8 Incredible Examples of Artificial Intelligence in Action

666 reads

@ jamesmurpy James Murphy James Murphy is a tech guru and a blogger from New York. James mostly writes about new technologies.



changing the way we live and do business in many different areas. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is not just a futuristic concept that might evolutionize the world as we know it, but rather an already-existing technology that strongly impacts various industries. Although we are still far from stretching AI to the fullest extent , smart systems are alreadychanging the way we live and do business in many different areas.

Experts define AI as the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. So, what can intelligent machines do for us? We prepared a list of seven incredible examples of AI in action. Let’s take a look!

This infographic will discuss the quick introduction to Artificial Intelligence, goals, applications of Artificial Intelligence, types of Artificial Intelligence, and other Artificial Intelligence components like Artificial Intelligence agents, bots, and other ones. So, let’s start learning Artificial Intelligence together: click here



1. Predictive analytics

Do you know how some of the largest companies in the world make so much money? They use many different strategies, but AI-powered predictive analytics is one of the most important. Take a look at Netflix for

example.

A popular media service provider saves more than $1 billion every year

thanks to the powerful content recommendation system. Instead of giving irrelevant suggestions, Netflix analyzes users’ real interests to provide them with highly personalized content suggestions.



Amazon does pretty much the same thing – it utilizes AI to display tailored product ads to each website visitor individually. The system understands users’ earlier interactions with the company and hence designs perfect cross-sales offers.



2. Healthcare

The entire healthcare industry is getting better due to the omnipotent

influence of AI. Watson for Oncology is a true gem in the crown as it combines years of cancer treatment studies and practice to come up

with individualized therapies for patients.

AI assesses information from a patient’s medical record and displays potential treatment options ranked by level of confidence based on training with supporting evidence , while the oncologist can then apply their own expertise to identify the most appropriate treatment options.

There are many other use-cases we should discuss, but let’s just mention

a few:

AI is used in biopharmaceutical research

AI is used for earlier cancer and blood disease detectio

AI is used in radiology for scan analysis and diagnosti

AI is used for rare disease treatment 3.Automotive industry

Tesla is not only a leader in the electric vehicle market but also a pioneer of AI deployment in the automotive industry. The company is famous for its autonomous car program that relies on AI to design independent vehicles that can operate on their own.

Their cars already amassed more than a billion miles of autopilot data in the US, thus helping the developers to improve the system and add a wide range of other functions. That includes features such as ABS breaking, smart airbags, lane guidance, cruise control, and many more.



4. Customer service

Do you know that customer experience will overcome price and product as the main brand differentiator in 2020? It is exactly why nearly 90% of businesses compete through the level of customer experience they’re able to deliver.

This is where AI steps in to help companies deliver more convenient

customer service.

Of course, we are talking about chatbots technologies that you can find almost everywhere on the Internet these days. From resume help agencies to eCommerce businesses, you can now talk with AI-supported digital agents to learn about products and services or to discover any other information you may need.

The best thing about chatbots is that they are learning based on customer

interactions and get smarter over time. It makes smart bots capable of answering the vast majority of questions, which in turn helps companies to reduce operational costs and customer service budgets

5. Creating Powerful Websites

Most require little to no coding skills, offer nearly endless options of well-designed templates, and AI features to optimize your site seamlessly.

Artificial intelligence has made web design easier than ever. However, you still need to choose the right tools. With AI website builders, designing and optimizing your site is no longer hard or expensive.

We can provide you customized Artificial intelligence mailing list depending on your requirement.

6. Voice assistants



Businesses and other types of organizations are not the only ones using AI systems. On the contrary, common people do it as well thanks to voice assistants.

You don’t need to be a tech ninja to know Siri, also known as Apple’s

version of the voice assistant. Siri can do pretty much anything a human user would do with his/her smartphone, so you only need to make an order. The same goes for Google’s Assistant, Cortana, Alexa, and all the other voice-activated personal assistants currently available on the market.

Insuch circumstances, it is not surprising to learn that more than a third of the entire population in the US already relies on voice assistants in everyday life.



7. Chess

AI defeated the world’s best chess player Garry Kasparov a long time (in 1996, to be exact), but we are now witnessing a brand new generation of intelligent chess machines.

Google’s Alpha Zero is the most impressive example because its AI-owered system started learning chess from scratch via self-play and reached an unimaginable level of virtuosity within 24 hours. The engine immediately defeated every other chess platform and made even the best human players look silly and untrained.

Although chess is not the most important thing in the world, Alpha Zero is a great example because it proved how quickly AI can master complex concepts and even reinvent and improve the existing strategies



8. Music industry

If you are into music, you must know Pandora. A music streaming service is known for its machine learning algorithms that allow the provider to analyze audio content and make incredibly accurate song suggestions.

Namely, Pandora analyzes a database of music to look at over 450 attributes . AI helps it to analyze everything from vocals and percussions to grungy guitars and synthesizer echoes. Such accurate data analytics enables Pandora to create song lists and recommendations that perfectly match listeners’ preferences.

The Bottom Line

AI still has a long way to go before achieving the so-called singularity, but it already makes a big impact on various industries. In this article, we discussed seven incredible examples of AI in action. Which one do you believe to be the most impressive or can you name other interesting examples? Feel free to share your ideas in comments!







Share this story @ jamesmurpy James Murphy Read my stories James Murphy is a tech guru and a blogger from New York. James mostly writes about new technologies.

Tags