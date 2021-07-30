5 Ways Chatbots Are Building Better Customer Relationships

\\\nThe most successful brands have always craved a deep understanding of their customers.\n\n\\\nWhy?\n\n\\\nWhen brands know their customers, they have the wisdom needed to build long-term customer relationships, solve customer pain points, and enhance the customer experience.\n\n\\\nBut understanding customers isn’t always easy.\n\n\\\nWith multiple customer datasets to sift through and no unified real-time customer database, getting to know your customer is a job in and of itself.\n\n\\\nSearch: Chatbots.\n\n\\\nChatbots are the next generation of customer relationship management.\n\n\\\nChatbots can collect and effectively use the information to move your customers through the [sales funnel](https://sellcoursesonline.com/best-sales-funnel-software) and create laser-focused brand experiences. But that’s not all they do.\n\nLet’s explore five ways chatbots are revolutionizing customer relationships.\n\n\\\nBut first, let’s start with the biggest question.\n\n## What Are Chatbots?\n\nA chatbot is a computer program that can maintain a conversation with a user.\n\n\\\nA well-designed chatbot will consider the various nuances of English grammar and still serve customers for whom English is not their first language. It’ll also be able to converse with users in a natural spoken or written language.\n\n\\\n ![An example of a chatbot](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/H19FxvSXXPdcpEVkInplMSIDxH82-gf3e35n9.png)Chatbots can also understand a user’s main intent and send a response. For instance, [you can design a chatbot](https://hackernoon.com/how-to-make-a-chatbot-from-scratch-fc3d95243b03) to dig through your website’s knowledge base to find an answer for a customer who’s on one of your pages.\n\n\\\nSome well-known examples of chatbots are Apple’s Siri and Amazon’s Alexa, but many chatbots are embedded in landing pages and websites to help customers with the following:\n\n* Navigating through a website\n* Understanding how something works\n* Relaying contact details\n* Asking questions\n* Setting appointments\n* Claiming offers\n\n## Why Should Businesses Use Chatbots?\n\nSince chatbots are programmed to dig through data and provide answers in nanoseconds, they help businesses save countless hours and money on repetitive tasks.\n\n\\\nChatbots never tire.\n\n\\\nThey never ask for a raise or complain about work. They’re never late, sick, or take a vacation. Instead, they eliminate countless redundancies and mundane jobs — and they have the rare ability to be in a continuous phase of work.\n\n\\\nChatbots can also:\n\n* Reduce operational costs\n* Automate online purchases\n* Improve customer service\n* Improve sales funnels\n* Improve response rates\n* Provide better communication\n* Write SEO content, product descriptions, and other copy pieces\n* Encourage seamless customer interactions\n* Launch more effective business practices\n* Improve your SaaS marketing strategy\n\n\\\nIn this new age of customer experience, businesses can use chatbots to solve customer pain points and ultimately deliver more efficient processes.\n\n\\\n## 5 Ways Chatbots Are Revolutionizing Customer Relationships\n\nHere are the top five ways chatbots are revolutionizing customer relationships.\n\n\\\n1. **CRM Chatbots Improve Conversational Customer Relationship Management**\n\nThe future of customer relationship management (CRM) is conversation.\n\n\\\nThe conversation is how customers find brands relatable, receive personalized experiences, and feel seen. It’s how brands humanize themselves and build lasting relationships with ideal customers.\n\n\\\nUsing CRM chatbots, brands can fill in the gaps where crucial customer data is often missing and start fruitful conversations with users.\n\n\\\nNot only do CRM chatbots help keep data updated, but they can also be set up to create hyper-personalized conversational experiences and avoid sending messages to irrelevant customers.