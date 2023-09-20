76 Stories To Learn About China

Let's learn about via these 76 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. China /Learn Repo Stay up-to-date with what's going on in the most populated country in the world. 1. China Releases the Kraken Against US Dollar The view of the world community was riveted to the problem of relations between the United States and China, known as the trade war. Donald Trump's tweets, renminbi price drop, duties, and much more. 2. TikTok: A Ticking Time Bomb? One of the most popular apps of 2019, TikTok ruled the download charts in both the Android and Apple markets. Having more than 1.5 billion downloads and approximately half a billion monthly active users, TikTok definitely has access to a trove of users. With that large user base comes a hidden goldmine: their data. 3. Alibaba’s Metaverse Art Exhibition is a Great Snapshot of China’s Current NFT Landscape This confusing exhibition provides a stellar and pretty comprehensive snapshot of China’s NFT landscape from a number of angles 4. Is "Balkanized" Internet The Dark Future of Decentralized Internet? There’s a thin line between decentralization and the “balkanization” of the internet. 5. Is China Opening Up to Blockchain? China is planning to unroll a series of blockchain-friendly laws in early 2020 to open themselves up to blockchain use cases. In a recent statement by President Xi Jinping, the country will aim to unroll its own digital coin. China has shown support in the past for projects like NEO, and more recently, TRON. At the same time, the country is very wary about token sales and any project that may cause losses on the personal finance level. China has taken a stance of “blockchain” versus speculative digital coins, and they aim to harness the power of distributed networks to distribute and secure data for various use cases. 6. Tang Ping: The Chinese Version of The Great Resignation Is the Great Resignation a global phenomenon? 7. How I Programmed A Huawei GT-2 Watch To Display Net-Aggregate Crypto-Yields Well, after 2 weeks of waiting I received my Huawei GT-2. Sure, Chinawatch watches you and all, but that was fine with me. 8. CBDC Digital Yuan Deployment To Massively Impact Cross-Border Policy Regulators' Decisions The PBOC's app release gives the world excellent insight into China's e-CNY ambitions, particularly with the upcoming Winter Olympics and Chinese New Year. 9. Covid v2.0 (Black Death v2.0): CNN Reports Bubonic Plague in China 10. Where Will They Try Missouri vs. China? ICYMI Missouri, the US state known for great BBQ, is suing China, the nation with 1.393 billion people. 11. 8 Business Opportunities Emerging in China at This Point in the Pandemic The COVID-19 outbreak has dealt a huge economic blow to China. The country’s supply chains are collapsing, many manufacturing firms have closed down, there is minimal human interaction, and consumer behavior has changed in unprecedented ways. However, as in all known crises, a lot of new business ideas and opportunities have come out of the prevailing crisis. Online-to-offline commerce (O2O) is on the rise, the demand for 5G has increased, and the need for online education has skyrocketed. 12. How Agtech Can Harness China’s Ever-Growing Technological Advantage One area that could benefit from and help foster more growth in China's economy is its agricultural technology (AgTech) scene. 13. The US-China Rivalry Could Be More of a Noble Fair Play The big question, not only for both tech behemoths China and the USA but also for the rest of the world, is whether the above countries are enemies or allies? 14. This Decade, The Masses Will Not Be Able to Avoid Digital Currencies Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has become a term that everyone recognizes. Whether it registers as some far-out concept that has something to do with invisible money, or whether you are a crypto geek who belongs to exchange platforms and follows various currencies religiously. 15. President Xi's Recent Blockchain Endorsement Changes Everything On October 25th, China's President Xi Jinping opined that blockchain should be treated "as an important breakthrough for independent innovation of core technologies." He also stated "[We must] clarify the main direction, increase investment, focus on a number of key technologies and accelerate the development of blockchain technology and industrial innovation." Exciting words from a leader who hadn’t spoken on the subject prior, and naturally, this statement was enough to disrupt the crypto space. 16. Retired Software Richard Eng Discusses Rust, Golang, Smalltalk, China and More! Richard Eng 2020 Noonie Nominee for Blockchain from India has been nominated for a 2020#Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories.. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Richard had to share. 17. Can China Force Bitcoin Price to Fall Below $20,000? Being a CEO of cryptocurrency exchange Kyrrex, based in Malta, I would like to tell about the state of the Chinese mining market and the challenges that mining companies will face in the near future. 