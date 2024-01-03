77 Stories To Learn About Yield Farming

Let's learn about via these 77 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Yield Farming /Learn Repo 1. Top Reasons to Farm on NEAR Protocol NEAR is the top decentralized blockchain infrastructure for DeFi yield farming. We examine the features that make it a favorite for developers and users. 2. What Is Yield Farming? The New Age of Decentralized Finance Wondering what is yield farming and how this strategy can help you profit in the crypto world? We cover all there is to know about this new way of investing. 3. Are Multi-chain DeFi Protocols The Way Forward? Are you curious to know if we are going to have a future of multi-chain DeFi protocols? 4. 5 Upcoming DeFi Projects in 2021: A Review In the early days of crypto assets, there were only a few ways to make gains. One way was trading. The other way was to simply hold onto the assets, in the hope their price would rise to an unexpectedly high rate. 5. What Does A DeFi Rug Pull Look Like: A Viking Swap Story Dev left a mess in a small yield farm. What really happened? 6. Top Passive Income Opportunities to Look Out for in 2023 Passive income is receiving a regular stream of income from a source other than a contractor or employer. Nowadays, people are generating passive income 7. DeFi Learning: What Is a Liquidity Pool? Running on the AMM model, liquidity pools have proved to be a secure and efficient income source. What is a liquidity pool? How does a liquidity pool work? 8. How to Avoid Impermanent Loss By Providing Liquidity Impermanent loss is a real deterring factor for most liquidity providers? Learn how to avoid impermanent loss and provide liquidity in the safest way possible. 9. It's No Longer "The Future of Work", DAOs Are Already Here The future is now, it's 2020 and Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs) are experiencing a Cambrian explosion. Typically in an enterprise, you have top-down hierarchies as the mechanism of control. Let's look at a quick example of how a DAO works differently in action. Imagine you’re building a startup, except at this startup, there is a clear sense of organization without humans organizing other humans. It all runs organically, and it's generative in nature, meaning it evolves, innovates and experiences high growth from within. Leaderless leadership! How is such a way of working together achieved? Through active participation from interested parties who share common values, missions and objectives. People-driven autonomous organizations happen mostly through voting on decisions that are proposed by other community members. You can propose, vote and discuss decisions as a team without having to have a singular authority to report to. Resulting in new ideas being seeded and proposed from within the organization to solve mission-critical challenges that the DAO is facing. It's really a synthesis of innovation and ambition, it's great! With that said there are certainly some balanced benefits and drawbacks about this model that we should explore. For the moment DAOs function in a fairly binary nature, you vote on proposals that you or others have submitted, typically these votes take place on blockchains by signing a transaction with your crypto wallet. That means the current state of DAOs is experiencing the highest growth in the blockchain industry. So whilst DAOs are now, they might be somewhat gravitating around the future of money. However crypto-centric it is right now, it is definitely laying out an exceptional framework that any organization type could be built upon. We are seeing many other non-crypto DAOs emerge too, using platforms like Aragon to create a DAO in minutes on the blockchain. This is achieved by creating a Governance Token on the Ethereum blockchain. When users hold these Governance Tokens they can vote on proposals put forward to the community. These communities can even have treasuries where the DAO can organize their finances. For example, members that hold these Governance Tokens can suggest making a payment, creating a vote inside the community so it can be approved or denied collectively. There are many lessons to learn about how to coordinate large groups of self-interested people. I recently wrote an article, "Failure shows us the way", where I outlined my thesis on how I think we can even coordinate groups who don't explicitly share the same values, they instead just share the same mission. It's going to be very interesting to see what unfolds with the DAOs that are experimenting right now. Why are DAOs exploding right now? Basically there is an entire unstoppable movement happening because of projects offering up a Governance Token as a bonus to those who are using some Decentralized Finance (DeFi) applications. I've heard many stories from folks achieving incredible results in less than 5 days. For example, "With YFI I earned like $3.5k on $24k", one community member shared with me. That example is a 14.58% increase in capital in just five days, no wonder it's getting attention. Wait, how are people making money from these Governance Tokens? In the DeFi world, there is a new meme known as Yield Farming 👨🌾 its technical name is Liquidity Mining. This is where a user deposits crypto stablecoins like USDC, DAI & USDT to earn a reasonably safe and secure return, which lately seems to be roughly 8% APY. As well as this, these DeFi applications which have newly formed their own DAOs to oversee their protocols, are rewarding users with Governance Tokens when they have funds deposited into their various DeFi products. This has added rocket fuel to the DeFi community, with an explosive $3 Billion USD flowing into projects in just the last couple of weeks. This doesn't stop here either, there are many more DAO innovations that will be made known during this wave of Governance Tokens. One example is Referral Yield Farming, where you can earn Governance Tokens for referring people to DeFi platforms without having to deposit any funds of your own. 10. Passive Income and Yield Farming: A New Trend for 2021 Yield farming can be highly lucrative, but also very risky. The level of impermanent loss can discourage some users. 