\n\n\\\nTo design an effective CRM chatbot system, make sure your system can:\n\n* Use machine learning to enable fruitful conversation\n* Build a conversational user experience throughout the entire customer journey\n* Build personal relationships with your customers at scale\n\n\\\nYou’ll also need to choose whether you want a:\n\n* **Front-end AI-powered bot**: A bot that interacts directly with customers without human intervention\n* **AI-assisted human agent**: A human customer service rep who’s supported by AI technology\n* **Human-assisted AI bot**: The chatbot is the primary decision-maker, but a human customer service rep supports it in case human interaction is needed\n\n ![An example of a Human-Assisted AI bot on HubSpot](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/H19FxvSXXPdcpEVkInplMSIDxH82-709v351c.png)\n\n### **How to Use a CRM Chatbot to Reach Customers**\n\nIf you’re curious about how to use a CRM chatbot to reach current and new customers, here are some ideas.\n\n1. Your Ads Set up automation that integrates with campaigns to start conversations with anyone who engages with your ads - whether PPC, AdWords or banner ads.\n2. Your Website and Landing Pages Use your chatbot to collect information about who visits your web pages and how they interact with your offers to improve your e-commerce business.\n3. Your Social Media Channels Use your chatbot to capture insights about your customers when they’re on social media. Then have the chatbot use the information it collected to present relevant offers.\n4. Your Apps Use your chatbot to establish a presence on messaging apps like Telegram Messenger or WhatsApp. Add a chatbot to establish a presence on your company apps, like the timesheet application, too (if you have any).\n\n\\\n2\\. **Chatbots Can Help Teams Track Sales**\n\nChatbots can support a team’s sales tracking strategy.\n\n\\\nUsing chatbots to track each step of the sales process, teams gain valuable insights that help them see how effective their sales processes are.\n\n\\\nThis way, teams can identify bottlenecks, streamline workflows, and improve sales activities.\n\nFor instance, if a chatbot presents three different campaigns to three-segmented audiences, it’ll be able to track which campaigns worked and which didn’t.\n\n\\\nTo track sales using a chatbot, make sure to design a chatbot that can:\n\n* Track sales messages, [emails](https://respona.com/blog/how-to-find-someones-email-address/), and phone calls\n* Track every customer interaction\n* Maintain customer records\n* Collect and analyze data points\n* Analyze sales process effectiveness\n\n\\\n3\\. **Chatbots Can Help Teams Improve Sales Processes**\n\nChatbots have become an essential part of the sales process.\n\n\\\nWith chatbots, you can qualify your leads and start conversations with people at scale. A CRM chatbot can recognize what specific piece of content a lead needs next. With this insight, it can move the lead to the next stage in the sales funnel.\n\n\\\nIdeally, a well-designed chatbot can gather insight from multiple data sources and use it to create unified target profiles.\n\n\\\nBy collecting and strategically using information, [chatbots](https://hackernoon.com/11-of-the-best-artificial-intelligence-enterprise-chatbots-in-2021-nh2w334j) can guide customers through the sales funnel and weed out unqualified leads.\n\n\\\nFrom presenting relevant offers to thanking customers at checkout, chatbots can help teams:\n\n* Generate quality leads\n* Target the right customers\n* Collect customer and lead information\n* Manage social selling on social media\n* Track sales engagement\n* Suggest tailored outreach sequences\n* Improve sales processes\n* Carry customers through the sales funnel\n\n\\\n4\\. **Chatbots Transform Customer Experience**\n\n\\\nChatbots transform customer experience and reduce customer care costs.\n\n\\\nIt’s no surprise that poor [customer service](https://hackernoon.com/15-things-that-make-customer-service-key-to-business-ltm33hd) is a common pain point many customers have. In fact, [48% of customers](https://www.statista.com/statistics/810473/customers-by-share-lost-due-to-poor-service-in-the-last-year/) say that they’ve stopped doing business with a brand due to a poor customer service experience.\n\n\\\n ![Diagram: a customer service satisfaction survey](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/H19FxvSXXPdcpEVkInplMSIDxH82-2ulx35cb.png)\n\nBut with chatbots, brands can:\n\n1. Provide Consistent Customer Service When customers speak with different customer service reps on varying platforms and occasions, they don’t always receive consistent quality service. With chatbots, you can design a consistent tone, voice, and language so that all of your bots have a unified voice.\n2. Offer Customer Care 24/7 Customers want high-quality service on their time — not the company’s time. They want to be able to reach some form of customer support 24/7. Chatbots can provide customers with swift replies any time of the day.