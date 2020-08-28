5 Portals That Rate And Rank DeFi Projects For You

DeFi industry is stepping forward at a great pace. Currently it appears to be the largest tectonic plate covering the Blockchain sphere and you have to be fully prepared.

However, working with DeFi projects, I see that their communities often do not know where to get the most up-to-date information about the DeFi market. Potentially, this is a chance for scammers. So I decided to make a list of reliable portals that provide up-to-date and currently reliable information about DeFi.

Information is your power.

DeFi Pulse

https://defipulse.com/

Even though Pulse has a bit out of date design, it still provides with a comprehensive DeFi projects tokens price and overall trading volume in a very simple and accessible manner, even a beginner might use it easily. The main purpose of the Pulse is to display Ether and tokens locked in DeFi project.

CoinMarketCap DeFi page

https://coinmarketcap.com/ru/defi/

Coinmarketcap has already gained a reputation of a trustworthy platform, which would be impossible if CoinMarketCap team would not follow the modern trends, DeFi Especially. The platform lists token in Market Volume order with a reflection of the 24 hours price waves and graphical curves display. Very convenient for an urgent and fast search.

Etherscan.io

https://etherscan.io/defi-leaderboard

Yes, Etherscan is an expected guest on a top list such as that one. This tool is effective mostly because a simple list contains as much information as possible for making a decision where to invest. Especially it is related to the fact that Etherscan reflects projects’ specialty and the industry sector they are dedicated to. Actually, on the page you can find most of the necessary information.

DeFiprime

https://defiprime.com/

This is an outstanding portal with the most detailed information about different projects that they had already processed and displayed in any of the sections. Besides news and blog related to the DeFi, you can find a convenient search for projects in several categories such as Alternative savings, Daos, Payments, Staking and many more. It really reveals from the burden to find a project on a certain niche you are trying to access and, what is more important, it saves time.

Loanscan

https://loanscan.io/loans#borrow-volume

Imagine you are doing a research on a very specific niche and you do not have enough time before the deadline to put everything on a right place, but still quality is important. This platform will help you to derive all data you need to know about the DeFi loans sector. Revealing, isn’t it?

Using these platforms will help in decision making and data collection. Surely, it’s better to use a combination of the services, to get as much deeper knowledge as possible. We will talk about it in a series of future articles.

If you want to learn more about DeFi or you are a DeFi project and want to know more how to promote you project, please contact me in Telegram (@baloyan) or LinkedIn.

