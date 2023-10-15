Search icon
    55 Stories To Learn About Ipfs
    55 Stories To Learn About Ipfs

    by Learn Repo October 15th, 2023
    Learn everything you need to know about Ipfs via these 55 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Ipfs via these 55 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. Fixing Broken NFTs With IPFS and Filecoin

    Many NFTs on the market today have design flaws that compromise their integrity and permanence. Learn how we can fix that using IPFS and Filecoin!

    2. How to Pin Data onto IPFS to Create a Decentralized Storage Network

    Learn more about how you can pin data onto IPFS in seconds, at a fraction of the cost of existing services by using decentralized storage and Filebase's S3-API.

    3. The Sad Truth About OpenSea

    Did You know that OpenSea uses a centralized server to store NFT instead of using a better solution like IPFS?

    4. Storing Dynamic NFT Metadata on the DB3 Network

    Store your NFT metadata in a more decentralized and dynamic method.

    5. Report from the Hackatoshi’s Flying Circuit

    During the weekend of 19.-21.7. Paralelni Polis in Prague hosted its first hackathon. The 48-hour event fueled by free beer and Red Bull welcomed around 30 participants from around the world.Hackatoshi’s Flying Circuit ran three tracks: privacy, decentralization, urban hacktivism. The prize money - supplied by Polynom - was $1k for the winning team in each track, plus a year-long license for JetBrains developer tools.The urban hacktivism track had only one running team and what these guys did was really great but also probably illegal, so we cannot describe their public space hacks for now.The privacy track had two running teams:

    6. IPFS – The New Internet's Protocol

    IPFS can be seen as a new decentralized Internet infrastructure on which various applications can be built in a secure & resilient way.

    7. How to Richly Preprocess your IPFS NFT Images and Metadata

    The first step you’ll take to building an NFT minting Dapp is to prepare the artwork. Without the artwork, you can’t have your NFT project actualized.

    8. What's the Difference Between IPFS and Ethereum Swarm?

    IPFS is the older system (in a good sense), has many use cases, is well-documented and widely used. Ethereum Swarm is relatively new and is under development.

    [9. RIF Pinning Introduction: A Decentralized Marketplace

    For Decentralized Services](https://hackernoon.com/rif-pinning-introduction-a-decentralized-marketplace-for-decentralized-services-na2a35vu) The Decentralized Storage Marketplace is now available from RIF! marketplace.rifos.org/storage

    10. How I Built a Complete P2P RSS Podcast App in a Single HTML File

    How I built a personal paper-like decentralized podcast RSS aggregator.

    11. Minting an NFT on the Polygon Network With Truffle and Infura

    An in-depth tutorial on how to launch your first NFT on the Polygon Network. From setting up, to deploying and verifying on OpenSea. This covers it all.

    12. The Client Server Model: Breaking Free with IPFS

    This is a condensed version of this post on the Client-Server Model. We use a client, such as a web-browser or chat app, and communicate with a single entity.

    13. Comparison of IPFS and EdgeFS for Secure Edge/IoT Computing use cases

    Data security presents a major challenge of Edge/Fog computing growth. Learn how to overcome issues with the introduction of modern decentralized data layer EdgeFS.

    14. What Does Filecoin Seek To Achieve?

    Filecoin is a novel distributed network protocol that enables a global, decentralized marketplace for data storage.

    15. "We plan to establish the first IPFS node on Mars" - says Filecoin Miner Neo Ge

    As Filecoin gears up for launch, miners across the globe have been participating in Space Race, competing to onboard as much storage as possible to the testnet.

    16. How we Saved A Learned Cat: Interview with Sasha Ivanova, CEO and Founder of SharpShark

    "A Learned Cat" from one side is a painting made by a 9-year-old girl, but from another side it’s the unique digital asset existing only in Blockchain

    17. $Fil Mooned Right After I Sold It. Am I Weak Hands?

