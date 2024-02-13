74 Stories To Learn About Writing Tips

Search icon
    Learn everything you need to know about Writing Tips via these 74 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Writing Tips via these 74 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. "Even in the digital age, finding the best and most original source can be difficult"

    Jeffrey is an entertainment reporter with interests in film & TV criticism, comics, anime & manga, MMA, and pro wrestling.

    2. “Perfection is the enemy of good.” - Voltaire x GPT-J

    GPT-J takes on Voltaire and proceeds to

    3. Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Pragati Verma, Software Developer

    Meet the Writer: Pragati Verma is a software developer and a Junior Editor at HackerNoon.

    4. How to Get Started with Writing Online

    Here’s what you need to know about the writing process to get you started with writing online.

    5. Aleksandr Pindyk on Creating, Playing and Writing About Games

    This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Aleksandr Pindyk is an AI game developer and HackerNoon contributor.

    6. Meet the Writer: "I Want to Make Sure What I Write is Accessible," says Joanelle Toh

    Jo is a VC and Tech Lawyer by day, and a Hacker Noon contributor on the topics of NFT and crypto by night. Sharing her story as part of Meet the Writer series.

    7. Share All Your Cool Tricks and Tips for Using Git and GitHub Effectively [Writing Prompt]

    If you’re interested in writing about Git as in the process of learning, developing the code and the job interviews, feel free to use these writing prompts.

    8. "Writing Routine Needs to be Fluid and Adaptable": Meet the Writer Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc.

    Meet Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc, and a person of many interests. Giving us more details into how a former journalist approaches the new writing routine.

    9. Tell Us Why Django is Everyone’s Favorite Backend Web Framework [Writing Prompt]

    Draw some inspiration from the list of topics in this article and start writing about your experience with web development in Django.

    10. Kadeem Clarke On Love of Cars & Keeping Up With the Blockchain World

    Meet HackerNoon contributor Kadeem Clarke, Head of Labs at Momentum 6 and Founder of Clarke Global.

    11. Meet the Writer: Engineer and Hacker Noon Contributor, Aleksandr Zakharov

    HackerNoon Community, meet Aleks! In this interview, one of HackerNoon's newest Top Contributors shares his tips, routines, and dreams for the future.

    12. General Citation Rules: How to Avoid Plagiarism

    The topic of the correct design of the borrowed elements has recently become very much discussed. More serious attention to plagiarism and several scandals related to the dissertations of famous people have led to stricter requirements for citations in scientific works.

    13. Hacking Hacker Noon: How to Submit a Story to Hacker Noon

    Simply log in, write a dope story and hit submit! Anyone can do so on Hacker Noon!

    14. How To Fix 8 Common Landing Page Mistakes Made by Early-Stage Startups

    If you think your copy is ‘meh’, can’t get sign-ups, or don’t know how to explain what you’re doing… Hey 🖐 I’ve got some fast landing page tips for you.

    15. Meet the Writer: On the Challenges of Writing in Fast-Developing Industry with Shrey Jain

    If you are looking to get inside the head of a blockchain enthusiast, here's an opportunity. Shrey Jain answers the questions in Meet the Writer interview.

    16. Stop Writing Documentation That No One Reads - Know Your Audience

    Learn how to write technical documentation that engineers actually read.

    17. How to * Get More Views * With Digg

    Get more views, fast! Join us on Digg at https://digg.com/hacker-noon and https://digg.com/blockchain.

    18. How to Write for Fun (& Profit!)

    Basic guide to getting started with writing for yourself and pitching yourself to win clients.

    19. CryptoBadger on His Goal of Helping 1 Million Lives Changed via Crypto

    Photographer and art tutor turned crypto investor.

    20. "The Biggest Challenge in Crypto is the Volume of Information Published Daily"

    In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto.

    21. Meet the Writer Roxana Murariu: "We Craft our Identities Based on our Tribes"

    Meet Roxana Murariu, a web developer, children's book lover, and a Hacker Noon contributor. Sharing her writing and many other tips in Meet the Writer interview

    22. Gathering Material is the Most Laborious Part of the Writing Process

    My full name is Valerii Udodov; I often write about application architecture and different practices in software development.

    23. What Makes Copy Convert Visitors?

    HOW TO WRITE TO CONVERT

    24. Learning the Art of Storytelling from Pixar

    Pixar has successfully presented stories using a structure that works every time; it is a must-explore for any storyteller.

