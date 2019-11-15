7 Best Email Verification and Email Verifier Tools for Security and Other Purposes

WhoisXML API

Email verification is a means to ensure the message a sender wishes to send to an address gets delivered. The process works by validating the existence of an email address, so the message sent would not bounce or trigger anti-spam blocking mechanisms on the receiver’s end. Some security solutions may not be equipped to do that, and so the sender can end up on a spam blacklist.

As such, email verification can help users avoid the hassle that results from being tagged as “spammers.” Any company that relies on email marketing would thus do well by integrating an email verifier into their existing security solution to ensure that not only are they protected from incoming threats but also that they won’t end up being seen by recipients as such.

To make the search for the best email verification solution easier, we compiled a list of tools that companies can choose from. These can serve as stand-alone products or be integrated into existing email security solutions so users can improve their email deliverability while staying protected from threats.

Solution #1: Email Verification API

WhoisXML API, the developer of Email Verification API , is a known provider of data feeds, APIs, and search tools for enterprises. Customers have used the API to verify over 300M emails and prevent 18M bounce backs.

Email Verification API is a great email validation companion for security solutions to keep mailing lists clean and secure. It works by querying a comprehensive database of WHOIS and Domain Name System (DNS) records to verify emails. It also tells users which addresses are inactive and should thus be purged from their address books for more effective marketing campaign targeting.

Solution #2: Pabbly Email Verification

Pabbly is an email verification and scrubbing service that runs slow-speed checks for accurate results. The software pings servers at a slow frequency to reduce false positives that enables more thorough list clean-ups. Email lists can be uploaded to the browser-based platform from a user’s computer, email client, or cloud storage for scanning.

Solution #3: MailGet List Cleaning

MailGet List Cleaning provides one-time list cleaning and email verification services that use automated and manual validation processes. The platform scans email lists to remove addresses with invalid mail exchange (MX) records, syntaxes, and duplicates. It allows users to upload their email lists as comma-separated values (CSV) or Excel spreadsheet files. Customers receive their refreshed mailing lists via email within 24 hours.

Solution #4: Email Checker

Email Checker is an API that can be integrated into contact forms, point-of-sale (PoS) systems, and e-commerce platforms. It scans email lists for syntax and MX issues and checks if the user mailbox is present for a particular email. Its dashboard enables users to download invalid email and catch-all lists for further review or investigation. It also allows them to view error reports, list results, and domain reputation scores.

Solution #5: QuickEmailVerification

QuickEmailVerification is another enterprise-grade provider of email verification services. The company tests email lists against several validation protocols and rules to check for acceptable email syntax and inbox existence. Like the other featured services, it also provides bulk email validation.

Solution #6: Xverify

Xverify is an email validation provider that caters to the European market. The company boasts of a proprietary technology called “SendShield,” which validates addresses and removes risky emails at once. The tool can be implemented using JavaScript, API integration, or batch upload via a Web or File Transfer Protocol (FTP) uploader.

Solution #7: ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce utilizes “military-grade” data encryption for its email validation platform. It focuses on eliminating spam traps from email lists. It also grades email addresses based on activity, which means that it doesn’t just blindly remove catch-all emails from users’ lists. It also provides users detailed data on an email sender’s IP geolocation, gender, and full name.

Ensuring email deliverability via one of the best email verifiers is one way to stay off spam blacklists. As a rule, becoming part of one blacklist can have serious repercussions on a company’s online reputation. It can result in blocking on intended message recipients’ part and subsequently loss of business opportunities. Prevention is better than cure, which is why choosing the best email verification tool is important.

