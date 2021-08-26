Search icon
6 Landing Page Conversion Features You Should Know

6 Landing Page Conversion Features You Should Know

Ruchika Gupta is a stay-at-home mom, writer, and blogger at eyankimedia.com. Follow along to find the must-have landing page features and boost your conversions. Landing pages with a high conversion rate are more likely to generate qualified leads and higher sales than landing pages with low conversion rate. The headline is the first thing a visitor will see and perhaps the most important thing. The headline should instantly grab the attention of the readers within seconds. It is that one specific part that compels the visitor to stay on your page and explore more.