    FIL has climbed from $35 to $135, an increase of more than 279% in a single month. Why is FIL getting so bullish all of a sudden? What is IPFS? Learn more now!

    18. A Brief Introduction to Ethereum Swarm

    The idea for Swarm came from Gavin Wood, one of the founders of Ethereum.

    19. 10+ Resources Every IPFS Developer Should Know About

    After around a year of working on IPFS, I have come up with a nearly exhaustive & minimal list of resources to get started with IPFS; for beginners and programmers. So, folks here it is.

    20. The Filecoin Virtual Machine: Everything You Need to Know

    The Filecoin Virtual Machine (FVM) was created to bring programmability to the Filecoin storage network.

    21. How to Deploy Your Decentralized Application on 4EVERLAND

    How to deploy a Decentralized Application on 4EVERLAND

    22. The Hitchhiker's Guide to Web 3.0

    Decentralized architecture is new and still evolving. I’ll start by outlining some general concepts and definitions so we’re on the same page semantically.

    23. Interplanetary Versioned File System

    IPVFS: A light weight version control system for files on the Interplanetary File System.

    24. [Announcement] Join Us For Filecoin Master Classes

    Filecoin is a decentralized storage network, powered by cryptocurrency, designed to store humanity’s most important information. It aims to solve a fundamental problem with today’s web: how to safeguard huge troves of data, whether it’s scientific data sets, priceless works of art, essential historical records, and so much more. Filecoin is a project of Protocol Labs, an open-source research, development, and deployment laboratory.

    25. What Git Could Look Like in Web 3.0

    A Distributed Version Control System that can be navigated via a block explorer.

    26. Filebase: Building Web3 with Web3

    Filebase is excited to share that it now supports IPFS backed by decentralized storage (Sia) - Experience more broken links, outages, or NFT's.

    27. Intellectual Property on The Blockchain - Trends 2020

    With the spread of the Internet, a vast grey area has formed, since digital content is so simple to copy and paste. Although two modern directives (The Digital Millennium Copyright Act and the EU Copyright Directive) have improved the situation in relation to authorship, there are still very few tools available for automatically tracking copyright infringement.

    28. Learn Web3, Build the Internet of the Future

    I've listed all the tools you'll need if you want to learn web3.

    29. Getting Started with Infura's Ethereum API [A Step by Step Guide]

    Infura provides developers and enterprises with simple, reliable access to Web3 tools and infrastructure. Our Ethereum and IPFS API suite serves and supports thousands of decentralized applications every day.

    30. AvionDB: A MongoDB-like Distributed Database

    In the past few months we have been getting this question a lot:

    31. Swarm, IPFS and BigchainDB: Comparing Data Storage and Decentralization

    Data and content management are two of the main capabilities in many of the real-world business applications, such as information portals, Wikipedia, and ecommerce and social media applications.

    32. Hands-on IPLD Tutorial in Golang: Part 2

    Quick recap from PART-1

    33. How to Create and Deploy an NFT Smart Contract on RSK

    34. Web 3.0 Hosting: Onboarding Websites to the New Internet

    A piece providing a straightforward means to host websites on Web3.0 for both beginners and experienced Web2.0 devs.

    35. Decentralized Storage Networks — An Explainer

    A comprehensive analysis of decentralized storage networks, technologies behind them, benefits, use cases, current issues, and an overview of DSN offerings

    36. Decentralized Cloud Storage is changing the face of the internet (1/2)

    (Read Part 2 here)

    37. Kickoff Your Application With js-libp2p

    I want to welcome you to libp2p! This guide will walk you through setting up a fully functional libp2p node, so that you can take control of the spacecraft 🚀 from that point on and build your application.

    38. IPFS is A Pied Piper With No Flute and Here Are the Reasons

    As popular as it may seem within our circles, the word “ Decentralization” didn’t really find a soft spot in everyone's hearts.

