5 Top Free Tools I Use to Create Great Content for HackerNoon

There is no ultimate tool for creating perfect content, but some tools speed up my work, help me format my content, correct errors, and improve readability. These 5 top free tools to create great content as a content creator include Google Keep, Plagiarism Detector, Google Analytics and Google Analytics. Google Analytics is a necessary free tool for those content creators that have their own websites. Google Keep has basic features such as setting reminders, changing the color of a note, inserting an image, and adding new sheets.





There is no ultimate tool for creating perfect content. But some tools speed up my work, help me format my content, correct errors, and improve readability.





I know a lot of free tools that make a content creator effective, versatile, and a little bit all-powerful. These 5 top free tools to create great content as a content creator:





Help collect keyword phrases

Find fruitful topics for content

Check the finished texts for literacy and uniqueness

Track and analyze the results





And do many things content creators often have to do independently. Thanks to these content creation tools, I have time for content promotion.

Google Keep



Google Keep is an online note-taking application. This tool has been around since 2013 and is designed to create and store notes. Google Keep has basic features such as setting reminders, changing the color of a note, inserting an image, and adding new sheets. In addition to the online version, there is a version for Android and Chrome OS. With Google Keep, my process of taking notes and writing ideas for new content became easy!

Plagiarism Detector



Plagiarism Detector is an online service for checking for plagiarism. It is one of the most popular free text-checking services for plagiarism. The plagiarism Detector shows the uniqueness percentage and qualitatively checks for duplicates and rewriting. The practical algorithms allowed the service to make the test deep and precise.





Plagiarism Detector is good at recognizing light rewriting: when synonyms replace individual words, but the structure remains the same. Unfortunately, Plagiarism Detector will not help to check the semantic uniqueness of the text; however, no service can do that.

Google Analytics



Google Analytics is a necessary free tool for those content creators that have their own websites. Content creation has to rely on accurate data. And one of the best sources of that data is Google Analytics. This tool provides a vast number of opportunities for content creators. With Google Analytics, you can:





Determine through which pages users get to the website

Analyze the behavior of users on the website

Track conversion rates

Understand which content on the website users read at the end

Determine which channels give you traffic and leads





You must use Google Analytics to post your content on your own website.

Serpstat

Serpstat was initially created to help SEO experts. But if you know where to look, a content creator can also get a lot of valuable information here. With Serpstat, you can:





Select topics for your content

Collect keywords and phrases, through which the content will gather traffic and get good positions in Google search results

Improve already published content so that they attract more traffic

Analyze the activity of your competitors: what they create content about and what keywords get traffic

Create a content plan, considering search queries and competitors' activities.





In Serpstat, you can filter the resulting lists. Serpstat allows you to remove misspelled phrases, queries that do not fit the frequency (less than 10), or geography. The final version of the list of keyword phrases can be exported to create content.

Grammarly

Grammarly helps me create literate, clear, and effective texts. The service tracks grammatical and stylistic errors in real-time and explains how to avoid repeating mistakes in the future.





The algorithm highlights potential problems in the text and offers corrections or recommendations that users can accept or reject. Each correction is accompanied by an explanation of why this turn is better not to use and what alternatives are available. The product is available both as a free version and by subscription.

Conclusion

With these free tools for content creation, you can:





Get accurate information about your target audience, their needs, and their interests

Select topics and suitable content formats

Control the quality of your content

Create content more quickly and productively

Increase the effectiveness of content creation





Most of the tools in this list of top marketing tools for content creation are sophisticated and multifunctional. Their capabilities are constantly being supplemented. It means that the skills of working with them should be constantly improved. But the result is definitely worth the effort.



I also recommend reading:







