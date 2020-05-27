5 Simple Hacks to Help You Declutter Your Email Inbox

The new coronavirus epidemic has forced many companies to

switch to remote working for their employees making digital communication more important than ever before. Being one of the main communication channels, email becomes a crucial part of our digital lives. However, the downside of this process is that the more emails you receive, the more cluttered your email inbox becomes. This article lists the most useful email management tips to make your digital workspace clean and organized as well as increase your productivity at work.

1. Unsubscribe from All Unwanted Newsletters

If you get used to signing up for shopping or social media websites using your work email address, you may be getting tons of notifications, promotional newsletters about product deals, and other advertising stuff. Not only these messages are distracting and annoying, but it also makes more and more complicated to look for important messages among them. The best option to make your mailbox clean is to unsubscribe from all the newsletters you don't need. You can opt out from them manually clicking an unsubscribe link that most of the newsletters will contain. However, if you receive too many promotional emails, you can save time and use the help of an email unsubscribe tool like Clean Email to unsubscribe from all unwanted emails in a few clicks.

2. Set Up Rules and Filters

3. Delete Old and Huge Emails

attachments are taking space in your email account. You can search for them using customized filters in your email provider or install an email management tool that will group such emails automatically and you the only thing you will need to do by yourself is to review messages to avoid deleting something important.

4. Train Your Spam Filter and Block Unwanted Senders

Nowadays email spammers send more and more spam to compromise

your account credentials or even steal your personal and financial information. Most popular email service providers have a strong spam filter and they recognize such emails sending them directly to the Spam folder. However, spammers also become smarter trying to invent new ways of how to avoid getting to Spam folder. If you see an email from an unknown sender with a topic that looks like spam, don’t hurry to open it and never clicks the links or download any attachments that such messages can contain in order to steal your information.

You have several options on how to deal with potentially harmful emails. You can either block these senders or mark such emails as spam. In both ways, they will not be able to write to you again.

The email management tips mentioned in this article will help

you protect your mailbox from receiving unnecessary emails and also to

declutter your inbox making communication by email easier and more productive.















