51 Stories To Learn About Startup Hiring

Let's learn about via these 51 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Startup Hiring /Learn Repo 1. How to Use Retention as a Hiring Metric We believe there is one number that is the ultimate measure of how good you are at hiring: employee retention. 2. How to Hire a Developer in 30 Minutes At Adadot we hire people, not paper. We don’t look for the highest mark or the most prestigious degree, but for the person behind the CV. 3. How to Kickstart Your Career in Web3 Many of you have thought about starting a career in web3, whether it's transitioning from web2 or without any experience at all. 4. The Art and Science of Crafting a Job Position in the Startup Stage When hiring, especially for start-ups, you can and should collaboratively design a position that honors your colleague's aspirations. 5. Hiring an Engineer: 7 Different Types of Engineering Interviews These are 7 Different Types of Engineering interviews that engineers may come when searching for jobs, including those used by large companies like Google. 6. Rethinking the Hiring Process: How to to Stand Out and Delight Your Candidates In this hiring climate, you need to to attract candidates. differentiate 7. The Power of Tech Communities And how it led me to a Software Engineering job at one of India’s largest online grocery company. 8. Hiring in a Tech Skills Shortage Hiring is hard. But we make it harder than it has to be. Let's learn from what the best tech companies do. 9. Crypto.com Hires Giuseppe Giuliani as the MD of the Crypto.com Exchange Giuseppe Giuliani has been appointed Managing Director of the Crypto.com Exchange, one of the world’s fastest-growing cryptocurrency marketplace. 10. Negotiating Salary and Benefits for Your Job Offers How to negotiate a higher salary at your tech job, without having to upset the stakeholders involved. 11. 7 Proven Ways to Assess Coding Skills While Hiring The main challenge that recruiter's come across while hiring developers is to find qualified candidates. According to a study, it was estimated that 75% of all hiring-related decisions result in a mis-hire. Hence assessing a candidate's coding skills is an essential step in a technical recruiting process. Well, the first thing that rushes to your mind when you think of recruitment is "RESUME". Can we just rely on those? The answer to that question is an absolute NO. 12. How to Make Your First Developer Relations Hire in 2022 Hiring a developer relations/advocate is difficult. It's even harder to be the first DevRel in the company. My colleagues share their experience 13. Why Engineers Won't Do Your Coding Test The idea behind a coding test is very simple: to filter out candidates who do not have the technical chops for the role, early on in the process before the hiring manager and candidate both waste their time with an in-person interview. 14. 5 Important Things We Should Stop Neglecting When Hiring The peril of vague job descriptions 15. Web Designer vs Web Developer: What's the difference? So many businesses make the same mistakes when they set out to develop or redevelop their websites. Overcome with the compelling need to do it all as quickly as possible and as cheaply as possible, many companies take shortcuts which, sadly for them, ultimately costs them more in the long-run. Compromising on web design is one of those shortcuts that far too many individuals and businesses take, even though great web design ultimately leads to better performing websites and improved user experiences, as well as improved conversion rates. Well-designed websites create confidence that your business is trustworthy as well. 16. Hiring Tips: How to Pitch to a Potential Startup Founding Team Member Hiring for your startup's founding team, but struggling to recruit the best candidates? This guide will help you perfect your pitch and attract top talent! 17. My Favorite Kind Of Coding Interview Exercise How to prepare for a job interview as a programmer looking for a job that needs coding, how these simple exercises will help you prepare fully for it. 18. Hiring Offshore Engineers for Startup Founders We’ve prepared a handy checklist that you can use as the basis of your selection process to land a quality vendor who will take your project and needs. 19. Confessions of a Serial Interviewer I bombed completely at my first big job interview. It included whiteboard-coding and questions about multithreading and I hadn't prepared nearly enough. Instead of saying I don't know, I ranted on for a good couple of minutes about anything tangential I could come up with, hoping I'd get in the vicinity of the answer–I never did. Fortunately when the ego takes a hit, a willingness to improve kicks in. 20. Types And Differences of Remote Workers It’s been more than two decades since the term ‘digital nomad’ came to be. In the time since, people have shown they have a lot of imagination when it comes to their remote work-enabled lifestyles. Some stay in one place and lead an otherwise normal life while others use the flexibility of remote work to travel continuously, or at least regularly. As a result, the world of remote work has become a diverse ecosystem where people have varying degrees of commitment and availability, as well as a broad array of purposes for working remotely. 21. What it Really Means to Hire Slow, Fire Fast A look at what it truly means to practically incorporate hire slow, fire fast within your organization. 22. Are Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning reshaping Remote Work? This article explains how Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence have been pushing remote work forward through technological advancements in core tasks. 23. How to Hire the UX Designer in 2021 We continue to share the internal processes of Overgear. This time we talked with CEO Tony Doronin who takes part in the recruiting process. 24. The Top 4 Certifications for HR Professionals For professionals looking to make their mark in the HR domain, here are the four top choices of HR certifications and talent management certifications. 