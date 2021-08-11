7 jQuery-Free Admin Dashboard Templates Built with React, Vue or Angular

@ ana Ana Head of PR at Flatlogic Templates (flatlogic.com)

All the products represented here have high-quality designs, are built with React, Vue or Angular, and have a wide variety of widgets, components, and UI elements. Even though we provide a short description for every item in the list, the best way to choose a template that suits you is to check out the demo and documentation.

This beautifully designed template is perfect for future scaling. It is jampacked with all sorts of widgets, components, and plugins. You can check out navbar and sidebar color scheme customization and fixed or static navbar type in the demo. The template uses Bootstrap 4 and the latest version of Vue.js. A responsive layout is a guarantee that your future app will have a great look at a huge variety of devices. Sing App has an elegant design. It is a simple yet powerful tool to kickstart your application.

One more admin template without jQuery dependency. Falcon developers used Prettier as a tool for formatting code. As a result, you can have a consistent codebase. All pages are interactive, the template was built with React 16 using Babel and ES6. This admin template is rather new, and it was updated recently. With this template, you can create a perfect admin panel to manage your web app. The design is optimized for every device. The package includes the standard set of components and UI elements.

Having plenty of features and components React Material Admin is a five-star React template relatively new to the market. This template is perfect for tracking and visualizing all sorts of data for business. It offers four color schemes with tons of details that accent each other. You can check out the version integrated with Node.js and Postgress database. This solution is perfect for e-Commerce apps, it has built-in authentication and login methods, is ready to be deployed on hosting, and has a modular architecture.

This admin template has detailed docs and is regularly updated. It has several demo versions. Dark demo, horizontal demo, and mini sidebar are among them. The template has quite a lot of widgets and components.

One more admin template that doesn’t use jQuery. It was replaced by plain TypeScript. On the demo, you can see all sorts of dashboards, tables, profile pages, maps, and a 404 page. This temple is very simple and minimalistic yet you can use it for building robust apps. If you decide Angular is a perfect framework for your application, take a look at the template by mdBootstrap.

This template doesn’t have many reviews but most of them are definitely positive. Users appreciated good support, a modern look, and lots of options for layout. We tend to agree with these reviews and also want to add our five cents. The template has 2000+ font icons and is very easy to customize.

This is a well-designed admin template made with Angular, Material Design, and Typescript. It is jQuery and Bootstrap free. Angular Material Admin consists of hundreds of pages, includes amazing charts and tables, useful sections (users, e-commerce) – all these features make it possible to build web applications of a different kind (SaaS, CMS, data visualization apps, project management tools).

The layout of this admin template is fully responsive, the codebase is documented. Angular Material Admin offers four color themes. This is a very functional and beautifully designed template. This admin template has an analytics and visits dashboard, as well as integrated Google Maps. Due to such equipment, Angular Material Admin is one of the most popular Angular templates.

This admin dashboard was built using Webpack, Chart.js, Leaflet & amMap maps, and medium editor. It has a language switcher, pagination system, 6 types of chart style, and progress bars. This admin dashboard template has lots of pre-integrated features, components, and widgets required for a modern admin panel. Vuestic code is really easy to understand and it helps a web developer to start easy and cut the development time of all the essential pages. The template is suitable for complex Vue.js projects, it will help them shine in a short period of time.

Another Angular Admin in our list of jQuery-free admin templates, offers good documentation, awesome design, and high-quality code. With this template, you can easily create an interactive interface that looks pixel-perfect on all possible devices. The package includes many beautifully designed pages such as user profile, FAQ, search, login, error, and many more. This lightweight template has developer-friendly code that helps you quickly bootstrap your project. The dashboard is highly customizable and it won’t be much trouble to adjust styles to your brand book.

If you already spent hours trying to find a perfect admin dashboard template try to stop;) In this list, you can find Vue, React and Angular jQuery-free admin templates. And if you need an Angular template that follows Google material guidelines Egret suits you just fine. Professional UI/UX design combined with an endless list of components, widgets, and pages will help you to develop your app faster than ever without the loss of quality. It doesn’t matter on which device you open the demo it looks great.