11. Hedging Against Market Manipulation with DeFi The latest addition to the DYP platform is the farming dApp with an integrated referral system. 12. Liquidity Basics with Elk Academy: Lesson #1 This is the first in a new series of articles designed to give crypto beginners an introduction to the basic concepts behind decentralized finance (DeFi). 13. Aave Vs. Yearn Finance Vs. Curve Finance Vs. DeHive: What Makes These DeFi Protocols Tick? The concept of yield farming comes from a meme, but today it describes the process of making profit through any form of interaction with DeFi protocols. 14. #Yield-Farm Like a Degen: With NDSU Alums Aaron Knudtson, and Ted Zipoy Blockchain and digital assets are attracting the best minds in the tech space. And nowhere is that more evident than in the Defi Space like these NDSU Alumni 15. A Look into the DeFi Deflationary Yield Farming Boom It’s not often that you see a technological boom inside of another breakout, but that’s precisely what is happening in the crypto markets currently. The DeFi (decentralized finance) sector, which seeks to revolutionize the current centralized financial system by introducing various decentralized replacements, is also experiencing a deflationary yield farming boom. 16. Scarcity and the Scaries: Rethinking the Metaverse With Aavegotchi's Lickquidators What if scarcity isn't a bad thing when it comes to NFTs? 17. How Much Are Ethereum Whales Actually Making on DeFi? Ethereum whales are undoubtedly driving the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement by depositing millions of dollars into decentralized liquidity pools to earn interest. 18. The Rise of NFT-Based Yield Farming in Blockchain Gaming DeFi is finally coming to the blockchain gaming space with NFT gamification and yield farming, as gaming platforms are now leveraging NFTs to maximize rewards. 19. "Defi & Traditional Finance Aren't Much Different, But Defi Requires Lesser Trust" - Alex Lee This interview discusses zero-knowledge proof and the use of ZKs for establishing trust in a blockchain system. 20. Staking, Yield Farming, Lending: DeFi Remains Crypto's Home for Passive Income DeFi has made access to financial services easier and with its farms, lending services and staking rewards, the ecosystem is a go-to for profit-hungry investors 21. Mark Cuban's Bane: How Iron Finance's $TITAN Crypto Crashed From $60 to $0 Iron Finance's token TITAN crashes to below $0. Here's why it happened. 22. OlympusDAO Moves Liquidity Worth $50 Million to Balancer OlympusDAO has committed to moving $50 million of liquidity to Balancer Protocol following the community governance proposal. 23. Top 5 Bleeding Edge Lending Protocols You Need To Check Out Not sure which lending protocols are cutting through the crowd right now, and for good reason? We’ve compiled a list of protocols that deserve your attention. 24. What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and Is It Worth the Risks? Learn by example and find out what farming yield with leverage means, what some of the most widespread risks it carries are, and what you can do to avoid them. 25. Crypto Market Seems to Recover - Can You Still Make Profits? In this article here, we will examine some of the top trading strategies you can use to make money in the cryptocurrency bear market. 26. Is Yield Farming Still Viable in 2022? Let's look at yield farming, how it works and if it's still worthwhile for users in the Defi space during the current market conditions after the crash. 27. Decentralized Finance in 2022: What's Happening? Let's have a look at some of the most popular sectors within decentralized finance. 28. Yield Farming and DeFi Basics with Elk Academy: Lesson #2 DeFi yield farming is where a lot of the real action happens. Read more to understand what yield farming exactly is. 29. What is Yield Farming and Why is it So Popular? In this article, I'll tell you what Yield Farming is, what benefits it has, and what risks you're exposing your investments. 30. Don't Be Fooled By Insanely High APYs? Seeing DeFi projects with high APYs that are the stuff of dreams might just be that. Though the potential for large returns exists, scepticism pays in the end. 31. An Intro to Yield Farming: Understanding the Mechanics and Maximizing ROI in the DeFi Ecosystem With the rapidly growing popularity of DeFi, this article dives deep into the mechanics of yield farming and tips on maximizing returns for passive income. 32. Top 10 DeFi-nitions You Need to Know to Jump into Decentralized Finance DeFi protocols are pushing the boundaries of financial technology in a high-risk, high-reward game. Here are some of the basic terms, defined in plain English 33. Leveraged Yield Farming: Everything You Need to Know to Get Started Leveraged Yield Farming is a widely used investment strategy across DeFi because it can provide higher returns and lower risks if used properly. 