    25. Are You New to Blogging? These 8 Tips Will Help You Get Started!

    If you're new to blogging, these 8 tips will help you get started. Follow them and you'll be on your way to a successful blog.

    26. 2021: Reviewing and Kaizen-ing My Programming and Writing Life

    Writing this personal review on how my year went is kind of emotional. I have always procrastinated writing or avoided it the previous years

    27. A.I. For Online Content Creation: How Far Have They Come?

    It's now possible to let A.I. write your online content and boost your success. How to use Sudowrite to be your writing coach and motivator to create content.

    28. 10 Free Ways to Promote Your Content on the Web

    How to promote content on the Web? Why content is important in marketing? How to promote content on the blog? Answers to these questions are in this article!

    29. How to Write a Perfect Chatbot Script

    Writing a script for a chatbot is a challenging process that requires skills. This article discusses how to write an effective chatbot script and gives tips.

    30. Here's Why You Need Compelling Copy On Your 'About Me' Page

    The ‘About Me’ section of your website, LinkedIn profile, or your social media accounts is the most important copy you’ll ever write. Here's how to write it!

    31. How to Differentiate Between Article Spinning and Content Repurposing

    The topic of article spinning and article spinning tools is a very controversial one — with several SEO ‘experts’ arguing in favor and others arguing against it.

    32. "Time is the Great Equaliser" Meet the Writer Andrei Rotariu AKA Crypto Fireside

    Meet the founder of Crypto Fireside! In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrei Rotariu talks about crypto and the true value of time management.

    33. Writers Can Process and Feel Emotions Faster than Non-Writers

    The secret power of telling your story. Psychology suggests that writers can process and feel through emotions faster than non-writers.

    34. 4 Easy Ways to Cultivate a Writing Habit

    Developing the habit of writing can offer life-changing value to you and your business. Here are 4 tips that will help.

    35. Affiliate Programs In Technology and Software You Can Join

    Do you love testing and talking about all sorts of softwares and gadgets? Then you might want to join these affiliate programs and earn some money from it.

    36. Are Long Blog Posts The Key To An Unfair SEO Advantage?

    Are long blog posts the key to an unfair SEO advantage? In 2011 Google released an algorithm update called Panda to filter thin and low-quality content. The Panda update changed the search results, probably doing more good than harm. But algorithms are still lackluster at deciphering content at anything near-human level. Case in point, Google News is terrible at spotting the original or most in-depth stories.

    37. Consistency as a Moat: How to Write More by Prioritizing your Weaknesses

    The best way to optimise consistency is to prioritize the things which you're worse at, or where you can have improvement.

    38. 4 Simple Ways to Skyrocket Your Blog Readership

    Your blog is the perfect way to keep visitors entertained while putting your value proposition on display. Use this opportunity to share your expertise.

    39. Write Attention-Grabbing Headlines With This Classic Copywriting Formula

    Since the headline is the first thing your readers see, it should grab attention. Write headlines with urgency, uniqueness, ultra-specificity, and usefulness.

    40. StoryLab.ai Uses GPT-3 to Make Content Marketing Easier for Everyone

    We believe we’re building something special. And we believe humans need more than AI to create more and better stories. We need each other to grow.

    41. Guest Blogging Is Out. Content Syndication Is In: My New Distribution Strategy

    My approach to distributing my writing has changed dramatically over the years. I used to be pretty pro guest blogging, and now not so much. Explaining my current syndication approach can help others better promote their writing. This is, however, not a technical guide.

    42. "I Write to Learn" Karim Fanous, VP Engineering @ strongDM

    Karim Fanous, a software engineer and a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us how he leverages writing to be a better learner, lessons learned and guilty pleasures.

    43. What to Do and What Not to Do in Content Creation

    Many tips and tricks on how to make amazing content.

    44. How to Write a Good Self-Introduction with a Product Approach

    If you often struggle with writing a self-introduction convincing that you are the right person for a job, task or date, it’s worth trying a product approach.

    45. How Image to Text Technology Can Ease Your Writing Process

    To collect the information from the images, you do not have to write it down manually. Instead of that, you can use image-to-text technology.

    46. The Cringiest Part of a Writer’s Job

    A mental model to help you accept criticism as a freelance writer.

    47. In the Mind of an Astrophysicist: Meet the Writer TheCap

    Meet the Cap, Hacker Noon's beloved former dev who brought you Super Tag and a contributor currently working on his astrophysics degree. What a human!

