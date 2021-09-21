5 Data Annotation Firms for AI & Robotics Developers

Data annotation and labeling is a discipline that is reportedly gaining

traction globally and having a significant influence.

The global market for data annotation tools is expected to reach $2.57

billion by 2027, according to a Grand View Research report.

For robots, drones, and vehicles to achieve increasing levels of

autonomy, artificial intelligence-based on reliable data is necessary. Companies must balance research, development, analysis, and other activities relevant to their primary duties to implement machine learning projects. Their personnel may not have the time to annotate massive volumes of data to train machine learning algorithms. Engineers and other team members sometimes demand a high rate of pay, thus such work might be costly.

Because data annotation takes a long time, many businesses outsource it to service providers that have the required staffing capacity to complete the job on time and within budget.

Here is a list of six data annotation firms now functioning in the United

States to help you choose one that meets your demands.

Mindy Support has worked with several Fortune 500 and GAFAM firms (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft), as well as many active

start-ups throughout the world. It offers a wide range of data annotation services as well as other BPO services.

Figure Eight, which was bought by Appen last year, offers high-quality data

annotation services through a distributed network of human

annotators. Keeping all annotators under one roof is always a smart

idea since it promotes greater communication and keeps everyone on

the same page.

Cogito specializes in data annotation services for creating machine learning and deep learning training data. Apart from this, OCR transcription, content moderation, data collecting, data classification, and chatbot training are among the services offered.

Hive provides end-to-end data annotation solutions, but its use cases

imply that it caters to a small number of businesses. It's also

unclear if the firm works on healthcare or agriculture initiatives.

Scale is intriguing since it offers a managed labeling solution via an

application programming interface (API). Many other companies place a

greater emphasis on the human aspect, whereas Scale depends heavily

on computers to annotate data. It also offers a quality-control

mechanism, which is important to consider if you're trying to recruit

human data annotators.

Anolytics helps computer vision platforms with annotated image data that allows robots to identify images and classify things into many categories.

They provide machine learning image annotation utilizing advanced

technologies and human-powered talents to make each image easily

identifiable for machines or computer vision.

