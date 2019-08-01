6 Top Unified Communication Companies to Consider in 2019

As the world continues to move towards the future workplace, we’ve seen a shift in the way that we communicate. In an environment defined by remote working, mobile employees, and diverse offices, a disjointed and complicated communication stack is no longer manageable. Companies need something agile, aligned, and ready to scale at a moment’s notice.

Unified Communication platforms delivered over the cloud give modern organizations the freedom they need to thrive in today’s complex environment. UC vendors ensure that companies of all sizes can connect their communication offerings together in the same platform, regardless of whether they’re investing in voice communications, text messaging, video conferencing, or anything else.

The question is, with so many UC options to choose from, how do you separate the best-unified communication platforms from the crowd?

1 — Avaya

Avaya has had its ups and downs in the communication space. Not so long ago, the business was struggling with the pressure of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Yet despite this hurdle, Avaya has remained to be one of the most popular and well-respected brands in the UC environment . Providing a range of simple, yet intuitive communication solutions to choose from, Avaya offers everything from messaging to meetings, calling, and team collaboration.

Named a leader in the unified communications world with a leading global share in contact center solutions and unified messaging, Avaya has plenty of value to offer any growing brand. Whether you’re looking for communication strategies on-premise, in the cloud, or through hybrid cloud investments, Avaya can deliver through a converged, open, and innovative approach.

Today, more than 90% of the US’s largest companies work with Avaya, and 144 million people rely on the brand each day for reliable communication strategies.



2 — Cisco

Cisco is another brand, like Avaya, that is instantly recognizable in the Unified Communications landscape. For years, the company has stood out as a leader in the networking space. It’s been growing its heritage since 1984! Cisco’s unified communications solutions are designed to seamlessly connect computing devices, people, and networks so that companies of any size can transfer information quickly and easily.

Though there are plenty of popular cloud communication companies on the market today, few have the same heritage as Cisco Systems. Around 85% of today’s internet traffic travels through Cisco networks, and the company also uses the internet to run their entire business online.

Today, Cisco also offers one of the world’s most popular collaboration tools for enterprises — Cisco Webex Teams. That means that it can keep the back-end of your business well-connected while ensuring strong communications on the front-end too.

3 — RingCentral

RingCentral one of the Top UC companies in the world, although it’s a little smaller in size than Avaya and Cisco. The business works hand-in-hand with its customers to deliver a bespoke solution to their communication needs. The RingCentral dedication to passion and growth has helped it to become the number one provider of cloud communications worldwide today.

Building platforms to suit any sized business, RingCentral believes that anyone should be able to access the latest technology in the market. That’s why the brand is constantly innovating to help people do better work together. With RingCentral, users can access cost-effective and intuitive calling platforms, video conferencing, and even team messaging.

Additionally, the flexible nature of RingCentral’s cloud communications environment makes it easier for even smaller companies to get started with UC. RingCentral delivers one of the best unified communication platforms for cost-effective performance in any workplace, with an all-in-one cloud phone system that works for anyone.



4 — Deltapath

Deltapath might not have the same heritage as some of the other top UC companies on this list, but it’s fresh approach to communications makes it an excellent option for any growing brand. The company is dedicated to removing the barriers that prevent today’s organizations from tapping into revolutionary communication technologies. Whether you’re looking for collaboration tools or video conferencing, Deltapath has you covered

Unlike other unified communication platforms that get so focused on features they forget about functionality, Deltapath puts simplicity at the heart of everything it does. The business believes that every solution should give users access to a straightforward mode of communication that’s appropriate for the situation. Deltapath’s all-in-one UC solution works with virtually any environment. What’s more, Skype for Business Gateways, WebRTC video customer service, and Dolby voice quality means you’re getting the best experience on any channel.

No matter how you choose to interact with customers in today’s omnichannel environment, you can deliver better experiences with Deltapath.



5 — Mitel

Mitel is another global market leader and a must-mention name on our list of the best unified communication platforms. The brand currently powers more than two billion business conversations around the world through their flexible cloud solutions, enterprise environments, and next-generation collaboration tools.

Boasting more than 70 million users across 100 countries, Mitel is one of the most committed brands on the market when it comes to customer service and support. The organization goes above and beyond to help customers access the UC strategies that are right for them, even if that means evolving from old legacy systems into new environment.

Mitel has been on the market for more than 45 years, innovating and delivering new solutions across the decades. The brand’s passion and commitment to growth has earned it more than 1 million UCaaS subscribers. It’s also the number one private cloud choice worldwide.

6 — 8x8

Finally, 8x8 was the first company in the world to deliver a true Communications Cloud, which combines team collaboration performance, contact center solutions, unified communications, and analytics into the same real-time open platform. The 8x8 brand and the X series approach to unified communication means that businesses can build their own approach to unified cloud communications.

When it comes to listing the top UC companies, 8x8 stands out as a brand committed to eliminating information silos, so that businesses can access the real-time information they need to make crucial decisions. The 8x8 Virtual platform enables businesses of all sizes to access everything from web conferencing to soft-phones, presence detection, company-wide chat, and more.

8x8 also integrates with a host of world-leading business solutions like NetSuite, Zendesk, and Salesforce, to help companies to better align their technology stacks.

Which UC Company Will You Choose?

Communication is the lifeblood of any successful company.

Without successful communication, you can’t provide the excellent customer service that your customers need or provide the collaboration opportunities that employees demand.

With so many UC vendors to choose from, it can be challenging to determine which provider is right for you. Just remember that there’s no one-size-fits-all option. The UC solution you need will depend on your customers, your background, and your personal preferences.

