How to Generate an Extraordinary Social Media Strategy In 2020

The growth of social media as a frontier in marketing in the last few years has been exciting to watch. For individuals, these platforms offer them to opportunity and means to reach out and connect to their friends and families far and wide and meet new people globally. But for companies and marketers, it is much more than that. It is a very productive market where they can easily reach out to their customers and prospect freely and easily. The fact that these platforms are audience-driven makes it even more useful.

Many business have grown on and through social media, and many others are still doing the same. The number of social media users worldwide also continue to rise into units of billion every year. So, if you are not already using social media to grow your business and not considering doing the same, then you are cheating yourself. However, there are ways to go about it if you want to be successful at it.

There are already many brands and businesses reaching out to the same audience, so you need to have an extraordinary strategy to stand out. You’re not going to win people over posting what you like when you like. You have to invest your time and resources into making a content marketing strategy that works. So, how do you go about it? Here are tips on how to create an extraordinary social media strategy in 2020.

Identify your target audience and align your strategy with them

The very first step to marketing is knowing and identifying the target audience and trying to understand them. Who are the people that will mostly use your service or product that you’re offering? How do you reach these people? Building a customer profile or a buyer persona is essential for this. It will guide you through the process of identifying your audience. But to create an accurate buyer persona, you need to do some research.

This means that you need to get some information and ask some questions. Some of the things you need to know about your customer, prospects, or target audience are:

● Their age range

● Where they live, including both location and time zone.

● The language that they speak

● Their interests and the things that are important to them

● The challenges that they face, which is related to your service or product.

Ensure that the buyer persona that you’re building is as specific as possible because it determines how effective you will be at reaching your target audience on social media.

Set goals and objectives for your content marketing strategy

If you are going to be successful in your social media marketing, you have to set goals and objectives for your content strategy. What are you hoping to achieve over some time - a year, a quarter, a month, a week? Setting these goals will help you to realize how good or bad your content is doing. Are your social media followers increasing as you expect? Are you getting enough traffic to your website? You also have to set goals for individual posts that you make – number of engagement, conversion rates, click-through rates, etc.

Also, depending on the period you are setting for your goal, you have to check-in after the timeframe to see how well you did. Additionally, you can hold a monthly meeting to check your progress and how close you are to achieving your content strategy goals. This is an excellent way to assess the ROI of your brand on social media.

Determine the performance of your content

You also definitely have data that you can use. What you need to do is look through the analytics of your content on that social platform and determine what has worked for you to date and what hasn’t. Pick out your best performing content and analyze the things that are common to them. What type of content are they? Video content or text? What tone did they have? Did they have images? What types? What type of message were they passing? What time were they posted?

Once you have determined their common elements and what made them perform well from the analytics, adjust your content strategy accordingly. Some of the information that you will want to get from the analytics are:

● The average time your followers are on the platform in a day and how long they spend.

● The days that your followers are most active in a week.

This will enable you to put out content on the day and at the time that your audience is likely to engage it.

You can also ask your followers if they are enjoying your content and the type of content they'll like to see from you in the future.

Research your competition and the influencers in your industry

By researching your competition and influencers in your industry, you can get useful information on how to create your social media content strategy. To do this effectively, you have to analyze:

● The social platform that your competitors are more active on

● The number of followers they have on the different platforms

● How frequently they post on the platforms

● The types of content that they post on each platform

● The type of content gets the most engagement from their followers.

By going through their feeds, you can also get some content ideas for your strategy. Note that you are not copying them, but you might get inspiration from them.

An advantage of knowing the social media influencers in your industry is that you know who to reach out to when you want to run an influencer marketing campaign. From there, you can build mutually beneficial partnerships.

Choose the most appropriate social media platform

The most appropriate social media platform is having most of your target audience and can easily reach out to them. You don’t just put your content on social media and hope it reaches the right people and get engaged.

Your target audience will determine which social platform is appropriate for you and the content you create. All social platforms have their unique demographics. You have to know the platform with more of the people that fit your customer profile or buyer persona.

You also have to look at the type of content that best advertise your product or service and determine if that platform is the most appropriate for the content. Social platforms like Twitter and Facebook are more suitable for text content, while Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, and TikTok are more appropriate for video content.

This would mean that you need to plan out different strategies for different platforms. This is even more important as you have different followers on various platforms and expanding your reach. So, you have to provide content that suits the audience you are reaching on the different platforms. Don’t stop looking out for emerging social platforms that you can incorporate into your social media content strategy.

Bottom Line

With the rise of social media as an active market for brands and businesses, marketers have had to adapt their strategies to suit their audience and platform. An effective social media strategy will reach out to a specific target demographic and make leads and customers out of them.

When planning your content strategy on social media, make sure that your content is in line with brand vision and personality and can help you achieve your goals. Do your research. Know what works for you. Research your competitors and industry influencers, be inspired, and work with them. Also, make content that is appropriate for different platforms.

