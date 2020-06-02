6 VR Applications Currently Improving Customer Experience Across Industries

Recent technological advances such as Virtual Reality has grown rapidly into a viable medium that connects us in the real world with cyberspace. Enhancing the customer service of companies is no longer a dream, as it has been happening already in some sectors of business for years.

With an increasing potential of truly exciting and immersive experiences, Virtual Reality is already used in applications within retail, medicine, education, and many other. Here are just a few instances of VR’s practical uses for a better customer experience.

1. LiveLike - Experience Sports in VR

Combining streaming of live sports with the immersion of VR technology, LiveLike is the most innovative sports viewing experience ever built. With an onsite technical crew of as little as five staff members controlling unmanned cameras, LiveLike made it possible to stream sport from within a virtual stadium.

The live streaming white-label platform by LiveLike allows broadcasters to stream their content to end-users on regular broadcast television, on mobile phones, or as interactive Virtual Reality. Because VR technology is constantly and rapidly improving, the experience is currently still a work in progress, so viewers who expect perfect and complete immersion will have to be patient.

2. Crystal Bathrooms - Virtual Reality Tour of Bathroom Renovations

Because building plans and architecture terminology is quite often a confusing experience for a lot of people, Crystal Bathrooms decided to make a change and embrace some of the recent advances in technology. Instead of asking customers to use imagination when looking at a graphic designer’s 2D interpretation of their bathroom reno, they can use a software program combined with a pair of VR goggles to explore a wide range of design options in Virtual Reality.

By designing a virtual 3-dimensional environment for their clients to walk through, Crystal Bathrooms had also found themselves a unique sales hook which would also ultimately help to increase their sales as well as their customer satisfaction. Because homeowners can be completely confident knowing exactly what their new bathroom will look like before they pay even their deposit or make their final decision.

3. Talespin - Improving Staff Training

Often highlighted as professionally valuable to employers, soft skills are also some of the more difficult to teach. That’s why spatial computing company Talespin have developed virtual human technology to provide a platform for employees to focus and practice these nuanced interpersonal skills.

By taking advantage of the ongoing technological advancements in the realms of Artificial Intelligence and Virtual reality, Talespin have created a method to teach humans by utilizing machine learning. Staff training in Virtual Reality reduces how long it takes to learn by changing how this knowledge is transferred, which ultimately helps staff by teaching them how to master these soft skills.

4. Black Box - Gym Training Immersive Experience

Meet Black Box VR, the first virtual reality and full-fitness gym in the world. Utilizing an integrated system of cable pulleys controlled by a virtual reality engine, Black Box VR uses strength-building resistance to help the whole body to build real muscle. Black Box VR makes this possible through the unique combination of resistance variability in real-time and total immersion in virtual reality.

Similar to other VR games, your body becomes the controller with Black Box VR. After working out for only 30 minutes, fitness results are optimised for every minute due to the combination of an adaptive workout with artificial intelligence.

5. Surgical Theatre – Precision Virtual Reality For Doctors & Patients

Created using Surgical Theatre’s Medical Virtual Reality platform, Precision VR is the world’s first fully immersive Virtual Reality environment designed specifically for the medical industry. Used every day by neurosurgeons and doctors in hospitals, universities, and medical institutions all around the globe, Precision VR provides doctors with next-generation tools for increased planning and navigation capabilities, before the patient is even being prepared for their operation.

Precision VR uses Virtual Reality to create a 3-dimensional digital version of the patient’s own anatomy, which allows them to experience walking around between their blood vessels and the foreign growth that needs to be removed. Surgical Theatre provides patient access to Precision VR in the days and weeks leading up to an operation, because it often results in unparalleled engagement, a better understanding of the procedure, and they will ultimately feel much more comforted.

One of today’s leading spatial data companies, Matterport primarily focuses on indexing the built-up world around us to create a truly immersive digital version. Matterport enables an extremely accurate 3D digital twin by using their powerful neural network and deep learning. Called the Cortex AI program, it can be used to understand, design, and create any space, as well as automate any associated tasks required.

The powerful 3D data platform from Matterport lets you create and combine experiences unlike anything you’ve seen. Digitise your space, get accurate measurements, view it from multiple angles, build on the current functionality, and so much more.

As you can see above, we have already begun seeing brands come alive with virtual worlds, but this is only the beginning. Virtual Reality has a profound ability to improve the experiences of customers an inspire emotional stimuli, so you really should be taking full advantage of the tech before it becomes the norm.

