6 Effective Work Collaboration Tools For Remote Communication

At the heart of team organization and project management lies collaboration. Companies that want to improve performance and boost productivity need to fix communication gaps and ensure smart collaboration. This is ever more important as the world of work gradually shifts to the remote model.

For effective work collaboration, the tools you use are very important for organizing your work and keeping track of tasks and individual responsibilities. The right tools will facilitate smooth collaboration and ensure success in team projects. Here are six tried and tested tools that will deliver immense benefits to your team in 2021.

Trello

Trello helps you keep track of team projects and individual tasks assigned to every team member. This enables the smooth organization and prioritization of work for increased efficiency. Trello uses boards, lists, and cards to facilitate organization, allowing team members to see information at a glance and also access tiny relevant details.

Trello also boosts workplace productivity via automation. Automate repetitive tasks to free up your to-do list for more valuable tasks. Likewise, you can integrate third-party apps with Trello to meet specific needs. Many startups and teams continue to depend on Trello to run their office operations.

Notion

Notion looks like a simplistic note-taking app. Yet, it is that simplicity that makes it the right app for managing projects, documents, and teams comprising thousands of people. Nevertheless, Notion has advanced features that make it easy for teams to brainstorm ideas, plan meetings, manage tasks, share docs, and organize the entire workflow intuitively.

Notion is built for effective work management with clarity; everything can be customized to meet unique business needs. More so, you can embed more than 500 other collaboration tools in Notion pages. This makes Notion a true knowledge repository and a central work organization system.

Kantree

Kantree heralds a new generation of project management solutions that seamlessly adapt to changes to the nature of work, even remote work. The thought behind Kantree is rooted in principles of autonomy, responsibility, and transparency. Kantree helps teams unleash collective intelligence by making sure that everybody can easily participate in every phase of the project from planning to delivery. The visual nature of Kantree makes it easy to use with a powerful kanban and timeline.

According to an apt review of Kantree said, “For businesses that want to replace clunky spreadsheets and tons of emails with an easy to use, fast and collaborative platform to improve your team communication and efficiency, Kantree might be your solution.” Kantree is useful for project management, as well as for running various parts of a company such as human resources and marketing effectively.

Slack

Slack emerged as a business communication platform, creating a balance between instant messaging and email. However, it has since expanded into a powerful tool that basically replaces the physical office. The headline of Slack’s website literally says ‘Welcome to your new HQ’. To make collaboration happen smoothly, Slack features integrations with many third-party services to ensure that Slack users can enjoy the benefits of other tools without leaving the Slack interface. Also, Slack is built to support large organizations and handle scale.



Microsoft Teams

Teams is Microsoft’s app for holding meetings. In this age of remote work, such a tool keeps team members connected wherever they are by enabling them to conduct virtual meetings. Microsoft Teams allows for meetings of 2 to 10,000 participants, making it suitable for also organizing large scale events. Beyond video conferencing, the app’s functionality also extends to instant messaging, file sharing, screen sharing, app integration, together mode, and so on. In addition, Teams features specialized functions for meeting specific needs such as telehealth, virtual schooling, and even chatting with family and friends.

Dropbox

Dropbox dubs itself the ‘world’s first smart workspace’. Its main function is to help you keep your files organized. Collaboration can get messy when employees have to sort through much clutter. Dropbox helps teams to maintain their sync through effective file management. Using Dropbox businesses provides you with terabytes of storage space as well as advanced productivity functionalities and secure file storage. From Dropbox, a user can even work on other apps such as Google Docs, Slack, Zoom, or Microsoft Office, ensuring a seamless and focused workflow.

Conclusion

There is a slew of work collaboration tools these days, but these six represent the pick of them. Which one will help you to reach your goals better? When choosing a collaboration tool for your company in 2021, look out for collaboration features (such as integration with third-party apps) as well as the ease of use of the team. Comprehensive tools allow you to do more with less. Before going forward, review your current performance and identify ways that your teams can collaborate better.