    48. What is the Per-Word Rate A Freelance Writer Should Charge ?

    You can’t make the whole world like your writing, just one guy who is supposed to pay for it.

    49. 13 Short Copywriting Lessons That Have Made Me a Better Writer

    Sometimes a piece of good advice can be game-changing and bring you a fresh perspective on a matter you have been trying to understand.

    50. Medical Student Meets Blockchain: Meet the Writer Gimbiya Galadima

    Meet the Writer interview with Hacker Noon blogging fellow Gimbiya Galadima, a medical student and content writer with vast knowledge of finance and blockchain.

    51. On Balancing a Versatile Freelance Career: Meet the Writer Grant Bartel

    Grant Bartel makes for a curious combo: A quant, writer, and a dev. Read more about this Hacker Noon contibutor's story in Meet the Writer Interview series.

    52. Meet the Writer: Hacker Noon's Contributor Elay Romanov of Daiger

    A conversation with the COO and partner of Daiger

    53. 5 Ways to Get More Organic Traffic Without Ranking Higher in Google

    In this blog post, we will discuss five ways that you can get more organic traffic without having to worry about your SEO strategy.

    54. How to Become a Published Writer in 3 Easy Steps

    New Year, new writing opportunities. Start this one off right!

    55. What Did You Think of The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship?

    The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor

    56. Lessons I Learned About Writing

    As I started writing articles for this blog for over a year now, I thought to review the lessons I learned about writing during this journey.

    57. The Web Metaphors

    In the beginning, we could only understand the Internet and the Web through the lenses of metaphors.

    58. How to Become a Successful Freelance Copywriter

    Making the shift from full-time employment to freelance can be frustrating. Our handy guide will help you ace the transition and earn 6-figure income in no time

    59. 6 Proven Tips to Become a Technical Content Writer

    How did it all start?

    60. 17 Best Freelance Writing Job Sites In 2022

    Have a look at the 20 best places to find freelancing writing jobs. Keep reading to get the complete information.

    61. Lessons in Authentic Content From Thunberg, TED, Sprout, and Basecamp

    Most of the exceptional and remarkable content pieces throughout the history of content marketing seem to have a few things in common: they are the result of mastery, collaboration, strong ideas, and are data-informed – plus they are always created with the purpose of educating and inspiring.

    62. What To Write In Your Journal To Improve Productivity

    What do you do when you plan your day the night before but then waking up with absolutely no motivation to actually follow up with your plans?

    63. How to Write About Abstract Concepts

    When it comes to technology, there are often concepts that exist in a purely abstract way.

    64. Becoming a Rich Writer: The Tale of Two Writers

    This vision is hard — nearly impossible — to achieve for many writers.

    65. “My words fly up, my thoughts remain below." Metaphors and Analogies in Technological Writing

    Significance of using metaphors and analogies in tech writing.

    66. How to Make Money Writing: 50+ Websites that Pay Premium for Writers.

    All freelance writers want to earn premium for their work. In this article, I listed over 50 websites that help you earn over $100 for writing articles.

    67. Non-Linear Storytelling: Studying the Art of Sharing Stories

    a narrative method where events are portrayed out of chronological order or in other ways where the narrative does not follow a linear pattern

    68. On Writing: Hardships We Face and How to Overcome Them

    This week in The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship, we discussed what we find most difficult about the writing process.

    69. Want To Get Better at Public Relations? Start Writing Articles

    When I started doing Public Relations, more than 20 years ago, I was kind of a mess…

    70. How To Choose The Best Blogging Platform For Your Developer Blog

    Learn how to choose the best blogging platform for your developer blog. See what are the most important things to look for when choosing a blogging platform.

    71. Reanimating the forgotten skill of brainstorming: 4 ways to brainstorm remotely + bonus tips

    This post tries to resurrect brainstorming and suggest new ways to brainstorm remotely with bonus tips relevant in a tech-driven and remote work setting.

    72. How to Write for Money: From Clickbait Listicles to Full-Time Gigs

    The VP of Growth at Hacker Noon answers questions about the writer's life, writing for the web, and finding content writing gigs.

    73. Pocket Guide to SEO: Title, Keywords, Headings, and Meta Descriptions

    Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important aspects of digital writing. As a writer, learning about SEO will greatly strengthen your stories.

    74. How I Make $2,000 a Month from One Medium Article

    This article I wrote on Medium earns me over $2,000 a month.

    Thank you for checking out the 74 most read stories about Writing Tips on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

