59 Stories To Learn About Exchange

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Exchange /Learn Repo 1. How to Install RabbitMQ On the AWS Ec2 Instance This is all about what is RabbitMQ and how to install it on the AWS Ec2 instance. The commands you use for installation. 2. Binance Suffered Major Hack in 2018: KYC Documents of Millions Now Being Leaked Binance, the crown jewel of the cryptocurrency industry was hacked back in late 2018, with the hacker claiming to have the KYC documents of all users. The extent to what data was breached is still not clear, but one thing is for certain: pictures and scans. And now they're being leaked to the public at an incredibly rate. 3. WTF is Exchange Staking? Introduction 4. How Does Our Exchange Compare to The Established Derivatives Exchanges of Today? We are a new exchange launched in 2020 worldwide offering the ability to trade stock CFDs using Bitcoin. The platform allows traders to use up to 100x leverage on all contracts. The trading interface is beginner-friendly and fairly simple to understand while being responsive. 5. Why DeFi Could Foster the Killer App of Banking The financial system is broken, and no one is coming to save you. Therefore you must learn to make and protect money on your own. 6. How High is the Tide of EU Crypto Assets with MiCA? Discussing upcoming crypto-regulations in the European Union with Stex and Coinify. 7. Basics of RabbitMQ Broker Introduction to RabbitMQ 8. 3 Asian Crypto Exchanges to Watch Out For in 2020 & 2021 Cryptocurrency exchanges are crucial to the blockchain ecosystem, as they create vast pools of demand and supply. They also offer a simple way for people to work with crypto: stories of people accidentally losing their hard drives containing Bitcoin does not happen with Crypto exchanges. 9. How Secondary Listings Affect Coin Prices Purpose of the study: to show how secondary listing changes coin prices. 10. Natural Capital in the Digital Economy: Green Squared Is natural capital boring and obsolete, or an under-served and under-appreciated asset class that will explode in relevance in the future, just as NFTs have? 11. History Rhymes or 5 Arguments for Investing in Commodities I have always considered commodities to be very “trendy” markets. They tend to make large moves up and down, often lacking the fundamental basis behind the swings. 12. "South Koreans were early adopters, with 1 in 3 workers buying Bitcoin" - Ronald Chan Ronald Chan is the CEO of ProBit Exchange Global, a global digital currency trading platform with strong roots in South Korea, that provides a seamless experience for institutional and individual traders. Ronald joins us today to discuss the current crypto scene in South Korea and his personal viewpoints regarding the blockchain market on an international scale 13. Announcement: The KickEX exchange will buy back KickTokens at a price of $0.00015 per token On September 1, 2020 at 12:00 UTC, the KickEX cryptocurrency exchange will buyback KICK tokens (KickToken) worth a total of $100,000 at a price of $0.00015 per token. The buyback will be carried out only on the KickEX exchange and according to specific conditions. 14. Market Maker at 10%: Realized Live Gains, Signal-Based Bots at 1%, 7%! See this post on it's original location, github.io! It’s been a busy few days for me! 15. Fraud Prevention Requires Creative & Analytical Thinking To Stay Two Steps Ahead - Nimrod Lehavi Interview with the co-founder and CEO at Simplex regarding fiat and crypto onboarding and detection of fraud in real-time. 16. Interview With Bryan Seiler on Greedy Banks, turning $150 Into Millions and More Every crypto practitioner has a unique narrative that has brought him or her face-to-face with the realities of the true innovative power of crypto technology. Perhaps, this notion is the reason why the crypto community has stood by the viability of cryptocurrency all through its trying times. As such, the crypto space has evolved into a network of mavericks who are not only tech-savvy but have learned to appreciate and nurture the business side of the crypto economy. 17. WTF are Exchange Utility Tokens? Last month one of the leading centralized exchanges (CEX) in the world, OKEx have decided to burn 700 million unissued OKB, the exchange’s utility token. The OKEx management also revealed that no more additional issuance of the utility token in the future, making the digital asset deflationary and the first of its kind that is fully circulated. 18. Fintechs and the Stock-Based Loan Market Today, companies that use stock-based lending to finance their businesses generally borrow at higher costs than if they used traditional debt financing. 19. In Crypto Patience Is Not Always a Virtue Sell and take profit or hold off in expectation of more profits? In the crypto space, the impatient (mostly) wins 20. Decentralized Indices Passive exposure to cryptoassets 21. The Problem With CeFi Exchanges & Why We Need DeFi Now More Than Ever Too many are taking the collapse of FTX (a CeFi exchange) as a shake up their belief in DeFi. Simplifying the meltdown and why we need DeFi now more than ever. 22. The UK's Economic Outlook for 2023 Currently, the UK economy is living through tough times. 