6 Interesting Email Marketing Facts to Quiz your Coworkers On

Mantas J

Do you know any of these email marketing facts? I believe everyone in online business and marketing should know these.

1. Who sent the first email?

The first email was sent in 1971 by computer engineer Raymond Samuel

Tomlinson and he’s credited as the person who invented email. In 2021 it will be 50 years!

Source

2. Who sent the first email campaign?

In 1978, Gary Thuerk of Digital Equipment Corporation (DEC) sent out the

first mass email to approximately 400 potential clients via the

Advanced Research Projects Agency Network (ARPANET). He claims that this

resulted in $13 million worth of sales in DEC products and highlighted

the potential of marketing through mass emails.

The funny thing is- this first “blasted” campaign is recognized as the first email spam.



Source

3. Email marketing is dead?

Famous phrase: “email marketing is dead”- I could bet you saw it already. Yet, this is just to grab your attention. Some people will tell you about social media bots, direct advertising methods, and other “things” that will give you better results.

However “In 2019, there are over 3 billion email users. That's a massive demographic for marketers to reach. ...

The numbers show email marketing is outranking popular tools like social media, SEO, and PPC advertising. While it still has its competition,

it's undoubtedly still working.”

Source

4. Who was the first person who went to prison for email spam?

Jeremy Jaynes, 30, is the first person in the US to get a prison term under a

spam law. He is said to have been the world's eighth most prolific spammer. Man gets nine years for spamming. By selling sham products and services advertised in his messages, he earned up to $750,000 (£398,000) per month.

Source

Another horror story

Sanford Wallace, aka Spam king, was an American man who sent more than 27 million spam emails to Facebook users has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Source

5. Myth or truth?

1 email subscriber equals $1 of revenue a month?

It all depends on your relationship with people on your contact list. You can make a fortune with 100 people or make nothing at all by having a big email list.

A report from 2016 shows that for every $1 spent on email marketing $44 is made in return.

Source

6. What is the future of email marketing?

Better data and personalization are the future of email marketing. By 2023,

there will be an estimated 4.3 billion global email users, according to

Statista.

Since most users tend to look at promotional emails in the same light as spam, future email marketing campaigns should aim to be more personalized.

Source



