon
    by HackerNoon NewsletterAugust 25th, 2024
    8/25/2024: Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage!
    How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time!

    Famous Companies That Have Sunk Big Money in AI, Blockchain, and Web3

    By @aelfblockchain [ 7 Min read ] Nike and Tesla are embracing Web3 and blockchain. Find out how they leverage blockchain technology for enhanced innovation with Web3 AI integration. Read More.

    Now That the Dust Has Settled, Is Deadpool and Wolverine Actually Good?

    By @joseh [ 4 Min read ] Is it worth trekking to the movie theaters, paying for the tickets and snacks, and watching Deadpool Wolverine? Heres what the critics think. Read More.

    AI Meets Ethics: Navigating Bias and Fairness in Data Science Models

    By @toluloya [ 4 Min read ] Explore a product developers journey in tackling AI bias and fairness. Learn how ethical considerations shape AI design, ensuring technology benefits everyone. Read More.

    The MinIO DataPod: A Reference Architecture for Exascale Computing

    By @minio [ 7 Min read ] MinIO has created a comprehensive blueprint for data infrastructure to support exascale AI and other large scale data lake workloads. Read More.

    The Good Quarter

    By @sheharyarkhan [ 5 Min read ] Everything you need to know about Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, and Teslas Q2 2024 earnings. Read More.

    5 Actionable Tips to Get Sh*t Done: A Developer’s Guide to Maximum Productivity

    By @helloclyyj48nh00003b7jajq7l1sa [ 3 Min read ] Developers often fall into the trap of procrastination. Heres what you can do to get out of that slump. Read More.

    Creating User-Centric Crypto Products: The Importance of Customer Feedback

    By @kategrizik [ 5 Min read ] Learn why user feedback is essential for crypto platforms, how to collect it effectively, and the challenges faced in managing customer insights Read More.

    The New Private Cloud From the Eyes of an Architect

    By @minio [ 11 Min read ] The term “private cloud” used to have a negative connotation, but is now viewed a lot more positively. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

