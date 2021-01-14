6 First Steps to Break Into Web Development - Learn with SkillUp

SkillUp school is a school of technical skills that can help you to get a new profession in the IT
Web Development is one of the most sought careers in IT. There are a few reasons for the popularity:
So let’s answer the question “How to Become a Web Developer?” once and for all.
Web development is the process of building internet-based websites and applications.
There are three layers of Web Development:
We prepared for you the Frequently Asked Questions to deeply understand the tasks and knowledge of web developers.
Who is a Web Developer?
A web developer is one who:
What are the different types of Web Developers?
There are mainly three types of web developers:
Why do you want to be a web developer?
Reasons to become a web developer:
How much do you expect to get paid?
If you are not sure about previous reasons, we prepared Web Developer Salary Trends for you.
According to Payscale, the highest software engineer salary in Europe is paid in Switzerland - $88,773, Norway - $60,934, and Denmark - $66,878 per year.
The average software developer salary in the UK is $40K and is the lowest among other countries.
A person working as a Web Developer in Luxembourg typically earns around 4,310 EUR per month. Salaries range from 1,980 EUR (lowest) to 6,860 EUR (highest).
A Web Developer with less than two years of experience makes approximately 2,250 EUR per month.
What technologies should a web developer know?
We thought we’d put together a list of essential technologies that every web developer should know and use:
More information about technologies you can find in the next block.
Web developers have a wide range of skills to learn, but it all depends on their roles. Let’s dive into some of the essential skills of a web developer.
All of them should understand the interfaces of these design tools:
Without them, web developers can’t create the same picture that is in a web design prototype.
Here are some of the skills that a frontend developer must have:
Frontend Frameworks:
The skills that a backend developer should have (at list one of programming language):
Full Stack developers are all-in-one specialists and have the skillset that covers both frontend and backend development. Therefore, they are purple squirrels in the IT world.
One of the most common mistakes web development newbies make is by focusing too much on theory, forgetting to practice coding. The important part of upgrading your career as a web developer involves creating dynamic websites that need more skills than just reading a book or article.
There are a few reasons why community is so important for developers:
In this article, we explained how you can and should work and enjoy web development to the fullest! Stay up to date with the technologies and trends in the IT industry and become a great web developer.
