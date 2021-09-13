Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

5 JetBrains Plugins to Upgrade the Built-In Git Support to the Next Level by@thomasscott

5 JetBrains Plugins to Upgrade the Built-In Git Support to the Next Level

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The Git plugin that comes bundled with all JetBrains IDEs is quite impressive, it's a full-blown Git client in its own right with almost all the features of a standalone client such as SourceTree, Tower, or GitKraken. But there are even more features you can enhance your IDE’s Git support with - allow me to present to you 5 plugins that build on top of Git and supercharge it with cool new superpowers. GitLive is for all you team players out there, GitLive makes Git, well, live.
image
Thomas Scott Hacker Noon profile picture

@thomasscott
Thomas Scott

Software Engineer

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
The Magic of Component-based Frontend Development by @giwyni
#object-oriented
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer

Tags

#programming#web-development#devtools#git#productivity#jetbrains#software-development#remote-work
Join Hacker Noon loading