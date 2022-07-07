6 Trends to Follow to Improve Your Cloud Strategy in 2022

Cloud services market is estimated to exceed US$1630 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.32% from 2022 to 2030. Cloud computing will be crucial for industrial sectors as many enterprises increasingly rely on IT infrastructure for different needs. Cloud consulting providers can efficiently reduce maintenance costs as you do not require full-time developers. Multi-cloud solutions can facilitate enterprises to decentralize data across different servers. Cloud-based apps and solutions that can facilitate remote teams collaborating on any project from anywhere in the world.





Today the digital world has been rapidly changing, and it has become paramount for enterprises to have a proper digital transformation strategy. With the boost in demand for remote work culture, leaders work to shift workloads to the cloud. This approach has drastically boosted the adoption of cloud computing.





Cloud computing will be crucial for industrial sectors as many enterprises increasingly rely on IT infrastructure for different needs. Here are the stats that illustrate the current state of the cloud market:



According to GlobeNewswire, the cloud services market is estimated to exceed $1630 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 17.32% from 2022 to 2030.

94% of businesses have adopted the cloud to process heavy workloads.

The market for public cloud will witness a growth of $495 billion in 2022.

Around 60% of organizations prefer to hire professionals who have expertise in the cloud.

AWS dominates the cloud markets with a share of 33%.







Given the rising dependence of enterprises on cloud-based solutions, many businesses are looking forward to integrating it to make their workforce future-proof, particularly post-pandemic. So let’s quickly overview the benefits and top trends that can help you improvise your cloud strategy.

Remarkable benefits of cloud consulting



If you cannot keep your data safe, you may fall victim to security threats, lose essential data, and experience costly downtime. You should consult a reputed cloud consulting service provider to ensure this doesn't happen.





Cloud computing services can support your business environment and free you from needing a full-time software development team. Moreover, you can hire experienced cloud developers with in-depth knowledge of the latest cloud computing solutions.



Here are the advantages of availing of cloud computing services for your enterprise -



Hiring cloud consulting providers can efficiently reduce maintenance costs as you do not require full-time developers.

Cloud computing services make it easier for you to work with remote teams that range across different locations and time zones.

Offers cloud-based apps and solutions that can facilitate remote teams collaborating on any project from anywhere in the world.

A reputed cloud computing service provider can ensure that all your essential data is backed up properly and accessible anytime.

Top emerging cloud strategy trends that you need to look



Enterprises need the cloud to compete in today's cutthroat competition and meet evolving needs presented by the pandemic. Therefore, many enterprises are moving to the cloud to extend their market reach. Moreover, they are using various metrics to measure the business value derived by the cloud.



Cloud strategy can facilitate entrepreneurs to save big by reducing the need for on-premises software. In addition, cloud computing services can be the best fit for businesses that experience constant fluctuations in customer traffic. Also, such services will continue to grow in terms of organizational scalability, efficiency, and flexibility.



Below are the top six trends that will redefine the cloud strategy in the coming years -





Organizations embrace multi-cloud





Organizations are rushing toward multi-cloud solutions these days as it lets them decentralize data across different servers. A multi-cloud solution can facilitate enterprises to use multiple cloud services and choose the one that best suits their requirements.



Gartner predicts that around 90% of global businesses will use cloud-based solutions by 2025. Multi-cloud solutions are a fantastic way to optimize different organizational needs cost-effectively. They mainly aim to scale IT resources, avoid dependency on a single provider, reduce costs, improve business continuity, and decrease business complexities.





Verticalization of cloud







With the growth of cloud services, enterprises and startups can avail business-oriented processes directly from the cloud service providers. For example, customers can use third-party cloud apps for hotel bookings, product recommendations, insurance claims, bill payments, etc. Here the verticalization of the cloud comes into play.



Cloud verticalization means offering specific capabilities and processes to facilitate enterprises to migrate to a dedicated cloud server. Moreover, vertical cloud scaling can effectively resize your server without coding and add resources to existing software or hardware.





However, developing a vertical is not a do-and-forget thing as you need to establish different building blocks or use cases that improvise and evolve with technological developments.





Increased demand for connectivity and portability







Generally, portability is moving the data from one system to another and having it remain usable or executable. In the case of the cloud, portability is the ability to migrate an app from one cloud server to another or between a cloud service and a user's environment. This trend mainly focuses on mobile app development with cloud-enabled DevOps and cloud-native teams.







Cloud solutions will become more platform-centric, allowing enterprises to focus exclusively on resolving productivity and security issues. In addition, a well-defined cloud strategy can assist businesses in virtually utilizing super-scale desktops in a non-persistent approach.





Convergence of AI with data and cloud



Artificial Intelligence has changed the way we interact with gadgets. For example, we can search for anything or play our favorite song by simply uttering its name. However, AI cannot solve all the critical technical problems independently. It needs robust data and cloud computing abilities.







Many leading enterprises are embracing the power of data, AI, and the cloud to improve their products and services. In the upcoming times, more and more companies will combine these three technologies to have a broader lifecycle approach.





Shift in cloud goals from efficiency to intimacy





Enterprises are gradually adopting cloud infrastructure to increase profitability and efficiency. In upcoming times, cloud transformations will take on a new role in building connectedness and intimacy between customers, employees, and business leaders.







Organizations will look to the cloud to solve complex challenges, build trust, and identify new opportunities for stakeholders. Enterprises will leverage the cloud for intimacy by creating roadmaps for implementation, establishing thoughtful plans, and promoting high degrees of C-suite engagement.





Growth in the public cloud footprint





Many entrepreneurs are looking forward to adopting a cloud migrationpolicy and a cloud-first approach to improve their offerings. Subsequently, enterprises are heavily investing in the public cloud and increasing workload volumes.



Let’s look at some interesting stats about public cloud adoption -





Global businesses spent approximately $52.7 billion on public cloud infrastructure in the first quarter of 2022.

The growth in the public cloud services market will be 20.4% in 2022.

Gartner predicts that the global end-user spending on the public cloud will reach around $600 million in 2023.





Therefore, tech leaders should harness the potential of cloud computing in the best possible way.

Conclusion

Unlocking the full potential of the cloud means exploring new possibilities available to your business as it becomes a catalyst to drive value propositions for your customers. Therefore, it would be best to focus on generating new revenue sources and adopting innovative cloud practices. The above-mentioned cloud computing trends can help you start adopting cloud migrations to keep up with competitors.