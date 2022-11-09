6 Tips to Safeguard Patrons' Privacy at Your Library

Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned Companies Mentioned

Patron privacy is one of those topics that touches every aspect of a library's operations. From library card sign-ups to public access computer usage to reference desk inquiries, your patrons share a lot of information with you. Here are a few starting points to consider when tackling this sprawling issue. Try to reduce the amount of information that you hold on each of your patrons and store only the information you need. Make sure your database systems use encrypted connections to keep prying eyes out. And install security patches on all your systems as soon as they're available.