23. How to Earn Profit on Crowd-sourced Automated Trading Communities 24. Normie Series: What Is a DEX and How Does It Work? DEX Decentralized Exchange 25. A Trader’s Review of the Nominex Cryptocurrency Exchange Hello everyone, I’m Edward, I live in Ireland and I have over 10 years of trading cryptocurrency wins and losses under my belt. I was completely inexperienced when I started trading Bitcoin, some were back-breaking losses even, I won't lie, but some were amazing wins. I’m willing to share my experience and share some hints and tricks I learned recently 26. Applying Statistical Analysis to Intraday Forex Trading Using SQL Statistical Analysis, Intraday Forex Trading, Using SQL 27. Why Every Crypto Enthusiast Should Use a Cold Wallet Cold wallets aren't a perfect fit for every crypto user or every situation, but they're inherently and objectively superior to hot wallets in most ways. 28. 1 in 2 Crypto Users is a Referral Program Participant Of almost 500 subjects in the latest KickAcademy (that is Kick Ecosystem's innovative institute) survey made up of Blockchain insiders, crypto traders, and investors, roughly half are referral program participants who consider these programs a good source of passive income. 29. Leader's Speak : Chris Schneider, CMO of Sky.io [Interview] This week have with us Chris Schneider, CMO of Sky.io, a newly launch crypto asset trading platform based out of Singapore. Chris joins me today to discuss the current crypto scene in Singapore and his personal viewpoints regarding the blockchain market on an international scale 30. Exchange coins as the new black: why they are in trend In 2017 Binance became the first cryptocurrency exchange to hold an ICO, raising $15 million. Consequently, they created a native Binance Coin (BNB). Now BNB ranks #7 by market capitalization, while its price surged from $19.15 to over of $38 as on June 23, 2019, just in a month time, from May to June. Exchanges’ native cryptocurrencies are getting more and more trendy among the platforms — nearly 90 exchanges have their own coins, including Huobi, Kucoin, BTCNEXT, Bibox, and OKEx. 31. Fighting Fraud: How to Better Protect Your Exchange Held Assets? Since the emergence of cryptocurrencies, they have been linked with fraud and crime, the anonymous nature of accounts has enabled criminals to use them to transfer funds and launder their profits. 32. The Current State and Future of Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) Decentralized Exchanges (DEXs) have undergone a significant evolution since the debut of NXT Asset Exchange, one of the pioneer DEXs to launch in 2014. 33. Writing John McAfee’s Tombstone with John McAfee Do we get to choose the inscription on our tombstone? One person I know for sure that succeeded in doing just that was the comedian Spike Milligan, author of the popular 1950s UK Goon Show. He famously wrote Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite or I told you I was sick on his gravestone, ever funny to the end. In fact, when legendary singer and close friend Harry Secombe died before him, Spike remarked he was glad as he didn’t want Harry to sing at his funeral. The last laugh was on Spike because they still played a song from his late friend anyway at Spike’s memorial service. 34. Every HNWI should buy Bitcoin Do you own more than $1 million in assets? Then you’re amongst the one percentile of the world’s population most susceptible to market crises. 35. Latest Binance Lawsuit Is Every Crypto-Exchange User’s Nightmare On March 30, the Block broke the news that Binance is involved in yet another legal dispute. This time, the lawsuit was filed by a former employee, Steven Cody Reynolds, who accuses the exchange of confiscating nearly $300k in crypto following a heated disagreement. 36. 3 Price Mechanisms for Marketplaces Marketplaces 37. "DeFi is One of The Most Progressive And Enticing Industries to Date" - Katherine Deng During the three years of DeFi's existence, this year it rematerialized stronger than ever before. Many other platforms aim to reach the gates of DeFi with exuberant yield farming projects in progress, thus revolutionizing traditional users' operations and introducing other comforts into daily life. 38. Institutional Investors Are FINALLY Giving DeFi The Attention It Deserves Excitably, I FINALLY get to announce that institutions are pouring nearly 58 million dollars a week into Bitcoin! Oh, and Jr over there, Ethereum is seeing nearly $10M/USD in trades, weekly. 