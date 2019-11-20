The State of Uber in 55 Statistics

That really awesome (or lame) joke may have given you a pretty good idea of what we’ll be talking about today; Uber

More accurately, some of the most exciting, useful, whacky, profitable, and fun set of Uber statistics for 2019 and 2020.

Uber is one of the largest business enterprises that the world has seen, and all the credit goes to their fantastic team of people and a brilliant Uber business model.

Uber comes from the German word “über,” which means above or across. The more accurate English approach would be outstanding or supreme, just like the service that the company offers.

Before we get to the cool Uber facts and Uber statistics on rides, users, drivers, growth, etc., I’d like to give you a small history lesson about the company’s origins.

How Did Uber Get Started? How Was Uber Founded?

Let me take you back in time, about 11 from now. We are in the most romantic city in the world, Paris. It’s the winter of 2008, and the chilling wind is running across the spine of two young gentlemen – Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp.

Now you must be thinking that these two guys would be roaming the streets of Paris and enjoying the Christmas decorations on a vacation trip to Paris. You are so wrong because they are just back from attending LeWeb, a tech tradeshow in Paris.

On their way back to the hotel, these two guys had a tough time catching a cab. While the Parisians await the birth of Christ, little did they know of what else will be born that night. Both the guys reached their hotel tired but intrigued. Back in the hotel, they start to talk about similar difficulties in finding a cab in the US.

They thought of this as a brilliant business opportunity and decided to start their own on-demand taxi service startup. They worked for a year on this thought, and in 2009 they launched their own ride-hailing company in San Francisco.

And, that’s how my friends, Uber was born.

Uber Statistics and Facts for 2019-2020

Now that you know about the history of Uber, let’s take a look at the present and the future of Uber. Here are the latest facts and Uber statistics of 2019 and few predictions for Uber in 2020.

Disclaimer: There are several facts and Uber statistics mentioned in the blog and all these were found by research the internet. Here are the links to the resources that I used for this blog. Resources: Uber Investor , Uber Estimator , Uber Newsroom , Unboxing Deals , Carsurance , Uber Elevate , YouTube , and Inc.

Uber Revenue & Valuation Statistics

1. Company Valuation: Over $90 Billion.

2. Uber’s losses amounted to $1.8 billion in 2018.

3. Sales & Marketing took a share of 28% of revenue, or $3.2 billion.

4. Cost of Revenue is among Uber’s highest operations costs. In 2018, Uber spent $5.6 billion (a little below 50% of its revenue).

Uber Growth Statistics

5. Number of cities Uber is in: 700 cities

6. Number of countries Uber is in: 63 countries

7. Number of Uber Employees: 19,000 Uber employees

8. On an average 50,000 new drivers join Uber monthly

9. Uber does on an average 18 million trips per day.

10. The Number of Active Users: More than 99 Million.

11. Uber's total gross bookings are growing by 34% year-over-year.

12. Uber App downloads reached more than 39 million worldwide in Q1 of 2019

13. There are 22,000 employees at Uber.

14. Almost 41% of Uber’s Employee workforce is Female.

15. Uber’s user count will reach to 539 billion by the year 2021.

16. The average Uber ride price across the world is $1 per mile.

17. Uber is used by 25% of Americans at least once a month.

18. Uber owns 70% of the ride-hailing market in the US.

19. CNBC rated Uber as the #2 “Disruptor” company. #1 is SpaceX.

20. Growth of active users over the years:

2019: 99 million monthly active users

2018: 91 million monthly active users

2017: 68 million monthly active users

2016: 45 million monthly active users

Uber’s Drivers Statistics

21. The Number of Registered Drivers: Approximately 4 Million.

22. The amount that Uber has paid drivers to date: $78 billion

23. The amount that Uber drivers earned in tips in the feature’s first year: $600 million

24. Almost 60% of the taxi drivers in the US work for Uber.

25. The popularity of Uber among drivers is such that about 46% of Uber’s current drivers have been there for only less than a year.

26. Around 20% of drivers work for both; Uber and Lyft.

27. Almost half of Uber drivers have another job.

28. The average Uber driver works for three months a year.

Uber Vs. Competitor Statistics

Uber vs. Lyft vs. Grab vs. DiDi

Uber’s Fun Facts

38. A smartphone is the most forgotten item in an Uber.

39. Uber teams up with MADD to reduce drunk driving and keep the city safer.

40. The first baby born to parents riding with Uber was in 2015, the girl’s name is Ella Melanie.

41. In December 2017, Uber’s self-driving and autonomous vehicles drove 2 million miles.

42. Uber used to offer UberKITTENS in seven US cities. People can order cuddle time with real kittens in 15-minute increments, with proceeds going to animal shelters.

43. Uber also has its own print and online magazine specifically for its drivers, Momentum Magazine.

Uber’s Future Prediction

44. In 2018, Uber spent $1.5 billion developing self-driving autonomous cars, which is a good 13% of their year’s revenue.

45. South America is Uber’s fastest-growing market.

46. Uber’s Main Market is in the United States with Brazil Being a Close Second.

47. Uber has pledged to take 1,000,000 cars off the road in New York and encourage UberPOOL carpooling service.

48. Uber has also pledged to have 1,000,000 women drivers by 2020.

49. Uber plans to start commercial air flights in 2023.

50. Uber has contracts with five companies in the VTOL (Vertical Take-Off and Landing) segment.

Aurora Flight Sciences and the Boeing Company

EmbraerX

Bell

Karem Aircraft

Pipistrel Vertical Solutions

51. Bell (partner of Uber in the VTOL project) presented the first Uber aerial taxis at CES 2019.Bonus Round: Uber’s Dark Facts

Bonus Round: Uber’s Dark Facts

52. In the last four years, almost 100 U.S. Uber drivers have been accused of abusing or sexually assaulting riders.

53. The emergence of ride-sharing apps has contributed to the increase in traffic deaths by 2% to 3% in the United States since 2011.

54. Uber is banned in four European and two Asian countries and also in some parts of the US, Canada, and Australia.

55. The Uber Driver demographic for females is only 14% worldwide.

So, these were our 55 most interesting Uber statistics and facts (plus a few bonus facts). I hope you enjoyed as well as learned a lot of things from this listicle blog. Now stop thinking and start working to be the next company that I would gladly be blogging about. Remember that Uber’s success primarily depended on the Uber business model and strategy.