18. COVID-19: Perceived Spread vs. True Spread in China, Italy and the US Here at TimeNet, we’re building a large time series database with the primary aim of benefitting society through access to data. In this post we’ll study different time series representing both the true, and the perceived spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Daily COVID-19 numbers are currently available on TimeNet.cloud for many countries. We’re expanding these datasets with further variables measuring how we (people) perceive the significance of the pandemic. We use stock market movements and internet search trends to quantify the virus’s perceived spread. 19. Is China Laying the Groundwork for a State Backed Token? China Includes Cryptocurrency In Continued Business Reforms 20. Is Big Tech Too Big? A couple of weeks ago Alphabet shares dropped 6%, Facebook tanked 7.5%, and Amazon shed 4.5% of its value. Why did this happen? An anti-trust probe was called into life regarding Alphabet’s Google Search business and investors fear a similar fate for its tech brethren, seemingly rightfully so: This news story unearths a public debate that has been discussed intensively since the 2016 US elections concerning Big Tech’s power and the need for anti-trust legislation. A debate, which appears to have the nearly unanimous agreement that these companies should be broken up. Logically, therefore, these firms should already be broken up, yet they are not. Why is this? Aside from the strawman “The government is corrupt/incompetent” reasoning, there actually exist multiple genuine arguments for keeping Big Tech intact, which we’ll be examining in the following. 21. Twitter without Jack: WTF?! Jack Dorser is leaving Twitter. WHY? And, More Importantly, WHY NOW?! 22. Why Are All Eyes On China's Digital Yuan? China has continuously been in global news, be it corona crisis, diplomatic relations, army conflicts or trade & commerce. Since the last couple of weeks, everyone is talking about China’s digital currency. 23. How China Broke the Closed Circle of Recession With the Help of Technology Economic growth has always been one of the most important and crucial aspects of any country’s existence. In ancient times, this trend was happening on a much slower and less conscious manner; people at that time didn’t have enough insight into economic forces to predict, not to mention influence, the forces of the economy to their advantage. 24. Passion Economy: The "Influencer Stack" and Chinese Influencer Incubators [Tweetstorm] 25. US vs Huawei Battle At Boiling Point: We Must Ask, Is It Worth It? The war between the U.S. government and the tech giant, Huawei, has been raging since 2012, when the company was first accused of having links to the Chinese government. But the year 2020 seems to bring the battle to somewhat of a boiling point: 26. China's Information Warfare via LOGINK Continues Unabated: Here's How It's Done The PRC has created LOGINK, a logistics-focused software, for the purposes of data collection in accordance with its information warfare efforts. 27. 5 Ways China Is Using Blockchain Technology Against Coronavirus We all remember the previous deadly Ebola virus outbreak, which lasted three years from 2013–2016 affected the dominant population of Africa. 28. How China’s New National Cryptocurrency Changes Everything China is launching a national cryptocurrency. In this article, we’ll tell you what information is already known about the project at the moment as well as how it may change the financial world. 29. Why China Leaves No Space For Competition in Blockchain Attributing for one-fifth of the planet's population, China is undeniably an economic superpower that's empowered to become a global blockchain leader in terms of adoption, utility, and overall innovation. 30. Ant Financial: Controversies around the Biggest IPO in History At a share price of 68.8 Chinese yuan, the Ant Financial IPO was expected to raise $34 billion in its public offering at the Shanghai and Hong Kong exchanges -- which would value it at over $300 billion. 31. Life After COVID-19: How China is Going Back to Work As Europe and the US are bracing for the worst of COVID-19, life in China is gradually going back to normal. Aside from lockdowns and social distancing, what can we learn from the measures taken to control the outbreak, and how life can resume safely? 32. Comeback 33. Alibaba’s “Homecoming” IPO in Hong Kong Image: Sam Tsang 34. Can Blockchain Bring Electricity to 2 Billion People off the Grid? Electricity is, for the most part, a worldwide utility easily reachable by consumers. But when it comes to the energy industry as a whole, conditions sway into strict regulation, monopolies, or even total chaos. Producing electricity itself is only half the story - making use of existing grids, matching supply and demand, and reducing greenhouse emissions while producing it is a complex task. 35. The Digital Yuan is China's Biggest Pushback Against Global AML Initiatives The digital yuan's impact on the world is undisputed; however, will its potential to act as a money laundering system for the PRC override its true benefits? 36. What Chinese Retail Trends Tell Us About the Future of E-Commerce Amazon, mobile, A.I… there are dozens of new threats, technologies and processes a strategy executive must keep in mind to stay ahead of the curve when faced with skydiving sales. 