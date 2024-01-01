75 Stories To Learn About Polkadot

Let's learn about via these 75 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Polkadot /Learn Repo 1. Distributed Computing Cloud Is The Way Towards A Web3 Future: A Phala Network Story The true vision of Web3 is a decentralized network where no one entity controls it and the decentralized applications that are built on the network are open. 2. The DeFi Writing Contest by SORA and HackerNoon Welcome to the #DeFi Writing Contest by SORA and HackerNoon! 3. Acala Network Launches aUSD Polkadot's Native Multi-Collateral Stablecoin The Acala Dollar, a multi-collateral stablecoin, has been released by Acala. The stablecoin (aUSD) protocol acts as the Polkadot ecosystem. 4. Polkadot is Leading the World's Largest Ethereum Hackathon for Web3 Polkadot is bringing seminars, presentations, and a $15,000 prize pool to ETHDenver from February 11th to February 20th, 2022, as part of the world's biggest ET 5. Astar Network and Acala Partner to Launch DeFi Rising for Unlocking New Opportunities for Developers The "Astar x Acala DeFi Rising" initiative was just released by the two top parachains in order to provide developers with more options and incentives. 6. Polkadot Allocates $18 Million to Solve the Biggest Challenges facing Polkadot Ecosystem and Web 3 Polkadot has allocated 993,286 DOT, roughly $18 million, to promote research and development on zero-knowledge research and web 3.0. 7. Protocol Alternatives That Challenge Ethereum Which blockchain protocol is best poised to challenge Ethereum? Here we review Radix, Polkadot, Elrond, Algorand, and Avalanche. 8. Polkadot Parachains will Lead to Best Practices for Cross-Consensus Communication Phala Network provides computing power to other blockchain applications while protecting the data layer. 9. 5 Polkadot Parachains to Look Out for in 2022 In this post, we’ll look at five innovative Polkadot parachain projects. 10. We're the Multi-Chain P2P Trading Platform You've Been Waiting For Gamestar is a peer-to-peer exchange that gives users the ability to buy, sell, and trade crypto assets with ease. 11. Polkadex Review: The Polkadot Based Decentralized Exchange Polkadex is a decentralized exchange that combines features from centralized exchanges (CEXs) and decentralized exchanges (DEXs). 12. Polkadot To Get WebAssembly-based Ethereum Virtual Machine (ewasm) from Second State In late 2019, the Aragon Project, decided to leave the Polkadot ecosystem due to the lack of a viable blockchain virtual machine at the time. After that, the Polkadot team added EVM support on the Substrate framework, enabling EVM blockchains in the Polkadot ecosystem. 13. The Five Generations of Blockchain: From Bitcoin to Everscale The first 4 generations of blockchains may offer some of the market’s needs, but older infrastructures cannot withstand the throughput required. 14. HackerNoon's DeFi Writing Contest with SORA Network: XSTUSD Use Cases Better acquaint yourselves with the XSTUSD stablecoin, HackerNoon’s DeFi writing contest, and even the Polkadot Network in general. 15. Blockchain as the Ultimate Truth Machine for GPT-based AI (ChatGPT) While this tech has existed for some years now, ChatGPT was able to obtain 1 mill users in 6 days. 16. The Value of Parachains to Drive Blockchain Adoption I wish to discuss Polkadot's distinct key feature with our users in this article. We'll go over the benefits of this feature and why it's so valuable. 17. The Blockchain Social Experiment: Enforced Logic The blockchain community is not united in the strive of decentralization, as many groups and projects also exist with a more centralized architecture. 18. Blockchain Interoperability Interoperability is a characteristic of a product or system, whose interfaces are completely understood, to work with other products or systems, at present or in the future, in either implementation or access, without any restrictions. - Wikipedia 19. Understanding the Polkadot's DeFi Ecosystem with Yubo Ruan Yubo Ruan talks about the Polkadot ecosystem, DeFi and the NFT market. 20. Kusama and Polkadot Parachain Lease Auction Crowdloans: A Win-Win Situation How to participate in a crowdloan, Is it risky to participate in a crowdloan? How do I get crowdloan rewards? 21. The Punk Who Could Control the Global NFT Block Should you invest in Crypto Punks or Substrate Punks? This article discusses the rise of Cross-Chain NFT Marketplaces. 22. Zero-Cost Blockchain Transactions Are A Reality on Polkadot Maybe this one: Read the cases where a zero-fee transaction in Polkadot makes sense, as well as how to actually implement them while protecting yourself against 23. Miner Extractable Value (MEV): The Biggest Thorn in DeFi Miner Extractable Value (MEV) is one of the pain points for those who use DeFi products. Here are some possible outcomes if this doesn't get addressed. 24. Decentralizing Prediction Markets: Augur Vs. Gnosis Vs. Polkamarkets Decentralized prediction markets are smart contracts that stipulate who gets paid how much when certain predefined conditions are met. 25. Privacy protocols and blockchain technology: A powerful duo These four projects are putting user privacy first in an age when more user data is online than ever before. 