39. Differences Between Bitcoin Payment Processing Providers accepting payments in cryptocurrencies and which crypto processing services are most suitable for their business goals 40. Libra Starts the End of Public Chains In my previous article (So Many Public Chains, So Few Dapps), I pointed it out that too many public chains was one of the reasons that there were so few Dapps. App developers really do not want to develop their apps for so many blockchains. 41. Coinbase Innovator’s Dilemma: From Exchange to Broker This quote from Brian Armstrong holds the clue to an under appreciated threat to Coinbase. 42. The Uniswap DEX: A Comprehensive Review Welcome to my new series “A Comprehensive Guide to” where each time I cover a new topic in-depth while trying to keep things simple. 43. The Ultimate Guide to Listing at Crypto Exchanges Introduction 44. Tax Calculations and Cryptocurrencies: An Overview I would be prepared to wager that many people who bought cryptocurrencies, never thought about any tax considerations. It is unsurprising that the tax authorities are ahead of the crypto owners, because they see plenty of new income for their coffers. 45. Ensuring Token Appreciation: Reflections on the Exchange Equation One of the keys behind a good tokenomics strategy is that a token should appreciate in value. In my article and paper about tokenomics auditing, I explained how 46. Overview of the Innovative Features Brought to Financial Markets by Level01 It has become common knowledge that blockchain has immense disruptive power that allows it to push a multifaceted narrative that seems to encapsulate the entirety of the global market, especially the financial markets. While this is a given, very few startups have successfully implemented blockchain solutions targeted at a large demographic and are poised to take on a financial sector that is traditionally known to thrive on intermediate services. 47. The yet another Asian story - ICO Scam Disclaimer: This article was posted on JUNE 11, 2019. The Story of Bitsdaq 48. CZ's AMA Responses To My Questions On Binance Scaling Challenges I’ve been in and out of the blockchain ecosystem for the last three years. I’ve made my first purchase the same month Binance launched. In the meantime, I’ve gained a CoinMarketCap compulsive checking behavior after holding a bag through the last crypto winter. 49. Cryptocurrency Security Threats: Lessons from Top Exchange Hacks The digital nature of Bitcoin makes it vulnerable to hacking. 50. Crypto Market vs Stock Market: Exploring an Interesting Relationship There are several camps in the market. One is trying to separate completely from the so-called "funds", and the other is working with an eye on it. But no matter how hard we try to fence ourselves off, the connection between them exists. To correctly illuminate it, I will describe in this text my vision of this issue. 51. “BTC can reach $50k with support resting around $22-27k” says STEX Exchange Founder There are three hot topics in the crypto space which everybody talks about: BTC price rocketing, arrests and investigations against big market players because of lack of AML-compliance and, of course, DeFi. 52. Top Reasons People Succeed In The Exchange Rate API Industry When it comes to finance and trade, the currency is a crucial component. Businesses that deal with foreign marketplaces require up-to-date information on currencies and their quickly fluctuating values. 53. FTX : The Fastest Moving Derivatives Exchange FTX is one of the most rapidly growing exchanges, swiftly making a reputation for itself by rapidly adding new services. Click through for FTX Exchange Review. 54. Top 50 Crypto Exchanges to Trade Your Cryptocurrencies in 2021 According to data from coinmarketcap.com, there are over 4,900 cryptocurrencies in existence today. They operate in over 20,000 markets, with over 300 registered cryptocurrency exchanges. 55. How Looking for The One Perfect Crypto Exchange Made Me Lose Faith in All About six months ago, I decided it was high time for me to seriously get involved in cryptocurrency trading. I’m not a full-time trader, but I do consider myself a skilled trader on the foreign exchange markets. I’ve done quite well for myself over the years (regardless of my ups and downs), but I wanted a new challenge. A trading experience different than what I’d ever had before. Crypto trading promised me that challenge. 56. 5 Centralized Cryptocurrency Exchanges to Look Out for in 2023 Five crypto exchanges to look out for in 2023. 57. How Tornado Cash Helped Hackers Launder Money in 2022 Sanctioning Tornado Cash obviously wasn't enough! 58. Stablecoins Will Change the Way You Approach Cross-Border Payments It takes an average of $13 to send $200 to another country and three to five business days to complete a transaction. 59. 10+ Best Crypto & Bitcoin Exchanges Traders Loves [Apr'21 Upd.] Learn about the best cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021. It compares each platform using their charges, safety, verification process, P2P support, available crypt Thank you for checking out the 59 most read stories about Exchange on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo