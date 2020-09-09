5 Tips to Get 245,466 Views on Your Tech Vlog

In this article, I'll talk about how I got over 245,000 views on my tech vlog and give you some tips on how to replicate my success.

1. Watch out for trends on Twitter.

I found out that the below news from Cnet was trending on Twitter. The storyline was a software tech giant had built an app for Airport Security Administration & charged them $1.4 million.

Link: Cnet.com

2. Quickly make a hands-on video

I built the app using the Ionic framework & recorded the screen while building it. Later, I uploaded it on Youtube [Excuse me for the bad audio]

Link: Youtube.com

Note: You can use either Loom(Free) or Camtasia(Paid).

3. Write titles people want to click.

When you upload your video to YouTube, ensure to write a catchy headline. The title I selected was "How to build $1.4mn app within 4 minutes"

You can use a service like title-gen.

4. Reach out to tech bloggers (Email them personally).

The above CNET blog, “You’ll never guess how much the TSA’s Randomizer app cost” was written by “Chris Matyszczyk”. I searched for his email ID & dropped him an email stating that I have a piece of share-worthy news available for him. Chris took an interview over email & published it in a while.

Remember, authors usually lookout for content to create news. That's what their job is. Therefore, your job is to make their life easier by giving them the right content.

5. Reach out to others

Once you get covered on major news media like CNET.com reach out to smaller tech media agencies. Smaller media agencies will right away consider your content as its already been validated by biggies.

My blog got even featured on Chinese media. Luckily, it was all over the world.

And thats it. I hope this help you get better reach to your tech vlogs.

For more growth hacks follow me on Twitter — @sandeshsuvarna

Previously published behind a paywall at https://medium.com/@b.sandesh/how-did-i-get-245-466-views-on-my-tech-vlog-253d614e5cb5

Share this story @ sandeshbsuvarna Sandesh Suvarna Read my stories CEO & Co-Founder @ 4Five labs Inc

Tags