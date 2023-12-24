67 Stories To Learn About Solana

Let's learn about via these 67 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Solana /Learn Repo 1. Web3 is not About Blockchain or Decentralization Web3 is not about blockchain or decentralization. It is about the democratization of the web 2. How to Bulk Distribute SPL Tokens in 3 Easy Steps (Solana-based tokens) How to simply distribute SPL tokens in a couple of minutes using Solminter. 3. 3moji NFTs: Upgradeable NFT Avatars and NFT Emojis on Solana 3moji NFTs are changing the meta on the Solana ecosystem and bringing true utility to Solana NFTs with upgradeable and composable NFTs. 4. Solana, NFTs, Gamer Economics, and a Glorious Rant It's time to quit your day job and start selling $5 NFTs. Kidding, not kidding. 5. Chingari Brings 35 Million Active Users to Solana with the Launch of its In-App Wallet Chingari, a decentralised short video platform, is launching a mobile app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. 6. Has Solana Encountered Another DDoS Attack? According to recent reports that have emerged on January 4th, the Solana network has been hit by a DDoS attack. 7. Why Startups aren't Using Ethereum This interview talks about the rising ethereum transaction fees, cross-fi staking and cybersecurity for blockchain startups. 8. Solana Summer is Coming: Here are 5 Projects Ready to Make an Impact Solana is quickly becoming one of the top blockchains and communities with hundreds of new ecosystem partners. Solana Summer represents Solana's time to shine. 9. Massive Solana Exploit Drains $8 Million Worth of Funds Tons of people lost their entire wallet balance in a massive Solana exploit that happened on August 2, 2022. 10. Breakpoint 2022: a Global Gathering of Leading Solana Builders, Key Industry Players, and Innovators The Solana community held its Breakpoint 2022 conference in Lisbon from November 4-7. It turned out to be a very productive, lively, and engaging meeting. 11. Exotic Markets Bringing Derivatives & Structured Products to Solana Ecosystem Exotic Markets is bringing crypto-based derivatives and structured products to the Solana blockchain. 12. Hubble Protocol, a DeFi project on Solana Raises $10 Million Led By Crypto.com Capital, DCG and CMS Hubble Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) application on the Solana network, raises $10 million to develop infrastructure on Solana. 13. MixMob a Solana Powered Metaverse Game raises $7 million in funding MixMob is a Solana-powered Metaverse Game on Remix Culture that combines play-to-earn with user-generated content, raising $7 million USD. 14. Solana’s Rise is Thanks to Low Gas Fees and the SolPunks NFT Collection The Solana blockchain has recently earned a glowing reputation for its ability to serve the NFT industry better than Ethereum. 15. Why The Solana Hack Proves You Need a Hardware Wallet Slope and Phantom wallet users see their assets drained as a massive hack hits the Solana blockchain, something that hardware wallets are able to resist. 16. A Brief Discourse About the Solana Hack A quick explanation of what happened to Solana. How the hack happened and the culprit. 17. The Next Big Step is Web2 Integration into Web3 Ecosystems This article talks about Web3, Solana, DAC and NFTs. 18. An Intro to STEPN: The NFT Mobile Game That Pays You to Exercise STEPN is a web 3.0 NFT lifestyle game based on the Solana network. 19. Girlfrens NFT Project: Cancer Survivor Gives Back to the Community An interview with the co-founder and artist for Solana-based NFT project, Girlfrens. 20. Contests and Hackathons in Blockchain: An Overview Free TON, Solana, Near, Cosmos - we compare contests and prizes and\nchoose the most “generous” and favorable ecosystem for users and developers. 21. The Blockchain Social Experiment: Enforced Logic The blockchain community is not united in the strive of decentralization, as many groups and projects also exist with a more centralized architecture. 22. What Is Leveraged Yield Farming and How It Can Bring Higher Returns Yield farming is putting your crypto assets to work to generate returns. Yield farming is one of the most popular uses of decentralized finance or DeFi. 23. Build a Solana Crowdfunding App using React A step-by-step guide to building a Solana Crowdfunding App using React and TypeScript. 