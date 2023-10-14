68 Stories To Learn About Defi Solutions

Let's learn about Defi Solutions via these 68 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

We've seen smart contracts give DeFi the ultimate edge over CeFi. However, being a new technology, it has been subjected to many vulnerabilities.

Deeper Joins the Polkadot DeFi Alliance

Decentralized finance has apparently solved the limitations known with Centralized finance.

In this multi part series I'll be delving into the Defi playground with a few low cost entries and revealing my experiences. Part 1 looks at the Drip Network

Borrow from yourself. At zero interest. This story is about a bank-killing DeFi cryptocurrency plan that involves a Guaranteed Income (GI) system.

With newly-launched DEXs, Uniswap V3 is running late. That’s the project that carved out a niche one day and conquered the crypto market. Let’s face the music - even titans can lose over time. The next-gen platform that looks ahead of the pack is Algebra.Finance.

These four growing platforms will give investors the tools they need to make smarter decisions

Plasma.Finance offers the freedom to choose how, when, and where to participate in DeFi. It is a toolkit designed to be intuitive enough for everyday users, but

Running on the AMM model, liquidity pools have proved to be a secure and efficient income source. What is a liquidity pool? How does a liquidity pool work?

Review the criteria a project can use to choose a lending platform. Steps that users need to follow to take out a stablecoin loan.

Description of the top platforms for staking, in my humble opinion

There is a protocol arms race in DeFi right now. Yet due to DeFi’s composability, an advance boosts the whole ecosystem, not just one protocol.

We’re all aware of traditional financial products and services. However, since the emergence of blockchain technology, the concept of Decentralized Finance, aka DeFi, has been on the rise.

The term DeFi, short for "decentralized finance," has been entering the lexicon of the tech world for the last few years, yet only gaining real popularity recently.

DeFi is finally providing viable use cases for cryptocurrencies beyond being a speculative value storage.

What do Finance guys do? They do nothing.

How to make fixed rates available across every corner of DeFi

DeFi democratizes financial products, improving access for every customer. Meet the first DeFi platform to partner with a licensed and regulated bank.

In recent years, the term decentralized finance (DeFi) has proliferated across the internet. Spreading from an obscure Telegram group chat to the force it is today, its meteoric rise might spell the end of the global financial system as we know it.

Decentralization and peer-to-peer exchanges, made possible by blockchain and distributed ledgers, are increasing the efficiency of financial transactions.

Discover which layer 2 projects are offering solutions to scaling issues stunting the growth of DeFi

ReFi, or Regenerative Finance, is a new and innovative financial solution that aims to address many of the issues that traditional banking presents. I

DeFi Saver introduced Recipe Creator, an advanced defi transactions builder that lets you combine multiple actions from different protocols in one transaction.

Compound III: towards a money market's multi-chain future

We caught up with Ox Bid, the COO of Bolide.fi, to find out more

How important is security in the modern world? It is crucial, especially when it comes to finances, no matter the form. As the novelty of crypto assets starts w

At that time, the global population seemed to be hopeful for the quick resolution of the problem – yet, the virus not only doesn’t seem to go away,

In 2022 may mark a turning point for decentralized finance (DeFi), which enables customers to conduct financial transactions without the use of middlemen.

DeFi has the potential to make life better for everyone. But only if it works. Proposing the 3 S's of Defi to make it truly accessible: Secure, safe, simple.

A look into layer2 Dex

In this article, I present a new fair-launch method for fungible tokens that instantly and permanently locks up a large portion of the supply in an AMM.

Unit Protocol is a decentralized protocol that allows you to mint stablecoin $USDP using a variety of tokens as collateral.

While it’s been quite a chaotic year, the DeFi revolution has proven that the key to success in the crypto world is to make a complicated product much, much simpler and accessible. This ideology is manifested through projects that make the user interface (UI) a priority.

Technological developments and their rapid adoption make this the right time for a new decentralized financial system to emerge. So far, the products with more traction have been protocols offering lending/borrowing of crypto assets.

Unhashed is a QnA series where I speak with top execs of new and established blockchain projects to unravel the mystery of blockchain & crypto.

We've seen a meteoric rise in Ethereum layer 2 as many leading DeFi protocols are now building on, or porting contracts to, a number of thriving L2 ecosystems.

