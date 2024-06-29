The Noonification: History of Using AI in Education (6/29/2024)

Search icon
    June 29th, 2024
    Top 5 stories on the HackerNoon homepage
    Laravel Under The Hood - What Are Facades?

    By @oussamamater [ 14 Min read ] Laravel offers an elegant method-calling feature called Facades. They resemble static methods, but well, they are not! What kind of magic is Laravel doing? Read More.

    Comparing Kolmogorov-Arnold Network (KAN) and Multi-Layer Perceptrons (MLPs)

    By @aibites [ 8 Min read ] Discover how Kolmogorov-Arnold Networks (KAN) challenge traditional MLPs with trainable activation functions, offering a potential leap toward AGI. Read More.

    Bits to Qubits: Decoding my dive into the IBM Quantum Challenge 2024

    By @drpersadh [ 4 Min read ] An insightful exploration of IBMs Quantum Challenge 2024, guiding readers through the challenges learnings, from AI Transpilers to large-scale VQC simulation Read More.

    History of Using AI in Education

    By @escholar [ 6 Min read ] Discover the evolution of generative AI in education, from early intelligent tutoring systems to ChatGPT, highlighting key milestones and future trends. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week?It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️