37. How American GPS Technology Protects Territorial Waters of Smaller Asian Countries If integrated properly with emerging technologies, American GPS can be used to protect the sovereignty of a nation’s coastlines in Southeast Asia. 38. Ready Player China: An Introduction to China’s Booming Video Game Market Despite its history of strict regulation against the industry, China’s gaming market is flourishing. Chinese MMOs and RPGs are topping lists around the globe while high-quality cross-platform releases, along with creative marketing through films, eSport competitions, and livestreaming, have set the tone for China’s growing gaming market for years to come at home. 39. Binance Employees Accused of Helping Chinese Customers Bypass KYC Verification Binance caught RED-handed? 40. China Intensifies Crypto Crackdown A quick rundown on past cryptocurrency regulation in China, along with some predictions of possible futures. 41. Cool Things You Didn’t Know About Alicloud in 2022 Alibaba Cloud #3 cloud provider in the world. It is available outside of mainland China, in fact, it has data centers in 25 regions and 80 availability zones. 42. Recap: The TikTok Saga and the Problems Facing this Massive Platform This past weekend came as quite a shock to a vast amount of netizens in the United States. While having a conversation with reporters on Air Force 1, president Donald Trump mentioned banning TikTok in the U.S., a video sharing social platform with 165 million downloads in the region, that is accused of providing data to the Chinese government. 43. The Great Firewall of China is Not so Great, Afterall We crack open the technology that keeps 1.4 BILLION people walled in 44. How Government Policies Influence e-Payment Adoption Mobile payments, wallets, and digital banking have made a splash around the world over the last few years, as smartphone adoption grows and the demand for alternative e-payment options rises. According to eMarketer: 45. 5 Realities of Tech in China From the well-known to the hardly spoken about. 46. Will China's Digital Yuan Apps Push the Digital Dollar Ahead? Why is China pushing its digital currency "agenda" so hard? 47. Lessons From GitLab—A $1 Billion Business With 700 Remote Employees A lot has changed since I shared my last article related on COVID-19 (the most recent strain of coronavirus), and how AI and Blockchain professionals and industry experts are tackling the crisis. 48. GCJ-02 Explained: The Chinese Coordinate System—For Developers I remember my first visit to China in 2010. We booked a hotel in a good location in Guangzhou, saving the coordinates and routes to Google Maps prior to our arrival. But when we got there, it was immediately obvious that there were no hotels in that area. I was at the correct point where my hotel should be, but all I have around me is a huge square (花城广场 - aka, Flower City Square). 49. Startup PR in China: Your 10-Step Communications Strategy Checklist In my previous articles, I shared insights about China's digital\npowerhouse that's shaping today's infrastructure, known from the making of China's Firewall to supporting the domestic rise of start-ups (some of which already have become unicorns). Across various mediums, a lot has been said about China's rise, scaling consumption, and growing number of middle class. 50. TrueUSD Launches Chinese Yuan Based Offshore Stablecoin TrueUSD has introduced a new stablecoin called TCNH that is 1:1 tied to the Offshore Chinese Yuan (CNH). 51. A Brief History of Jack Ma's Ant Financial - the $150B Unicorn Image: crowdfundinsider.com 52. U.S. President Donald Trump's Official Word on "Monetizing the Chinese" U.S.President Donald Trump says in a Press Conference: we are monetizing the Chinese app, manly TikTok. TikTok might be banned in the United States. In addition, He says, we are not allowing or support any U.S company Own it. Trump also says that they are looking at a lot of alternatives with respect to TikTok. 53. COVID-19 Tracing: Protect Your Privacy As the COVID-19 pandemic goes on, life for some around the world is beginning to look a little more like it did before, except with some more distancing, and more people wearing masks. What doesn’t look the same, is how technology is being used to monitor and track cases, infection rates, and outbreaks. 54. Behind the startup: Interview with Alexander Busarov on Fighting Counterfeiting in China In this interview we speak with Alex Busarov the co-founder of Taelpay about Taelpay ecosystem a blockchain application developed by the team while operating in China. Tael consists of over\n50,000 users in 500 cities, hundreds of products protected with NFC chips and\nblockchain, all in cooperation with a long list of participating companies like Rakuten,\nNestlé, New Zealand Cherry Corp,and many more. The Tael ecosystem is anchored by\nthe Tael token which acts as a reward, loyalty, and marketing incentive for\nparticipants in the ecosystem. Now lets delve straight into the interview! 55. Chinese Economy 2023: Back to Normal? China's economic and industry outlook for 2023. 56. Big Brother Meets Black Mirror in the Middle Kingdom Imagine a world where everything you ever do or say is watched and rated by invisible eyes. 57. Roundup #11: "How I Evaded Sanctions and How You Can To" 12/01/2019 58. Ten Things to Know about (Digital) China and Beyond. Today, there are more than 900 million Internet users in China -- about three hundred million more than Europe’s total population. It is also more than twice the total U.S. and Canadian populations combined in 2019. 