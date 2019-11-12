7+ Best Courses to Learn Web Development for Beginners

Hello all, if you are thinking to learn about Web Development or want to become a web developer then you have come to the right place. In this article, I am going to share some of the best online courses you can take to learn Web development in depth.

But, before that let me congratulate you for making a wonderful decision, web development is an exciting field and a web developer is always in demand. Once you learn how to develop websites, you can not only work as a web developer but also can work as a freelancer and even start your own website or startup.

Learning Web Development itself is not difficult but there is so much resource on the internet and you can easily get lost if you are not careful, and that’s where I can guide you and help you in your journey.

There are too many things to learn but you can choose your path by picking one tech for front-end and one tech for back-end, if you have to choose just one language, JavaScript can do both front-end and back-end development.

I love learning and for the most part of my life, I learned by reading books but ever since I come across online courses on Udemy and Pluarlsight , I have spent most of my time learning through online courses. They are the best way to start with the new technology and get yourself up and running in no time.

I have been sharing a lot about good online courses to learn new technologies, frameworks, and libraries recently like in the last article, I have listed down top 5 Java 9 courses and today I’ll list down top 5 Web development courses from Udemy which I have bought recently.

Btw, talking about web development, things have changed a lot in the last 5 to 10 years. Gone are the days when knowing just HTML CSS , and JavaScript was enough. They are still essential but not enough, you also need to learn modern web development frameworks like React Angular , Bootstrap, etc to develop modern web applications.

These frameworks have made web development more structured and organized. They also allow you to build from just a single page web application to full-fledged, real-world web applications like Facebook, Airbnb, or Uber.

Spring Web-Flux, Redux, If you have interest in learning cutting edge technology like React Angular , Bootstrap then these web development courses are good to start with. You will get exposure to many client sides and server-side technology by going through these courses.

7 Best Web Development Courses for Beginners

You should generally start with a good online course, which will help you understand the most important part and gain some hands-on experience like how to set up your development environment and build some simple applications.

Once you understand fundamentals, you can read a book to get more comprehensive coverage of all the concepts covered in the online course and something which has not been covered at all.

After completing the book and online course, you should be able to develop a real-world application to test my knowledge and fill gaps in your learning.

Anyway, here is my list of some of the best online courses you can take to learn web development in 2019. These are great courses and teach you a lot of essential web development technologies like HTML, CSS, JavaScript as well as the framework you will be using to develop your web apps like React Angular , Bootstrap, etc.

If you need to buy just one course to learn web development this should be it. This course will teach many key web development technologies like HTML, CSS, JS, Node , etc.

The course is designed in bootcamp style and run by a former bootcamp instructor and you know how costly those boot camps are, costing you anywhere from 10,000 USD to 20,000 USD and you get that in just $10, amazing isn’t it.

This course is also unique in the way that it is structured and presented. It’s not like other online courses where you just watch instructor coding.

It’s more interactive and mix of theory, session, exercise, demo, and research assignment. In short, the best course for beginners who want to learn web development from scratch.

This is sort of next part of the previous course where Colt Steele, the author, and former BootCamp instructor will teach you advanced web development technologies like React 16 Redux , D3, ES2015, Testing, CSS Flexbox, Animations, SVG, AJAX, etc.

The best part of this course is that you will make REAL web applications using cutting-edge technologies.

You will build over 10 projects and have dozens of code challenges with solutions to understand the material and learn how to apply it.

In short, a perfect course for web developers who have a basic understanding of HTML CSS , and JavaScript and want to explore more advanced concepts and technologies to become more successful in their career

You will not only learn fundamental technology like HTML, CSS, and JavaScript but also more advanced technologies like the jQuery and Bootstrap.

This course teaches you to end development like writing both client and server-side code. You will also learn how to build your own responsive websites using more advanced techniques such as jQuery PHP 7, MySQL 5 and Twitter Bootstrap

JavaScript is one of the most important technology for web developer and that’s why I have included one full JavaScript course on this list.

Started as a pure client-side solution, JavaScript now allows you to build a full application without using any other technology. A framework like Node.js makes it easy to create a server-side application using JavaScript.

You will learn about coding and debugging techniques. You will also learn how to organize and structure your code using modules and functions.

The Complete Guide to Angular will teach you everything you want to know about Angular. You just can’t leave anything in terms of web development which is backed by Google and Angular is one of them.

This course will teach you how to master Angular (Angular 2+, incl. Angular 5) and build awesome, reactive web apps with the successor of Angular.js, though you don’t need to know Angular 1 or Angular 2, the course starts from scratch.

From Setup to Deployment, this course covers it all! You’ll learn all about Components, Directives, Services, Forms, HTTP Access, Authentication, Optimizing an Angular App with Modules and Offline Compilation and much more.

After the complete this course , you will also learn how to deploy an application.

This free online course will introduce you to the two pillars of web development: HTML and CSS. Among other things, you will learn the foundation role of each of these pillars and how they fit together to form websites.



creating a basic web page, adding images, changing colors, and

constructing lists, while in the CSS section, you will learn how to

beautify your web pages.



I know everyone uses Bootstrap nowadays to make their webpage beautiful and look professional but to use Bootstrap, a leading CSS library, fundamental knowledge of CSS concepts is essential, and that's what you will learn in this course.





To become a good



This course will teach you all of that interactively and comprehensively. A good deal for a free class.

This is an excellent free online training course on Udemy to learn Front-End Web Development from scratch, as it will not only teach you all essential technologies, libraries, and frameworks for web development but also show you how to use them effectively by building real projects. To become a good front-end developer, you not only need to know HTML, CSS, JavaScript, but also leading frameworks and libraries like Angular, React, BootStrap, etc. This course will teach you all of that interactively and comprehensively. A good deal for a free class.

That’s all about some of the best courses to learn Web development in depth. You don’t need to go through all the courses but I suggest trying a couple of ones, watch their previews and choose the course where you can connect to the instructor.

I personally like Colt Steel’s bootcamp style of teaching hence I enjoyed the first course most. If you like learning by doing than The Web Developer Bootcamp course is best for you.

Other Programming Resource articles you may like to explore

Thanks for reading this article so far. If you like these web development courses then please share with your friends and colleagues. If you have any questions or feedback then please drop a note.

If you are looking for some free resources like books and courses to kick-start your web-development journey then you can also check out these free web development courses for beginners.

