74 Stories To Learn About Writing Tips

Jeffrey is an entertainment reporter with interests in film & TV criticism, comics, anime & manga, MMA, and pro wrestling.

GPT-J takes on Voltaire and proceeds to

Meet the Writer: Pragati Verma is a software developer and a Junior Editor at HackerNoon.

Here’s what you need to know about the writing process to get you started with writing online.

This story is a part of Hacker Noon's Meet the Writer series of interviews. Aleksandr Pindyk is an AI game developer and HackerNoon contributor.

Jo is a VC and Tech Lawyer by day, and a Hacker Noon contributor on the topics of NFT and crypto by night. Sharing her story as part of Meet the Writer series.

If you’re interested in writing about Git as in the process of learning, developing the code and the job interviews, feel free to use these writing prompts.

Meet Alex Jivov, CEO of Hopeful Inc, and a person of many interests. Giving us more details into how a former journalist approaches the new writing routine.

Draw some inspiration from the list of topics in this article and start writing about your experience with web development in Django.

Meet HackerNoon contributor Kadeem Clarke, Head of Labs at Momentum 6 and Founder of Clarke Global.

HackerNoon Community, meet Aleks! In this interview, one of HackerNoon's newest Top Contributors shares his tips, routines, and dreams for the future.

The topic of the correct design of the borrowed elements has recently become very much discussed. More serious attention to plagiarism and several scandals related to the dissertations of famous people have led to stricter requirements for citations in scientific works.

Simply log in, write a dope story and hit submit! Anyone can do so on Hacker Noon!

If you think your copy is ‘meh’, can’t get sign-ups, or don’t know how to explain what you’re doing… Hey 🖐 I’ve got some fast landing page tips for you.

If you are looking to get inside the head of a blockchain enthusiast, here's an opportunity. Shrey Jain answers the questions in Meet the Writer interview.

Learn how to write technical documentation that engineers actually read.

Get more views, fast! Join us on Digg at https://digg.com/hacker-noon and https://digg.com/blockchain.

Basic guide to getting started with writing for yourself and pitching yourself to win clients.

Photographer and art tutor turned crypto investor.

In this Meet the Writer interview, Demetrios Zamboglou talks about his extensive career in fintech and the challenges of writing about crypto.

Meet Roxana Murariu, a web developer, children's book lover, and a Hacker Noon contributor. Sharing her writing and many other tips in Meet the Writer interview

My full name is Valerii Udodov; I often write about application architecture and different practices in software development.

HOW TO WRITE TO CONVERT

Pixar has successfully presented stories using a structure that works every time; it is a must-explore for any storyteller.

If you're new to blogging, these 8 tips will help you get started. Follow them and you'll be on your way to a successful blog.

Writing this personal review on how my year went is kind of emotional. I have always procrastinated writing or avoided it the previous years

It's now possible to let A.I. write your online content and boost your success. How to use Sudowrite to be your writing coach and motivator to create content.

How to promote content on the Web? Why content is important in marketing? How to promote content on the blog? Answers to these questions are in this article!

Writing a script for a chatbot is a challenging process that requires skills. This article discusses how to write an effective chatbot script and gives tips.

The ‘About Me’ section of your website, LinkedIn profile, or your social media accounts is the most important copy you’ll ever write. Here's how to write it!

The topic of article spinning and article spinning tools is a very controversial one — with several SEO ‘experts’ arguing in favor and others arguing against it.

Meet the founder of Crypto Fireside! In this installment of Meet the Writer series Andrei Rotariu talks about crypto and the true value of time management.

The secret power of telling your story. Psychology suggests that writers can process and feel through emotions faster than non-writers.

Developing the habit of writing can offer life-changing value to you and your business. Here are 4 tips that will help.

Do you love testing and talking about all sorts of softwares and gadgets? Then you might want to join these affiliate programs and earn some money from it.

