6 Over 60 Awards - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019 by@daria

6 Over 60 Awards - Hacker Noon Noonies Awards 2019

@dariaDaria Kulish

UPDATE
WINNER - 🥇Tim Berners-Lee
2ND PLACE -🥈Richard Stallman
3RD PLACE -🥉Guido van Rossum

The world’s most independent tech publication, Hacker Noon—where hackers start their afternoons, has partnered with Stream to present the inaugural Noonies 2019: The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. You can help Hacker Noon declare the best and worst of this year’s tech scene by voting every day from today until August 16th! 
The most important living technologists over the age of 60 years old.

Richard Stallman
Brendan Eich (not quite 60, but what the hell)
Elizabeth Feinler
Tim Berners-Lee
Guido van Rossum
The Noonies are made possible by Stream. Stream’s simple, powerful APIs for scalable feeds and chat are used by some of the largest and most popular apps. Voting is open from today until August 16th, 2019, and Hacker Noon’s #Noonies award winners will be announced on August 21st, 2019. << VOTE NOW >>