25. Courier is Moving to Remote-first: Here's Why We wrote a blog post about why Courier would never be permanently remote. This post covers why we changed our minds and Courier is now a remote-first company. 26. Pay Transparency Laws in the US Pay transparency laws are becoming more prevalent in the US to ensure equitable compensation. Which states and cities require salaries in job descriptions? 27. An e-Commerce Virtual Assistant Can Handle Your Customer Support, Social Media, SEO, and More In this interesting article, you will get to know about easy steps to hire a Successful eCommerce Virtual Assistant within your budget. 28. The Odds of Hiring Blockchain Talent are 20:1: Get Ready for a Fight In 2021 alone, blockchain companies have raised more venture capital and private equity than in the past decade. 29. 7 Steps to Take When Hiring International Employees Outsourcing involves hiring international employees to streamline and scale business operations. Here's your list of things to know about international hiring 30. Setting Up a Tech Hiring Process for Your Company: 10 Steps Looking to set up a tech hiring process without any troubles? Read this easy-to-follow 10-step guide for all you need to do during your tech hiring process! 31. Three Reasons Startups Should Not Hire Marketing Experts tl;dr: Hire a hardworking, versatile person instead. 32. Hiring Process And Onboarding Virtually During COVID-19 The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a virtual standstill and has millions of us at home. COVID-19 also presents an unprecedented challenge for recruiters — interviewing new candidates, hiring and onboarding them. Keeping these challenges at bay, many companies have turned to virtual hiring as an alternative to traditional hiring. 33. How to Successfully Interview Developers in 2022 Here is the exact process I’ve used to successfully interview software developers. 34. 3 Questions to Ask When Hiring Your Startup's First Designer My first job as a UX designer was fresh out of grad school at a small startup with six people. It wasn't a great fit. I'd come from the world of print graphic design and had never designed a real-world digital software product. Even though I was enthusiastic, I had no experience to call on to know how to reconcile UX tradeoffs or convince the team why one design decision was better than another. 35. How To Create an Applicant Tracking System using Airtable and Zapier in 7 easy steps We started creating our Applicant Tracking System by using this template on Airtable and built the following tables on top of it - using forms and the grid. 36. Five Tips For Hiring Software Developers Internationally There are many benefits to hiring software developers abroad. Read our article to learn the top 5 tips for hiring software developers internationally. 37. AAX Exchange On a Hiring Spree, Scouting for Talent Amid the Recent Crypto Layoffs AAX Exchange is hiring hundreds of professionals as part of its ambition to quadruple its workforce this year. 38. Realize The Mistakes on The Way to The Success Startups are unpredictable, but there are a few common mistakes that every product startup is doomed to make! What matters more, is how you react to them. 39. Top HR Tools to Improve Your Hiring Processes In this article, we will learn about HR tools and the types that can help automate and simplify HR functionalities. 40. Like a Bawse! What to Ask When Hiring Executives Startups are all about the capabilities of a team. A company is not the creation of one individual, but rather the outcome collective contributions of a small army. Hence, hands down the most important thing you do as a startup founder is hiring the leaders who are responsible for building their respected functional teams. 41. How to Combat Persistent Hiring Problems In 2021, the ‘hire to fire cycle’ has almost become the norm for recruiting and managing talents in the general startup sphere – especially in the tech space. 42. 6 Ways to Determine Leadership Qualities An organization needs to set up an organized arrangement for leadership continuity. For that to occur, it needs to focus on people who have initiative potential. 43. Wait, People Cheat in Technical Interviews? Can you cheat in a technical interview? This approach for hiring tuned over decades is how you moneyball hiring & work with great people. 44. What I learned from 500+ tech interviews in the last 6.5 years I conducted 500+ tech interviews in the last 6.5 years. Here is what I learned. 45. 10 Proven Techniques to Improve Candidate Experience Do you provide a great candidate experience? Why should you improve candidate experience? 46. "Assume You Don’t Know and Test Everything" As entrepreneurs, much of our decision making is grounded in empirical data, and that makes sense. There’s too much at stake to risk it all purely on guesswork. 47. Interview with Geoff Smart: How To Hire Top Talent “The secret of my success is that we have gone to exceptional lengths to hire the best people in the world.” 48. Product Marketer vs. Growth Marketer vs. Content Marketer: How to Choose Your First Marketing Hire Product, growth, and content marketers all have unique roles to play in your tech startup, but which should you prioritize? This article answers that question. 49. These are the 100+ Companies Hiring Data Scientists Now Many data scientists have lost their jobs amidst a pandemic-fueled recession. Fortunately, several areas are seeing increased demand, so data science opportunities still abound. Below is a non-exhaustive list of companies hiring data scientists right now. 50. 5 Lessons Learned from Hiring Engineers: Here’s What Talent Managers are Doing Wrong Hiring a skilled engineer is crucial your project - that's you want to get it right. Here are 5 lessons we learned from helping companies hire engineers. 51. These are the 100+ Companies Hiring Data Scientists Now Many data scientists have lost their jobs amidst a pandemic-fueled recession. Fortunately, several areas are seeing increased demand, so data science opportunities still abound. Below is a non-exhaustive list of companies hiring data scientists right now. Thank you for checking out the 51 most read stories about Startup Hiring on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo