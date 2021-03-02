5 Best Games on Xbox Games Pass in 2021

Xbox Games Pass is an Xbox exclusive service that offers a selection of video games on a monthly subscription. The selection of games is constantly changing, much like the Netflix library. Certain games are only available for a limited amount of time. To make sure you don’t miss out on some of the hottest titles on the platform, here are five of the best games on Xbox Games Pass in 2021.

List of the Best Games on the Xbox Games Pass

1. Halo: The Master Chief Collection

Halo is Xbox's console seller and its most recognised brand. Each Halo game provides excellent first-person shooter gameplay and story.

Halo: The MasterChief Collection combines the franchise's very best games and puts them in one package.

This bundle includes the critically acclaimed Halo 1-3, the popular Halo Reach and ODST, and the less popular Halo 4.

Halo: The Master Chief Collection offers the best value for money on Xbox Games Pass.

The collection combines Halo's most significant games in a money-saving bundle that is unrivaled. Therefore, this collection deserves to be on this list as one of the best games on Xbox Games Pass.

2. Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves is an underrated Pirate adventure game where you and your friends seek out long-lost treasure while defending yourself from monsters such as the Kraken.

The game is full of cooperative fun, having you and your team navigate the Sea of Thieves trying to avoid trouble.

Sea of Thieves is the best collaborative experience currently on the Xbox Games Pass.

From fending off skeletons to accidentally setting your ship on fire, the game is full of laughs and one of the best co-op experiences out there. Therefore it is one of the best games currently available on the service.

If you have always dreamed about becoming a pirate and have a few friends who think the same way, pick up this game, you won't be disappointed.

3. CyberShadow

Cyber Shadow is a unique side-scrolling action game and is one of the very best 2D platformers.

Cyber Shadow was recently released on the platform and has been praised for its intense difficulty and retro feel.

The game is not for the lighthearted and offers a real challenge. It is one of the most challenging and best games on Xbox Games Pass.

Likewise, Cyber Shadow has an outstanding soundtrack and gameplay quality. Yacht Club Games, the developers behind the critically acclaimed game Shovel Knight, developed Cyber Shadow.

Cyber Shadow rivals Shovel Knight as one of the best 2D sidescrolling action games. Consequently, Cyber Shadow is one of the five best games on Xbox Games Pass.

4. The Medium

The Medium is an Xbox exclusive horror game. The Medium has you control a 'Medium' who can switch between the living and the dead.

It is a psychological thriller that is one of the very few next-gen Xbox exclusive titles.

If you love horror games or looking for an Xbox-only game not available on any other platform, The Medium is the game for you.

The Medium is optimised for Xbox Series X and S, offering excellent graphical fidelity and gameplay.

5. Gears of War 5

Aside from Halo, Gears of War is one of Xbox's most instantly recognised franchises. Gears of War 5 is a great third-person action shooter available on the service.

The game has a great campaign with outstanding graphics and gameplay optimised for Xbox Series X and S.

Gears of War 5’s multiplayer has also been optimised for the next-generation hardware with frame rates reaching 120 fps.

Likewise, Gears of War 5 also has DLC included on Games Pass, offering even more value for players. In my opinion, Gears of War 5 is one of the 5 best Xbox Games Pass games on the subscription service.

Final Thoughts on the Best Games on Xbox Games Pass

The Xbox Games Pass is excellent value for money and offers plenty of high-quality games. Xbox will likely unveil new additions to this service in the future.