Cryptocurrency aims to make money and payments accessible to everyone globally, no matter where they are located. The Decentralized Finance (DeFi) movement helps in taking a step towards that goal by creating an open, global alternative to the financial services that are in use today to anyone with a smartphone and an internet connection.

Uniswap describes a vision of a fair decentralized trading protocol: on the one hand, anyone can exchange two paired tokens anytime and anywhere; and on the other hand, it uses fair incentives to encourage everyone to provide liquidity for trading.

EYWA is a cross-chain liquidity and data protocol that provides a comprehensive solution to the problem of blockchain interoperability.

Launched in the third quarter of 2020, DYP has seen impeccable growth in the past few months.

If you have checked the latest crypto news, you must have heard about DeFi and the yearn.finance project. Its YFI token has surged by one mln percent in just two weeks and costs much more than bitcoin right now. So, I want to reveal how this could have happened and what is all the buzz about.

Following the devastating effect of the pandemic, the world has quickly realized that it has to adapt to the new fickle environment – otherwise it will not withstand the hardship of Covid-19.

As DeFi, and crypto in general, keep getting global recognition, developers have had to comply with KYC and AML regulations in certain jurisdictions.

DeFi scams are elaborate schemes designed for the DeFi space. This article covers 10 common DeFi scams; how they work and how to avoid them.

Before I tell you how The Price PureFi has saved the Kingdom of DeFi, here is a story of how it all began.

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is democratizing finance by replacing outdated institutions and legacy infrastructure with peer-to-peer networks.

Decentralized finance dApps (DeFi) are, without a doubt, the way we can see real progress being made in regard to the general adoption of cryptocurrencies. As we know them now, cryptocurrencies are still climbing the adoption curve.

Legacy banks have held the power for too long. Decentralized Finance put the power back into the hands of the people.

As Decentralized Finance continues to mature and establish footholds in global commerce, the time for its potential to deliver a user-first banking experience has arrived.

Crypto launchpads help new projects attract the community, thus making it easier for them to tread in crypto.

dYdX and Antonio Juliano Zhuoxun Yin Brendan Chou Everett Hu just sent me this handy mail announcing a partnership with StarkWare and their scalability engine, StarkEx.

Crypto projects went through multiple cycles, seeking the right recipe to build finance operations. The most intuitive and immediate takeaway was that crypto was volatile and unpredictable, with wild price swings for new projects. There were multiple reasons for the price swings, ranging from outright scams to coordinated pumps.

🛡⚔️A new 🤴🏼King’s in town to claim his right to the DEX throne⚔️🛡.

Most of the DeFi projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, so I thought that would be cool to collaborate with the community by giving some tools to make the development easier for everyone.

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) can be rightfully considered a third revolution in the crypto space. If you wonder what the first two are, these are the invention of blockchain itself along with the technology’s firstborn, Bitcoin, and the inception of the smart contract technology.

The Gravity DEX protocol is finally live. Users will be able to experience the protocol when Emeris, the first platform to support it, launches in beta.

If you let me choose the best concept of DeFi, I vote for synths. The power of such protocols starts with TVL.

Does blockchain actually solve any issues? Or is it just a case of hype taking over the industry, blowing smoke amidst mirrors as investors take the bait?

DeFi Marketing from A to Z:

The Most Efficient Instruments Market overview

These 3 avoidable risks are common amongst Crypto Hedge and DeFi funds

Push notifications are critical for Web2.0 services to engage and notify their users. Apps and services on Web3.0 still lack it. EPNS aims to solve the issue.

By gamifying werewolf assets, we’re giving NFT enthusiasts a new exciting way to get involved that's not so boring.

Aloha DeFi is a one-of-a-kind platform that allows users to monetize unused mobile data through peer-to-peer distribution.

We break down exactly how crypto lending pools work and whether they could be a good idea for you

The latest addition to the DYP platform is the farming dApp with an integrated referral system.

Interviewing Umbrella Network, Polkacover, and Bridge Mutual Insurance

In order to take advantage of all the benefits the DeFi world has to offer, you need to go through KYC procedures. What is KYC? And what is wrong with it?

Is decentralization fair for everyone? This Week On Planet Internet, Utsav Jaiswal, Sidra Ijaz, and Amy Tom talk about the decentralization movement. What's the latest with DeFi? Can AI & decentralization be friends? 🥺

