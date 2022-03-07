7 Best UI Components Libraries and Frameworks for React.js in 2022

React.js is a free and open-source front-end JavaScript framework for building rich and interactive user interfaces. According to a [Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2021], React.JS is the most popular web framework with a 40.14% market share, and almost 70% of developers love this technology. In the modern era of software development, UI (User Interface) has become of prime importance. In this article, we’re going to introduce you to some of the best UI components libraries and frameworks that you can follow and utilize for the year 2022.

In the modern era of software development, UI (User Interface) has become of prime importance. However, you can’t get away with poor UI even if you have utilized the most trending frameworks or libraries for your web or mobile apps. Keeping these needs in mind, a community of developers created React.js. It’s a free and open-source front-end JavaScript framework for building rich and interactive user interfaces.





Invented in 2013, React.js has made a name for itself as one of the leading front-end technologies in the last few years or so. According to a Stack Overflow Developer Survey 2021, React.js is the most popular web framework with a 40.14% market share, and almost 70% of developers love this technology. Today, React.js powers more than 12 million websites. These statistics are good enough to tell you the impact React.js has created among the developers.





In this article, we’re going to introduce you to some of the best UI components libraries and frameworks for React.js that you can follow and utilize in 2022. So, let’s analyze them one by one in detail.





React-Bootstrap

React-Bootstrap is one of the oldest and most popular react UI components libraries that provides you with fully responsive and accessible components for building rich user interfaces. One of the best things about React-Bootstrap is that it allows you to customize all the design elements. So whether it’s creating a UI foundation, website design, or app designing, React-Boostrap covers it all. Furthermore, the UI components library is compatible with various Bootstrap themes. Lastly, it’s a beginner-friendly library due to detailed and solid documentation.





Material UI

Material UI is a set of components that takes its basis on the Google material design guidelines. So, as far as following standard practices go, Material UI could be the best bet for React.js developers. The framework consists of many accessible and configurable React.js components. These components only display the style required, which helps uplift the application performance. In addition, material UI has a strong and active community to answer all your questions. That’s why many newbies prefer this framework over all the other options available.





Fluent UI

Fluent UI is a UI design kit from Microsoft that React.js developers utilize for crafting intuitive and rich user interfaces for web, mobile, and desktop applications. It’s a collection of various UX (User Experience) frameworks developers can use to create high-end cross-platform applications. Also, with the help of this beautiful UI component, developers can share code, design, and interaction behavior. Furthermore, Fluent UI is particularly excellent for building UI of Windows applications with Microsoft UI kit providing all the necessary components needed.





Ant Design

Ant Design is a React UI component library that focuses on enterprise-level applications. Created by the eCommerce giant - Alibaba, Ant Design has made a name for itself as one of the prime UI component libraries for building business applications. The library offers you a rich set of components to make an entire UI framework or individual component as per your requirements. Moreover, Ant Design comes with rich and detailed documentation that is helpful for a newbie. The library also offers a lot of freedom in component and theme customization.





Blueprint JS

Blueprint JS is a UI toolkit used by many React.js developers across the globe, especially for high-end web and desktop applications. Blueprint JS mainly focuses on crafting modernized user interfaces for desktop applications. Also, the UI components library is suitable for building complex and data-dense components. Furthermore, Blueprint JS is also useful for generating and displaying icons, interacting with dates and times, picking time zones, etc. Lastly, you will get many valuable components like breadcrumbs, buttons, callouts, cards, tabs, etc., with this library.





Onsen UI

Onsen UI is an open-source framework used by React.js developers to create native-like Progressive Web Apps (PWAs) and hybrid mobile apps. The framework has many ready-to-implement features that follow the native iOS and Android standards. Moreover, Onsen UI focuses on crafting rich user interfaces for mobile applications to provide all users with the best possible digital experiences. The framework is future-proof as it can work with any other popular web framework and helps developers worldwide simplify the development procedures.





Semantic UI React

Semantic UI React is a UI framework designed for responsive mobile app solutions. It focuses on creating human-friendly HTML code and provides developers with multiple versions for a single component. Therefore, developers can choose whatever suits them best and avoid spending too much time customizing everything. The developer can either use the Semantic UI React library or install the components that fit their methodology. In addition to all these core functionalities, the framework is more suited to web applications than mobile applications.





These were some of the top UI components libraries and frameworks that React.js developers can follow in 2022. Of course, if you’re not familiar with technology, you can take the assistance of any React developer. But for that purpose, you should have an idea of the cost to hire remote React developers . It will help you plan better for your project budget.





Wrapping Up

React.js has been one of the most popular and utilized technologies for building high-end user interfaces. Some UI components, libraries, and frameworks are available in the market that a React.js developer can use to create eye-catching, rich, and intuitive user interfaces with utmost ease.





Here, we have tried to cover some of the best UI components libraries and frameworks that all React.js developers can follow and utilize in 2022. We hope it will help you plan and choose the correct option while building UI components for web, mobile, or desktop applications.