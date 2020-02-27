7 Facebook Advertising Tips for eCommerce Businesses

@ nilesh-kothari Nilesh Kothari eCommerce-obsessed founder of Planet Web Solution, a global top 15 company in Magento Development.

You still aren’t sure about trying Facebook Ads?

Why?

If still, you’re not advertising on the Facebook platform, you’re missing golden opportunity to boost your eCommerce sales magnificently.

Facebook advertising is a goldmine for online businesses.

You don’t want to spend money on Facebook ad services that have fewer chances to convert to sales. Got your point! In this article, I am sharing 7 powerful Facebook advertising tips that you must use while creating Facebook ads for your eCommerce store. If you are unsure how to begin with Facebook Ads or want to reinvent Facebook Advertising strategy, this article will provide a detailed picture.

Ecommerce and Facebook are a powerful couple.

Facebook Ads: Strategies to improve ads and conversions



1. Use Dynamic Product Ads: Re-target website visitors on Facebook

Displaying tailored ads to website visitors based on their activity on your site, showcasing exact products on their Facebook newsfeed that they’ve recently seen or wish-listed on your site is one of the highest ROI (Return on Investment) strategy.

You might have noticed leading eCommerce sites like Amazon re-targeting its website visitors on Facebook and other social media platforms, displaying the same products that they’ve recently browsed.

Do you know you can also re-market on Facebook similar to the way Amazon does? If you want to use remarketing tactics just like Amazon or other leading eCommerce giants we suggest you partner with the right Facebook Marketing Company.

Using Dynamic Product Ads, you do not need to create ads for every product in your catalog. Templates will take product images, product names, product price and other information from the product catalog and product details uploaded on Facebook. This a great solution for eCommerce stores with hundreds or thousands of merchandise. Using dynamic ads, you can display single or multiple products in a single ad to your prospective buyers.

2. Do not forget to install a conversion tracking pixel

To track your customer’s behavior and actions on your site, it is advisable to install conversion-tracking pixel (a small snippet of code) to your site.

Installing conversion pixels will enable Facebook to access data required to

build a lookalike audience, Facebook ad optimization for better targeting.

To track actions (like sales) that users have performed after clicking on your ad, place conversion tracking pixel code on the checkout page. This will help you to measure your ROI.

3. Get Creative with discounts, offers, and contests

Discounts



allows you to make your own coupons on Facebook. Modern shoppers love discounts. They might end up buying products just because its on sale. So, its worth running Facebook paid advertising highlighting the actual price crossed with the sale price or creating the scarcity of most-popular products and more . Facebook offers an app thatallows you to make your own coupons on Facebook.

Offers

The offers feature within Facebook ads allow users to get an offer code by just clicking on the offer ad. If the users find the offer attractive, they can visit your eCommerce website to offer redemption. Make sure you attach some Terms & conditions to make our offer valuable. As social proof and promote your offer popularity, you can also exhibit the number of people who are interested in or have availed the offer.

Contests & Giveaways

Contests and Giveaways can be powerful if used strategically. It’s a great way to draw people’s attention.

Example:

No need to purchase anything! Just place this shaver in the shaver outline, send us the screenshot at 123@example.com and win a shopping $250 free!

If someone didn’t even get the chance to win then also the visually appealing image might prompt them to make the purchase at the time or in the near future.

4. Use video advertisements

Facebook prioritizes video content. The video ads have higher chances to end up in the feed of your target audience. General studies show that customers prefer to watch product videos more than looking at product pictures and product videos seem to be more convincing than just images. In Facebook, videos play instantly once a user scrolls the news feed (if the user has not altered the video setting option).

Video ads have major advantages if they are created and formatted correctly. They should display your products in a manner that product features are properly highlighted, prompting users to stop, check out the product details and finally make the purchase.

5. Use stunning images in the ad

Make sure you only use a high-quality, eye-catchy image that is of the right size as per the ad type selected. Attractive images combined with powerful words or phrases can produce great engagements and clicks.

6. Boost a past post

If you want to minimize the risk of running a new Facebook Advertising campaign, boosting an existing post makes sense. You can boost an ad that has proven its effectiveness in the past, promote to users who have recently liked your page or to a new custom audience. Boosting an existing post having a past success record has greater chances to give exceptional results.

7. Target cart abandonment: that’s a huge pool of potential sales

Creating an ad including pictures and links of the product that customers have recently added to their cart but didn’t make the final purchase is an effective Facebook Marketing strategy. You can create an ad offering alluring discounts prompting them to finish their purchase.

Conclusion

The digital market is flooded with numerous ways to sell products online. But which one is more effective for your business niche, when and how to implement a particular method requires knowledge and expertise. We know the ins and outs of Facebook, what actually works on Facebook and what not. Our Facebook experts are highly experienced in creating and running profitable Facebook Advertising campaigns. Our team of Graphic Designers pours their creativity in creating attention-grabbing images and videos.

