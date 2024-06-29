The Noonification: History of Using AI in Education (6/29/2024)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here.

By @oussamamater [ 14 Min read ] Laravel offers an elegant method-calling feature called Facades. They resemble static methods, but well, they are not! What kind of magic is Laravel doing? Read More.

By @aibites [ 8 Min read ] Discover how Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks (KAN) challenge traditional MLPs with trainable activation functions, offering a potential leap toward AGI. Read More.

By @drpersadh [ 4 Min read ] An insightful exploration of IBMs Quantum Challenge 2024, guiding readers through the challenges learnings, from AI Transpilers to large-scale VQC simulation Read More.

By @escholar [ 6 Min read ] Discover the evolution of generative AI in education, from early intelligent tutoring systems to ChatGPT, highlighting key milestones and future trends.