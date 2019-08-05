5 tips to get a (tech) job abroad

Want to move your tech career abroad? We have 5 simple tips that will help you land your dream job faster, so let’s just dive in.

Do not say – I’m looking for a job with visa sponsorship

Employers are always looking for talented people, so demonstrate your skills first, not the fact that you are in need of a sponsor. This should be mentioned but why are you going to waste valuable word count and space at the top of the page to say it? It can be placed elsewhere.

Remember, you only have 15 seconds at best to grab the recruiter’s attention. Chances are, they are going to read the first couple sentences very briefly and then skim your bullet points and other bold print. They want to quickly get a sense that you’re the right candidate. You can give them that sense by focusing on your skills.

Fish in the right pond

Use specialized platforms/job boards where companies are looking for new employees internationally in the first place. Don’t go looking for opportunities where they scarcely are found. where companies are looking for new employees internationally in the first place. Don’t go looking for opportunities where they scarcely are found. StackRaft is a great place to look for your next job because all the companies here are ready to sponsor you and bring you into a brand new place.

Get References

Use LinkedIn to find your old friends and connections around the area you are looking to relocate to and ask if it’s possible that you can be referred to their company. Instead of saying ‘I’m looking for a job abroad’, you can instead say: ‘I might be a good fit for your open positions X and Y that I’ve seen on your website. Can you consider me as your reference?’

Portfolio

On average, you have 5 to 15 seconds from a recruiter or a hiring manager to catch their eye. Invest your time in the resume that you can be proud of. Do NOT use old-fashioned CV templates. Do NOT create an extra long resume. Some people turn in resumes that are 7 pages long. You need to condense down to a 1-2 page resume at most. Only include your most relevant experiences and skills. The rest is fluff. Bullet points should also be clear and concise, with keywords/achievements in bold, as they are going to skim.

A stunning projects timeline is what will land you a job!

Interview Practice

You will be surprised how similar the questions are that you will be asked during interviews. Preparing ahead of time will enable you to stand out from other candidates.

Bonus tip: If you really want to move to any location, you can try to change your LinkedIn location to your desired place of residence. It might help you to get more attention from recruiters in this area or, who knows, start the process of visualizing your goal of moving to the new country

