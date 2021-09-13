5 JetBrains Plugins to Upgrade the Built-In Git Support to the Next Level

The Git plugin that comes bundled with all JetBrains IDEs is quite impressive, it's a full-blown Git client in its own right with almost all the features of a standalone client such as SourceTree, Tower, or GitKraken. But there are even more features you can enhance your IDE’s Git support with - allow me to present to you 5 plugins that build on top of Git and supercharge it with cool new superpowers. GitLive is for all you team players out there, GitLive makes Git, well, live.