59. With the Death of Cash, Privacy Faces a Deeply Uncertain Future The Coming Death of Cash and the Battle for the Future of Money. In One Future We have a Private, Anonymous Alternative to Cash but in the Black Mirror Future t 60. The Empire Strikes Back with a Coordinated War on Crypto SAN BENEDETTO DEL TRONTO, ITALY. MAY 16, 2015. Portrait of Darth Vader costume replica with grab hand and his sword. Care of ShutterStock for editorial use. 61. Hong Kong: A Crowd Sourced Revolution Two months ago a bill that would allow the extradition of Hong Kong’s criminal suspects to China led to a revolt that is still going on. The 5th of August, some 64 days after the main protests started, saw Hong Kong’s first general strike in over 50 years. 62. Ecommerce SEO Practices for Europe, Australia, China, Russia and Japan Today, most eCommerce businesses have expanded their reach across the world. 63. Digital Dystopia as a Panopticon Model of Society Much has been written about the mechanisms of social control that have appeared in China since 2010. And especially many publications are devoted to the emerging system of social credit, which will allow monitoring and regulate the behavior of citizens, which later transforms into a system of social rating. 64. The State of Global Cybersecurity Defenses In Critical Infrastructures Countries' intelligence services warn for the ongoing threats of espionage and cyberattacks by nation-states in critical infrastructure. 65. Encryption vs. Surveillance in Hong Kong The Hong Kong national security law created a series of provisions that restrict the flow of information and suppress the civil unrest within the region. In the short term, this new law has had a profound impact on the business landscape, creating a series of winners who seek to expand their share in the local marketplace. In the long term, it will reform the technology landscape in Hong Kong for years to come 66. The US and China Should Work Together to Fight Climate Change Norvergence LLC team made this report make you understand the aspects of the US-China relationship on the ground of climate and other environmental factors. 67. Fintech in Japan: How App Payments Are Changing Cash Culture Many visitors to Japan are always surprised by one thing. Despite its East Asian neighbours moving rapidly towards a cashless future, Japan is a cash society. Tokyo’s neon lights and sleek and high-tech public transport system often give the impression that Japan is a place where the future happens. Hop off the train at the newly opened Takanawa Gateway Station and you’ll find a station that has its cleaning and security handled by robots. 68. Understanding Signal Versus Noise in Tech Investments and How to Leverage it [An Analysis] I have previously written about the investment philosophy of my friend Jinjian Zhang of Trustbridge Partners. A few months ago, Jinjian has founded his own venture capital fund, Vitalbridge Partners based in Shanghai, China. In a recent talk, Jinjian dived deeper into his “Noise vs Signal” investment philosophy. 69. The Main Players in Crypto: Is China Out of the Game? The history of crypto mainly revolves around China. Although it is true that the first cryptocurrency exchange was launched in Japan, the infamous Mt. Gox, but when it collapsed, all the power over crypto was handed off to the three main exchanges existing at that time: 70. Exploring the Future of Employer/Employee Relationships in Web3 The increasing desire for reduced reliance on corporate identities that require very staunch employer-employee relationships is something that Web3 can enable. 71. Bite-Sized Tips To Make Chinese Full-Text Search Today I'd like to highlight the challenge of search functionality in Chinese. In this article, we will go through the main difficulties of full-text search implementation for CJK languages and how to overcome them with the help of Manticore Search. 72. The Acceleration of Business Model Innovation in China Amidst an Ongoing Pandemic Throughout history, terrible crises have given us some of our greatest innovations. GPS, Drones, microwaves, atomic energy… the list goes on. The COVID-19 crisis is no different, and we are already seeing companies rise above their competition by asking themselves the key question at the heart of all corporate strategies : what can we do, right now, that is hard? 73. 7 Useful Apps You Can Use in China Nowadays everyone is glued to their phones and it’s no different in China, the mobile phone is an indispensable tool and something we just cannot live without. Hands up if it’s one of the last things you see at night and the first thing you look at in the morning? I knew it! Coming to China, a very different country with a different culture and language, your phone becomes even more vital as it is one thing that makes you feel like you’re at home and keeps you connected to it. 74. Why and How We Expanded into the Chinese EdTech Market This is the nuts and bolts of the early results and returns of our startup's expansion into China's EdTech Industry. 75. How China and El Salvador's Stances on Digital Currencies Highlight Potentially Increasing Relations China and El Salvador's seemingly contrasting stances on digital currencies actually align both authoritarian regimes on many levels. 76. Did You Say $500,000 For A Virtual Plot Of Land? Amy Tom, Limarc Ambalina, and Natasha Nel are wrapping their head's around the fact that a plot of land on the Decentraland platform sold for $572k. 