\n3. Assist Customers on Common Messaging Platforms From Facebook Messenger to WhatsApp and LinkedIn, more people communicate with messaging applications than ever before. Adding a chatbot to your social channels helps your customers receive support when they’re on the messaging platforms they use most.\n4. Provide Quick Access to Common Support Questions Chatbots help you automate tedious customer service tasks, like answering the same frequently asked support questions. Customers can change their passwords multiple times, ask for a tutorial, etc., and the chatbot will cordially respond quickly every time.\n5. Ensure a Personalized Customer Experience Chatbots can access an entire history of customer interactions and pool data together to create personalized customer experiences — like personalized solutions, responses, and recommendations based on user behavior patterns.\n\n\\\n**5. Chatbots Get Rid Of Language Barriers**\n\nIn a global economy, businesses have to be prepared to serve customers who may not speak their language. This is especially true for remote businesses that may have a more international customer base.\n\n\\\nFriction in communication is a major problem when you’re trying to deliver a personalized experience. But with chatbots, you don’t have to hire multilingual staff. Chatbots naturally run on natural language processing (NLP) standards, enabling them to understand different languages with ease.\n\n\\\nWhen having conversations with guests, customer service chatbots store different words and phrases related to customer problems. This makes it easy to develop and enhance a business’s existing knowledge base.\n\nChatbots can tap into this knowledge base at any time to deliver selfless and customer-centric experiences. And since they run on machine learning and artificial intelligence, they can also answer questions they haven’t had any training on.\n\n\\\n ![An example of a customer service chatbot](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/H19FxvSXXPdcpEVkInplMSIDxH82-jhph355q.png)\n\n## 3 Challenges Of Using Chatbots to Boost Customer Experience (and How to Handle Them)\n\nChatbots are incredible tools to use to save time and enhance the customer experience. But like anything else, chatbots have their own challenges.\n\n\\\nHere are three challenges of using chatbots to boost customer experience and how to handle them:\n\n\\\n**Challenge #1: Security** What makes chatbots effective is also what makes them susceptible to [data breaches](https://hackernoon.com/what-is-a-data-breach-and-how-small-businesses-can-prevent-it-loa7z3zvs). Chatbots retrieve and store information from users so they can continuously improve customer service.\n\nA way to keep this data safe is by storing it in a secured state for a set amount of time — and then discarding the data on a specific date.\n\n\\\n**Challenge #2: Vernacular Chatbots** Vernacular chatbots are multilingual chatbots that can pick up on vernacular language (everyday language spoken by people in a specific country). The challenge is being able to program the chatbot so it can understand exactly what’s being asked.\n\nTo do this, make sure the chatbot can understand exactly what the user wants and respond naturally. The first step is making sure the chatbot can recognize multiple language dialects. Use [Named Entity Recognition](https://hackernoon.com/named-entity-recognition-applications-and-use-cases-c2ef0904e9fe) (NER), so the bot can accurately identify entities — such as names, location, and time — any time a customer asks a question.\n\n\\\n**Challenge #3: Likability +16** Chatbots may not be people, but customers still expect them to have personalities like human agents do.\n\n\\\nTo ensure chatbots are likable, make sure they can chat in a personalized and engaging manner. Have them address customers by name and use conversational language when speaking with customers — bonus points for having a sense of humor, too.\n\n## Final Word of Advice\n\nBy deeply understanding customers and elevating the customer experience, chatbots are revolutionizing customer relationships.\n\n\\\nThe key to designing the right chatbots is starting with a list of customer service, sales, and marketing goals your brand is aiming for.\n\n\\\nTest a variety of chatbots to see which ones would help you achieve those goals the best — front-end AI-powered bots, AI-assisted human agent bots, or human-assisted AI bots.\n\nNow, get out there and create the chatbot of your dreams.\n\n\\\nTill next time!