34. How Do Yield Aggregators Work? The main profit generators in DeFi are decentralized exchanges and loan services. Yield Aggregator optimizes the ways to get this profit for maximum efficiency. 35. Saving Your Money in a Crisis With Cryptocurrencies In DeFi, the yield on deposits in dollar stablecoins reaches 15-20%. I discuss the risks and where to invest for a conservated crypto-investor in 2022. 36. Inside Yield Farming 2020: What's the trend? Yield farming has taken the cryptocurrency industry by storm, becoming the cornerstone concept for DeFi in 2020 and likely far beyond. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it’s popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 37. The Pros and Cons of Flash Loans in Defi Flash loans are a revolutionary new way of borrowing and lending money directly from or to the blockchain. They are un-collateralized loans that are approved, 38. Non-Custodial Yield Generation Finally Provides Financial Freedom Through Cryptocurrencies Yield farming is one of the more powerful trends in decentralized finance today. Anyone can put their[crypto] assets to work, although it involves a significant amount of trust. In a perfect world, which I think is within reach, anyone can earn yield on their assets natively. 39. How Yield Farming Projects Stack Up in 2020 The yield farming space is probably the most confusing piece of the crypto puzzle. At its most basic, it involves locking up ETH, USDT or other types of tokens into a smart contract. The difference lies in the specifics of the smart contract, as well as the number and enthusiasm of participants. The common thread is the possibility to receive passive income, instead of holding onto tokens long-term while hoping for gains! 40. "The Single Biggest Driving Factor for Robinhood was Democratizing Investing" - Atif Yaqub Taking the world by storm this year, DeFi will forever remain imprinted on 2020’s surface. 41. DeFi & Crypto Passive Income: How to Get Started The decentralised finance industry grows larger and more sophisticated by the day. Now is a great time to become a liquidity provider. 42. Liquidity aggregation and farming on blockchain with Alexey Koloskov The interview talks about liquidity aggregation and liquidity farming on blockchain networks such as Ethereum and Elrond. 43. DeFi’s Success Modelled on Bitcoin’s Formula DeFi continues to garner the attention of retail and institutional investors with incentivized participation, one of the keys to Bitcoin’s continued success. Unlike most of us in 2020, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been having a very good year, becoming one of the most compelling innovations in the blockchain space with over $12.27 billion of value locked in the sector (based on 44 providers tracked by DeFiPulse). 44. Yearning Man 2020 - 4 Projects for DeFi 2.0 DeFi has been making a lot of noise recently, but it’s perhaps more established than most people think. 45. The Surging ETH Gas Fees Could Dethrone UniSwap But What Are The Alternative? The current DeFi craze has caused a seismic shift within the crypto industry. Yield farmers and traders are exploiting the most of this current trend to maximize earning opportunities. 46. DeFi Needs To Be Scaled Down Or Reined In Before It Gets REKT DeFi is a blanket term, which explains a whole set of functions in the economy built around decentralized protocols. 47. Introduction : Terra, its Goals and its Origins How did the Terra blockchain evolve from a small blockchain to an ecosystem of DeFi applications to create a new financial ecosystem? 48. DeFi and the Rise of Stablecoins In the last few years, Bitcoin has had an unexpected competitor - stablecoins. 49. Can Trusting Facebook's Diem with Financial Data Threaten User Privacy? This is an interview with Milana Valmont, CEO of Kira, about women in crypto, blockchain and Facebook's diem project. 50. Decrypting DeFi and Cryptocurrency Markets with Paul Barroso, CEO at Atani.com An interview with Paul Barroso where we discuss decentralised finance (DeFi) and the new trends in the cryptocurrency markets. 51. Inside Low Cap Raises: The New Wave of Token Investing Chances are the recent wave of decentralized finance speculation hasn’t passed you by. The yield farming gold rush has seen hundreds of millions of dollars locked up in unaudited smart contracts within hours. Promises of life-changing returns such a short space of time has resulted in the return of crypto-mania. 52. Forget Shark Tank, The Killer Whale Pod is Here to Support Your Blockchain Projects On October 30th, the Killer Whale Pod Cast launches with an exclusive live airdrop event and everyone is welcome! 53. Million Dollar Question: Should Retail Investors Get into DeFi for Money Legos? The crypto industry offers users a spectrum of investment tools: synthetic assets, liquidity pools, index tokens, lending solutions, yield farming, hodling, etc. From among the big list, yield farming stands out the most because it promises the highest returns promised by any project. Coming from the traditional financial environment with low interest rates, beginners and small investors are drawn to the idea of quick gains, requiring just a few clicks to start making profits. 54. Security in The Sea of Decentralized Finance How do you avoid losing funds due to your own negligence. 55. Earning passive income from cryptocurrency in 2020: Market Review While the lending market craze is plummeting and the “yield farming” opportunities are not as profitable as they were in the beginning, you might be looking for new ways to put your money at work. 56. 4 Strategies for up to 100% Yearly Cashflow on Bitcoin I always get a ton of questions from my community on how I make a return on Bitcoin without selling. 57. Staking Vs Liquidity Mining Vs Yield Farming – An Unbiased Comparison Staking vs Liquidity mining vs Yield Farming are good methods to put your crypto assets in the protocol and facilitate trading, lending and borrowing. 58. Synthesizing a better future for DeFi: 5 Protocols leading the way Synthetic assets are helping to merge the DeFi and Cefi markets, but their use cases reach much further than just trading - Read on to discover how. 59. Automatic Cross-chain DeFi Protocol Would Increase Earning in Yield-Farming Yield-farming is a growing trend in DeFi, which allows farmers to earn a profit on their deposits. An automatic yield protocol would increase earnings in DeFi 60. dHEDGE Integrates Uniswap to Enable Yield Farming & Staking dHEDGE partners with Uniswap to add new investment options for asset managers. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 62. What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and How It Can Bring Higher Returns Yield farming is putting your crypto assets to work to generate returns. Yield farming is one of the most popular uses of decentralized finance or DeFi. 63. WTF is An Aavegotchi? An NFT? An Internet Ghost? Or All Of The Above? After a season of crazy pumps, new projects, and exit scams, the DeFi Summer of 2020 is cooling down. The food is rotting on the vine and the seafood is going stale. 64. 4 Technology Developments for the End of 2022 and Christmas A look at four technology developments for the end of 2022 and Christmas. 65. "Most DeFi Hacks are NOT Due to Code Flaws But Due to Financial Loopholes." - Eren Yecan The article talks about how does yield farming working and how does trading of crypto-assets work on DEXs. 66. What is Yield Farming and Liquidity Mining? All You Need To Know The complete guide to yield farming in DeFi: how it works, how much is it possible to earn on it, and the risks involved in engaging in this form of investment. 67. Yearn Finance Token - YFI Price Soared to $40.4K. How Did It Happen And What's Next? If you have checked the latest crypto news, you must have heard about DeFi and the yearn.finance project. Its YFI token has surged by one mln percent in just two weeks and costs much more than bitcoin right now. So, I want to reveal how this could have happened and what is all the buzz about. 68. The Down-Low on Decentralized Finance (DeFi): Where Does The Money Come From? Where does money in DeFi come from? How to earn on DeFi? Many of us might have heard that somewhere, somehow, there is that magical place in DeFi where you can 69. "Gaming Experience Would Shift to Economic Earning Value" - Oladapo Ajayi Blockchain provides a wide variety of channels to create or recreate new models for legacy systems. The components of this technology offer disruptive frameworks that can optimize the way we execute transactions and much more. And although financial applications remain the most compelling use case of blockchain, it has registered a similar level of success in the gaming industry. The introduction of CryptoKitties in 2017 showcased just how versatile blockchain is and the enormous demand for blockchain-enabled gaming platforms. 70. The KingSwap Project - An Introduction 🛡⚔️A new 🤴🏼King’s in town to claim his right to the DEX throne⚔️🛡. 71. What "Yield Farming" Needs to Take DeFi Mainstream Following the crypto hype-cycle of 2017–18, it’s safe to say that the industry has made some progress. There is now a spectrum of crypto-enabled financial services available; from stable coins, synthetic assets, peer-to-peer insurance, and peer-to-peer borrowing and lending, to name a few. 72. 3 Best DEXs For Liquidity Mining and Swapping in 2021 Decentralized exchanges are a safe way to trade without having to trust any third parties. In this article, we look at the top 3 decentraliced exchanges. 73. Why Pangolin is One of the Best Stories in Crypto Pangolin is one of the best stories in Crypto. A community controlled decentralized exchange. 74. Yield Farming in DeFi: How Does It Work? For you, if you find yourself struggling to understand the fundamentals of yield farming, or to assimilate the relationship between DeFi and yield farming. The craze started with Compound, which was the first to initialize this investment mechanism in June 2020. Even though yield farming is still quite a niche strategy, it's popularity is accelerating. The experts from Platinum Software Development Company have taken an analytical dive into the current state of yield farming and are ready to share their key findings and insights. 76. Crypto Series #1 — New Power Players Entering The DeFi Space DeFi, or Decentralized Finance, is a movement for developing a suite of financial products in a decentralized world. We currently live in a world of CeFi, or Centralized Finance, where all the financial instruments are built and offered by large institutions having centralized control. 77. The Risk and Reward of Yield Farming Yield farming tends to have much higher returns due to a protocol's high need for liquidity. However, the higher returns come with increased risk. 