Are long blog posts the key to an unfair SEO advantage? In 2011 Google released an algorithm update called Panda to filter thin and low-quality content. The Panda update changed the search results, probably doing more good than harm. But algorithms are still lackluster at deciphering content at anything near-human level. Case in point, Google News is terrible at spotting the original or most in-depth stories.

The best way to optimise consistency is to prioritize the things which you're worse at, or where you can have improvement.

Your blog is the perfect way to keep visitors entertained while putting your value proposition on display. Use this opportunity to share your expertise.

Since the headline is the first thing your readers see, it should grab attention. Write headlines with urgency, uniqueness, ultra-specificity, and usefulness.

We believe we’re building something special. And we believe humans need more than AI to create more and better stories. We need each other to grow.

My approach to distributing my writing has changed dramatically over the years. I used to be pretty pro guest blogging, and now not so much. Explaining my current syndication approach can help others better promote their writing. This is, however, not a technical guide.

Karim Fanous, a software engineer and a Hacker Noon contributor, tells us how he leverages writing to be a better learner, lessons learned and guilty pleasures.

Many tips and tricks on how to make amazing content.

If you often struggle with writing a self-introduction convincing that you are the right person for a job, task or date, it’s worth trying a product approach.

To collect the information from the images, you do not have to write it down manually. Instead of that, you can use image-to-text technology.

A mental model to help you accept criticism as a freelance writer.

Meet the Cap, Hacker Noon's beloved former dev who brought you Super Tag and a contributor currently working on his astrophysics degree. What a human!

You can’t make the whole world like your writing, just one guy who is supposed to pay for it.

Sometimes a piece of good advice can be game-changing and bring you a fresh perspective on a matter you have been trying to understand.

Meet the Writer interview with Hacker Noon blogging fellow Gimbiya Galadima, a medical student and content writer with vast knowledge of finance and blockchain.

Grant Bartel makes for a curious combo: A quant, writer, and a dev. Read more about this Hacker Noon contibutor's story in Meet the Writer Interview series.

A conversation with the COO and partner of Daiger

In this blog post, we will discuss five ways that you can get more organic traffic without having to worry about your SEO strategy.

New Year, new writing opportunities. Start this one off right!

The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship is a free remote online writing program where you can get mentored by a seasoned Editor

As I started writing articles for this blog for over a year now, I thought to review the lessons I learned about writing during this journey.

In the beginning, we could only understand the Internet and the Web through the lenses of metaphors.

Making the shift from full-time employment to freelance can be frustrating. Our handy guide will help you ace the transition and earn 6-figure income in no time

How did it all start?

Have a look at the 20 best places to find freelancing writing jobs. Keep reading to get the complete information.

Most of the exceptional and remarkable content pieces throughout the history of content marketing seem to have a few things in common: they are the result of mastery, collaboration, strong ideas, and are data-informed – plus they are always created with the purpose of educating and inspiring.

What do you do when you plan your day the night before but then waking up with absolutely no motivation to actually follow up with your plans?

When it comes to technology, there are often concepts that exist in a purely abstract way.

This vision is hard — nearly impossible — to achieve for many writers.

Significance of using metaphors and analogies in tech writing.

All freelance writers want to earn premium for their work. In this article, I listed over 50 websites that help you earn over $100 for writing articles.

a narrative method where events are portrayed out of chronological order or in other ways where the narrative does not follow a linear pattern

This week in The HackerNoon Blogging Fellowship, we discussed what we find most difficult about the writing process.

When I started doing Public Relations, more than 20 years ago, I was kind of a mess…

Learn how to choose the best blogging platform for your developer blog. See what are the most important things to look for when choosing a blogging platform.

This post tries to resurrect brainstorming and suggest new ways to brainstorm remotely with bonus tips relevant in a tech-driven and remote work setting.

The VP of Growth at Hacker Noon answers questions about the writer's life, writing for the web, and finding content writing gigs.

Search engine optimization (SEO) is one of the most important aspects of digital writing. As a writer, learning about SEO will greatly strengthen your stories.

This article I wrote on Medium earns me over $2,000 a month.