    39. Hands-on IPLD Tutorial in Golang

    This article was first published on our open-source platform, SimpleAsWater.com. If you are interested in IPFS, Libp2p, Ethereum, Zero-knowledge Proofs, DeFi, CryptoEconomics, IPLD, Multiformats, and other Web 3.0 projects, concepts and interactive tutorials, then be sure to check out SimpleAsWater.

    40. Ethereum's Rising Gas Fee Hurts DeFi and the Ethereum Ecosystem Itself - Kiran Pachhai of Elastos

    There is no question that there has been considerable progress and development in the DeFi ecosystem. Still, it is prudent for investors to steer clear at least at the moment as transaction fees guzzle the entire ecosystem.

    41. Syncing Data Between Peers in a Distributed Database [A How-To Guide]

    One of the big challenges while working with distributed databases is to sync/replicate data between the peers. There are multiple things that make replication challenging in distributed systems:

    42. What is IPFS? - A Beginner's Guide

    IPFS consists of several innovations in communication protocols and distributed systems that have been combined to produce a file system like no other.

    43. AvionDB Introduction: A MongoDB-like Distributed Database

    In the past few months we have been getting this question a lot:

    44. A Step by Step Guide to Building a Zero Dependency Notes App on IPFS

    This is part one of a two-part tutorial. Part one focuses on authentication and part two focuses on posting and fetching content from IPFS.

    45. Understanding IPFS in Depth(2/6): What is InterPlanetary Linked Data(IPLD)?

    A Complete Guide to IPLD: Its Significance, How it Works and Practical Examples

    46. WTH is IPFS? InterPlanetary File Systems To Rescue The Internet

    Introduced in February 2015, TechCrunch Magazine noted IPFS was  “quickly spreading by word of mouth.”

    47. Decentralized Cloud Storage is changing the face of the internet (2/2)

    (Read Part 1 here)

    48. Understanding IPFS in Depth(3/6): What is InterPlanetary Naming System(IPNS)?

    Why do need IPNS, How to Use it and it’s Comparison with DNS

    49. How To Build a Chat Application using Libp2p [A Step By Step Guide]

    This article was first published on our open-source platform, SimpleAsWater.com. If you are interested in IPFS, Libp2p, Ethereum, Zero-knowledge Proofs, DeFi, CryptoEconomics, IPLD, Multiformats, and other Web 3.0 projects, concepts and interactive tutorials, then be sure to check out SimpleAsWater.

    50. Understanding IPFS in Depth(1/6): A Beginner to Advanced Guide

    A Complete Guide Including IPLD, Libp2p, MultiFormats & Filecoin

    51. Build a Versioning System With IPFS and Blockstack

    There are so many great use cases for versioning. Handling code deployments, document edits, and database snapshots are just a few immediate uses that come to mind. Normally, a versioning system is another segment within a database, but it can be so much more when you think of it through the lens of immutable data and DHT (distributed hash tables) technology. So, today, we’re going to build a stream of consciousness note-taking app with version history. This will be different than other notes apps as it will have just ONE note that the user can edit over time, removing information or adding information. But we’ll include versions so they can grab their history. We’ll do all that by using Blockstack and IPFS.

    52. Pirates Won't Pass: How to Get Stolen Content Taken Down

    We want to tell you about one case where we helped remove plagiarized content from the web.

    53. My Data! My Rules! How True is That?

    The Rise Of A New Data Governance Landscape In The Midst Of Heightened Data Privacy Concerns

    54. From Web 1.0 to Web3: How the Internet Grew Over The Years

    This is a written version of the talk I gave at WAQ19. Watch the video with English captions on YouTube.

    55. How to Build a Twitter Bot with IPFS Cluster

    Till now, we have explored a number of fun examples using InterPlanetary File System (IPFS), InterPlanetary Linked Data (IPLD) & Libp2p. We have built Websites on IPFS, Youtube on IPFS, Online Publication on IPLD & Chat Application on Libp2p.

    Thank you for checking out the 55 most read stories about Ipfs on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