24. Top 10 Useful Tools to Work With Solana 10 useful tools for your work with Solana and NFT on this blockchain. 25. Everything You Need to Know About Solana: An Essential Guide In the cluttered cyber world of copycats & vaporware, Solana {SOL} stands out from the crowd with its unique design & value proposition. 26. OCEARCH NPO Partners with Rogue Sharks Solana NFT Project to Help Save our Oceans OCEARCH and Rogue Sharks Announce New Strategic Partnership to Protect Our Oceans 27. The Best in GameFi: 6 Exciting Web3 Games in Development on Solana List of the best Web3, NFT, and play-to-earn games being developed on Solana, a leading blockchain ecosystem for the emerging GameFi revolution. 28. The Nakamoto Coefficient and How it Can Impact the Robustness of a Blockchain Just as the world was turning to the crisp fall of 2022, one of the largest functional blockchains went down. 29. Our Marketplace is Lowering the Barriers to NFT Ownership What if you could buy, trade and sell NFTs without paying excessive gas fees? Rollbit's NFT marketplace allows you to do just that! 30. The Solana Saga is One Story that Will Drag on for Different Reasons The news is out that Solana Labs is launching a new #blockchain mobile phone for the #web3 generation, is this a good idea? Let’s dig into this a bit more. 31. Building a Solana Wallet Generator with React In this tutorial, we would successfully develop a Solana wallet-generating web application with basic capabilities. 32. How to Create Smart Contracts in Solana Using Anchor Creating a Smart Contract to allow Solana users to have transactions between each other is one of the best ways to get the most out of the platform's features. 33. How NFTs Are Growing Outside of The Ethereum Ecosystem There is more to NFTs than JPEG art collections and blockchain games, this trending technology is starting to find new and novel applications in the real world. 34. Introducing Nova Finance Nova is an inclusive portfolio management platform that harnesses the power of programmable assets built on Solana. 35. Solana DeFi Ecosystem: Exploring the Opportunities Also considered the "Ethereum killer," Solana is one of the fastest blockchain networks capable of hosting decentralized apps. 36. Solana Goes Forth with extrnode’s Open-Source Load Balancer Everstake launches extrnode load balancer that distributes requests within a cluster of Solana’s public RPC nodes to help decentralize the RPC layer in Web3. 37. How the Telos Build System Emulates NASA's RFP Model Telos is beginning to look like the most promising L1 option in blockchain, as it consistently outperforms competitors, including Solana, on every front. 38. Solend Bloodbath: How A Single Whale Almost Brought Down The Solana Blockchain Solana’s largest lending DeFi protocol was on the verge on liquidation. Here's exactly what happened 39. 4 BEST Crypto Coins To Invest In 2022 The crypto market has had a rough few months as of late, but now, there are a lot of indications that the market may see a sharp rise very soon in 2022 40. What Cryptocurrencies Should You Buy For the Longterm More people are showing interest in cryptocurrencies, a constantly growing asset and medium of exchange. As the Kyrrex CEO let me share with you our team`s industry insider opinion on cryptocurrencies as a worthy investment. 41. How AI Can Protect the Blockchain AI and blockchain technologies have been working side by side to protect users in cyberspaces. 42. DeFi has a lot of room to Disintermediate TradFi Morphware is a decentralized approach to deep learning. The main problem that Morphware aims to address is the computational complexity required to train. 43. An Introduction to Building on the Solana Network This tutorial will teach you how to build and deploy your own programs on the Solana blockchain! 44. WTF Happened to Solana's Proof of History? A blockchain architect explains Solana (and what's wrong with it) 45. Fomo3d on Solana: Making my Own Blockchain Game Factory This article is more of a how-to guide on the various ways one can play the current evolution of my blockchain game fair3d.me 46. OpenSea to adapt Solana - Success of OpenSea and NFT OpenSea standout alone with its performance and updated techs in its platform in that way now OpeSea again comes up with new multi-chain concept with Solana 47. Eizper Chain Raises $2 Million in Funding to Build Solana based Action-ARPG Game Eizper Chain, a blockchain-based action-multiplayer ARPG, raised $2 million through a seed round and an exclusive NFT offering. 48. What Happened to Solana (SOL)? Solana (SOL), a fast emerging blockchain project, has caught the attention of investors in the crypto space in recent weeks. 49. Solana Network Seems Extremely Promising but Isn’t Yet Battle-Tested This article talks about cross-chain DEX and how different blockchains such as Solana are distributing the smart contract industry. 50. Dear HackerNoon Community: A Pitch I noticed that most sponsored competitions here at HN are web3 and/or blockchain-related. I wondered if we could gamify the overall processes 51. NeverMind the Tornado Cash/Solana GitHib Attacks In August, thousands of Solana wallets were drained of their funds in an epic GitHub hack. Mitja Goroshevsky, lead dev of GOSH, explains what went down and why 52. Why Multichain Collaboration Is Critical To The Future Of Web3 Web3 is going to be built by a network of engineers working towards common goals using multichain collaboration to make it as interconnected as possible. 53. Learn Web3, Build the Internet of the Future I've listed all the tools you'll need if you want to learn web3. 54. Explore the Best Blockchain Development Platforms for 2022 I have compiled a list of the 5 most promising blockchain development platforms for 2022. 55. Why You Should Choose Blockchain Based on Programming Languages Learn which blockchains use what programming languages and why you might want to use them. 56. The Honest Story of a $5 Million NFT Drop With Wayne Rooney, Darren Till, and Mike Bisping An NFT drop is a huge milestone for any project, new or existing. But, like most things, NFT drops have pros and cons. This article will look at both. 57. Stories From The Crypto Industry That Will Keep You Up At Night The crypto industry is characterized by high growth rates and an oversaturation of all sorts of events. The world doesn't stand still and the DeFi industry is only gaining momentum, constantly developing and surprising us with new launches, opportunities, and discoveries. 58. Building a Community Around Your NFT Project is Critical This article talks about NFTs and how to market and build communities around NFT projects. 59. Solana $SOL Wiki: Coin History, Techstack, and Crypto News Solana is an open source, permissionless, public blockchain platform that includes smart contract functionality. 60. A Solana Transaction is Almost as Low Impact as a Google Search and Requires Much Less Energy This article talks about the Solana ecosystem, smart contract development and Decentralized finance in the Solana ecosystem. 61. ETH vs XTZ/DUN vs TON vs AVAX vs SOL: A tale of 'Optimistic Finality' TL;DR: While Ethereum upgrades are still pending (4 years and counting by my watch!), Free TON and Solana are the most advanced, usable blockchain platforms to date. However, Free TON offers more rigid data from real-world battle testing, compared to theoretical figures advertised on Solana. 62. Here's How Solana is Challenging Ethereum's Dominance in DeFi No longer Ethereum-only territory, DeFi is expanding to other chains. Solana is one of the standouts among them. 63. Cryptocurrency Technology Provides a Higher Level of Security Compared to Widespread Credit Cards This article talks about crypto, blockchain and DeFi solutions. 64. Blockchain and Decentralization: are Blockchains as Decentralized as They Claim to Be? Are blockchains decentralized and if yes, to what extent? Blockchains may be not as decentralized as they claim to be which may affect how you view them. 65. 7 Innovations that Make Us the World's First Web Scale Blockchain Understand the tech breakthroughs that make Solana’s 50,000 TPS blockchain network possible 66. Solana Supercharges Crypto On The Go By Launching Web 3 Smartphone The launch of the Saga by Solana could catapult Solana into the league of the big tech, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Samsung and Apple. 67. 10 Solana NFT Projects You Should Know About in 2022 In this post we'll look at 10 interesting Solana NFT project which provide benefits to investors including airdrops, passive income generation and more. 