26. Polkadot Deep Dive 2021 - Connecting The $DOTs A detailed 2021 guide on Polkadot and how it is geared towards solving some of the most fundamental yet complex problems faced by the blockchain ecosystem today 27. Big Time, Gods Unchained, MetalCore, Star Atlas and other Web3 Games Win Polkastarter GAM3 Awards In a live ceremony on December 15th, the 16 winners of the first-ever industry awards were unveiled. 28. Meet the winners of the Polkadot Buildathon: India Three blockchain projects built on Polkadot won the Polkadot Buildathon: India. Learn more about what they built, the Buildathon and Polkadot's support for devs 29. Acala Brings First Layer-1 Chain Customization to Polkadot Acala was the first DeFi project to win the PolkADot parachain auction with a community contribution of Poladot’s DOT token worth over $1.27 billion. 30. Building DeFi 2.0 With Cross Chain Compatibility Clover's wallet provides industry-leading cross-chain compatibility and solves a major issue in the DeFi landscape. 31. Ternoa Completes a $7.3M Seed to Foster NFT Mass Adoption and Launches Web3 Activity in Dubai, UAE 32. Ethereum is the De-facto Standard for Blockchain Apps - Unhashed #7 Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto. 33. SubQuery to Make Blockchain Data Easily Accessible on the Cosmos Blockchain SubQuery is a blockchain developer toolkit that allows for web3 infrastructure through a custom open-source API between data and decentralized applications. 34. DAM Finance Launches Decentralized Multi-Chain Liquidity Infrastructure DAM Finance has announced the launch of its decentralized, multi-chain liquidity infrastructure on Ethereum and Moonbeam. 35. How to Web3 - Part 1 - A Peek into Another Reality Learn web3 today - an intro to what web3 is, and what to expect! 36. The 3 Best Alternatives That Can Be Strong Opponents to Ethereum Ethereum is holding top rank 2 by replacing Ripple, and it becomes possible because of growth in Ethereum adoption. There were many coins on the rank 2 but none permanent, which shows that it may be possible that Ethereum can get replaced by other innovative coins. 37. Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages Learn which blockchains use what programming languages and why you might want to use them. 38. Creating a P2P, Messaging App on Web3 Using Substrate & Ionic - Introducing Uke - BOG#002 Creating a peer to peer messaging app and protocol. 39. Polkadot Sees Strong Growth in Q4 2022 with 64% Increase in Daily Active Account Polkadot, a Nominated Proof-of-Stake (NPoS) network, is experiencing strong growth in its Relay Chain. 40. Introducing the Uke Alpha - The First Wallet-less Blockchain Chat App That's Going to Break Web3 Walletless web3 messaging, now implemented for your messaging pleasure. 41. What Is the Metaverse? The metaverse is a term coined by Neal Stephenson in his 1992 science fiction novel Snow Crash. 42. Introducing The New Nomination Transfer Feature For DApp Staking Shiden and Astar are improving how DApp nominators can shift their funds from one project to another. 43. Polkadot Shown as Most Active Blockchain For Developers After Ethereum Polkadot is experiencing significant growth in terms of developer adoption. It continues to add full-time developers at a higher rate than any other blockchain 44. An Internet of Banks; The Future of Defi Internet of Banks - the future of DeFi 45. Astar Network Kickstarts the DOT Festival! Astar DOT Festival is here — so get ready to hit the jackpot. We have 6M Astar tokens waiting for you to join in the fun! 46. Comparison on Core Elements of Major Public Chains In this story, we will focus on public chains, and make a comparison of key elements of public chains. 47. 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Invest In For 2021 & 2022 3 Promising Cryptocurrencies to Look Out For 2021 - 2022 48. Building DeFi protocols on Polkadot: An Interview with Bette Chen, Co-Founder at Acala Network Acala network is building decentralized protocol on the Polkadot network. This interview discusses the DAO architecture, parachains, and DeFi. 49. Why I Think Fusion Gets Blockchain Interoperability Right The decentralized industry is abuzz with the phrase “blockchain interoperability.” It is arguably a core faucet of blockchain technology and vital for future success. The phrase describes what blockchain has to achieve before we consider the technology successful in all aspects. 50. What Is True Blockchain Interoperability? If you are in the crypto world, then the word "blockchain interoperability" may familiar to you because there are so many projects are gaining publicity and funds from investors by using this term, and many projects like Chainlink, Cosmos, Polkadot, and Wanchain are claiming to give true blockchain interoperability. So in this article, we will discuss about these projects and try to understand what kind of blockchain interoperability they are giving and what benefits we can get because of blockchain interoperability? 51. Participate in Parachain Lease Offerings (PLOs) on Kusama: A Beginner's Guide To Crowdloaners There's a brand new way to back up-and-coming blockchain projects on Kusama/Polkadot — and it involves staking, auctions, and extra rewards for supporters. 