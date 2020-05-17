5 Benefits a Video Streaming App Can Provide to Your TV Production

Video streaming has already become such a big industry. It is even one of the biggest around as far as internet usage is concerned because the vast majority of data consumption is attributable to streaming online video. YouTube which is the top video sharing service in the world today has claimed that 300 hours of video content is being uploaded to their website every minute and that they are getting close to a total of 5 billion video views every day that's even found on sports apps

That is quite an interesting series of numbers, especially when you consider the fact that we still have Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, news websites, as well as streaming services such as Netflix.

Live streaming is, however, a subset of the general video streaming and it is quite a relatively new internet technology. Generally, the aim is for live streaming to eventually replace the regular live broadcast technology completely but it seems we are not anywhere close to achieving that for now.

THE IMPORTANCE OF RADIO IN THE 21ST CENTURY

Growth in technology is giving people more ways to access information. Local and international radio in the 21st century is important because it is the center of many societies today. Platforms like Radiory let you listen to various radio stations and keep you entertained and informed at all times. In the 21st century, radio plays an important role in marketing and media.

People today can access their radio stations online, in their cars, and in offices. There are many radio listeners as compared to long ago. Many hosts and reviewers have witnessed their insignificant radio show distributions grow from local radio audiences to well established global audience.

Why is radio important to advertisers?

More than ninety years from its introduction as a means of communication, radio is common for its extensive reach. According to research, more than 92% of consumers aged twelve years and above listen to the radio every week. The major reason as to why radio continues to be essential to advertisers is the actual advertisement format.

A radio advert can capture around thirty seconds of listeners' attention. Moreover, radio adverts can be boosted with humor, music, celebrity endorsements, phone numbers, web addresses, drama acts, in addition to those high-speed closures that many listeners enjoy.

Most importantly, radios communicate wide and far. Radio advertisements can be played repeatedly to drive their messages home in addition to establishing lasting memory recalls of tunes and catchy phrases that are easy to remember. This can be well understood by advertisers. Several purchases are abrupt and are determined by consumer needs that are hard to guess.

Giving an audience enticing information regarding the advertiser’s products and services makes customers eager to buy and try out a certain good or service.

The many rapid changes that we have seen in the world of technology are still struggling to meet up with the needs of the millions of internet users and content consumers all around the world and accepts bitcoin payments . It is for this reason that it is believed that live streaming as far as the current state of things is concerned is in the dark ages and it will only have to improve. Thus, under this post, we will be highlighting a few reasons as to why live streaming still has a long way to go.

Centralized system

Currently, the live streaming industry is dominated by a few large tech corporations that own that space. These companies come with a few challenges for the common man. The fact that exclusivity is vested in a few vendors make factors like pricing, vulnerability to failure and availability of certain product features to suffer from so many limitations.

The logic here is quite straightforward. This is because since there are limited providers as well as uninterrupted service, there is no alternative way to live stream videos. As such, the oligarchy of the controlling corporations can get away with a lot of things that they ordinarily shouldn't. The like of Facebook, Twitter, and Google now have an almost-full monopoly of the Live sports streaming market share that's even found on sports apps.

Transcoding

Another challenge that the current live streaming sub-industry is facing has to do with transcoding. As is stands, it is becoming almost seamless to instantly see video content on your technological devices like PC, tablet or mobile phone. Streaming an on-demand video these days does not come with the old-times issues of low image quality, long buffering period and frustrating stops.

Most of these issues are now nearly non-existent, especially in areas where the internet connection is of great quality. This kind of positive end-user experience requires a huge amount of effort behind the scenes to make it a possibility.

Now, the point is that one of the biggest projects that bring that into existence is transcoding of the video files. Video contents are captured in a unique format to the program or camera recording audio and video. The original format produced is not the one required to play the video on various screen sizes or play it online.

What video transcoding now does is that it alters the original format of the video into compatible formats which you now get across various online platforms.

Storage

The issue of transcoding that we have considered above ultimately leads to another one relating to storage. Online news stream, live sports stream and many more require a large amount of storage than you probably imagine. You still don't get why that is so? Transcoding might be a complex process but we have highlighted above that it is very important when it comes to accommodating several devices and platforms. As far as non-live video files are concerned, it is such a time-consuming process just like the on-demand content available on Netflix for streaming.

For a live video to be not only captured but also successfully distributed, the content necessarily has to be transcoded in real-time for multiple formats in an instance so that it can be properly distributed through multiple platforms. However, this comes with certain demands. The major issue is that the process needs considerably more data storage.

It also needs more network bandwidth requirements than what is required by a video that is not captured in real-time. In a pre-recorded video, each of the file formats can be transcoded offline once at a time and then uploaded later on. This is different from what obtains under a live video. On the other hand, a live video has to be transcoded online in real-time to achieve the proper distribution of the contents.

Censorship

Censorship is another challenge that makes it seem as if the live streaming industry is still in the dark ages and as such, has a long way to go. Since there are only a limited amount of centralized providers of live stream content, it has become a lot easy for the user video content to be censored by these providers however they like.

Presently, people that use other platforms that have centralized technology distribution are getting censored just because of views that are considered unpopular. Some go beyond just censorship and even de-platform people with such unpopular views and these are practices with potentially harmful consequences.

The only conclusion that can be drawn here is that the centralized technology distribution of live streaming industry is injurious to people's rights like freedom of speech, expression as well as information distribution.

Cost

Cost is one more reason that has been affecting the live streaming industry from moving to the level that it ought to be. Media companies typically need a lot of money to transition from broadcast content distribution to IP-based video distribution. It requires a significant amount of storage, time, bandwidth as well as expertise to achieve it as a quality acceptable for end users.

Of course, all these cannot be obtained without spending a lot of money.

These all the problems plaguing Game video lesson live streaming, we can still look forward to a future where lessons can be streamed easily.

