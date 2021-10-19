Search icon
6 Surprising Blogging Secrets (in 2022) by@syedbalkhi

6 Surprising Blogging Secrets (in 2022)

There's no ideal length of a blog post to compete for rankings on Google. Use a conversational tone that everyone can understand to get readers to stay on your page. Use an on-page SEO plugin to help you optimize your title tags (more about this in step 4) Optimize for SEO by using a WordPress plugin, like Yoast SEO, or MathOS, or AIOS, to optimize your posts for the most popular search engine results page. Write eye-catching headlines that entice people to click and read your blog posts over the competition.
Syed Balkhi Hacker Noon profile picture

@syedbalkhi
Syed Balkhi

Syed Balkhi is the founder of WPBeginner, the largest free WordPress resource site.

Tags

#blogging#blogging-tips#content-marketing#content-strategy#content-creation#email-marketing#seo-optimization#marketing