52. The Biggest Emerging Trend in the Blockchain Industry is One of Privacy Manta is a suite of easy-to-use and safe open source and fully transparent code-based protocols. 53. Introducing Apron Network: A Gateway to Decentralized Infrastructure Services Apron Network, a project supported by the Web3 Foundation, received early grants from the Web3 Foundation. 54. The Next Phase of Crypto Will be The Age of dApps This article talks about Polkadot, blockchain data transfer and substrate projects. 55. The Web3 Games Blockchain Network Based on Substrate The Substrate blockchain framework has made substantial progress in the development of the Web3 Gaming Blockchain with ParaState. 56. Reinventing The Internet: Welcome to the Antinet - BOG#001 “Antinet“ - an Internet that goes against what we’ve known. 57. Privacy Protection and Web3 Analytics Though there have been more and more developers and product designers joining Web3.0 world in recent years, it is almost ignored by most of them that they are still using centralized infrastructure — data analytic tools — to build apps and webs. Every minute, project builders are making themselves part of the reason for data breach events, as they have to collect user data intendedly or unintendedly for product improvement. 58. Introducing Compounding Rewards Feature For Dapp Staking Astar is introducing its new compounding rewards features which will allow users to claim their staked rewards which will automatically be restaked. 59. Utilizing Multichain Bridge and Moonbeam to bring Liquidity to Polkadot Parachains Unlocking Ethereum liquidity is widely considered of paramount importance to any DeFi protocol’s success no matter the chain it chooses to launch on. 60. Polkadot Vs. Cardano Vs. Koinos: Which Is The Best One For You? there are similarities between these three protocols, because at the end of the day, what we are all trying to deliver are the best platforms 61. XCM on Astar is NOW LIVE!!! XCM transfer is now on Astar and you can transfer your KSM +DOT to Shiden + Astar! 62. Crypto Assets Are Primarily Communication Networks When I was in college there was a joke going around that the easiest way to piss off the physics professor was to ask him “what is gravity?”, upon which the professor would launch into a 45 minute diatribe on gravitons and the latest advances at CERN; but the truth is, we don’t really know. The best we can answer the question is that gravity is a force, but anything beyond that is currently conjecture. The same principle applies to Bitcoin. 63. DEX on Polkadot? Here are 4 projects to Consider As the Polkadot blockchain ecosystem continues to grow, we take a look at four promising DEX platforms and protocols that are offering innovative solutions. 64. Which Polkadot Projects Stand Out the Most? As the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade is again delayed until July, following a year-long series of delays, are other programmable blockchains using this opportunity to gain traction amid skyrocketing ETH Gas fees? 65. Middleware Is Where The Next Tens of Billions Market Is In The Polkadot Ecosystem Polkadot is a highly scalable project that can accommodate a large number of ecological niches. 66. Polkadot and its Funky Family! Polkadot has been one of the most talked about blockchain projects in recent times. A host of innovative blockchain projects are being developed within the Polkadot ecosystem. 67. Why I'm Bullish On Polkadot And The $DOT Ecosystem At its core, Polkadot is a highly scalable and fully interoperable blockchain protocol upon which the next generation of the web is being built. 68. Proof-of-Stake Is Coming of Age, and Polkadot is Leading the Pack Polkadot is currently the leading, highest value, and most secure PoS platform, offering estimated rewards of 13.87% per year. 69. An Algorithmic Decentralized Central Bank: Eliminating Irrational Token Allocation with SORA For this article, we focus in particular on the macroeconomy, tokenomics, macrotokenomics, governance, and decentralized applications 70. Understanding the Business Valuation Logic of Apron Network The core of traditional business project strategy is positioning, which is the consensus of the industry. The traditional theoretical framework for positioning strategy was first proposed by Michael Porter. 71. Everything You Need to Know About Polkadot Polkadot is designed to be scalable, modular, and extensible, allowing it to support a wide range of use cases such as DeFi, gaming, IoT, and more. 72. Generating Randomness In Blockchain: Verifiable Random Function Blockchains such as Bitcoin are facing a key problem. How to fairly spread out the decision-making consensus on what pool will win the competition and have the right to add the new block into the blockchain itself. 73. Blockchain Developers' Report Q2 2020 An in-depth analysis of developer data revealing a year of meteoric rises and falls 74. 5 Polkadot Projects Worth Checking Out [April 2021] Learn more about the 5 best Polkadot ecosystem projects in 2021; featuring Acala, Moonbeam, PolkaBTC, Darwinia and PolkaFoundry. 75. Building A Blockchain in Rust & Substrate: [A Step-by-Step Guide for Developers] A beginner-friendly tutorial on how to build hardcore blockchain infrastructure in Substrate, an open source framework.