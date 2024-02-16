Search icon
    45 Stories To Learn About Graphic Design
    309 reads

    February 16th, 2024
    Learn everything you need to know about Graphic Design via these 45 free HackerNoon stories.

    Let's learn about Graphic Design via these 45 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

    1. 174 AI Tools To Try

    An overview of 174 AI Tools, a very long overview. Most are free or have a free trial period, some you have to pay for immediately. I’ve broken it down into 8 c

    2. 6 Best WebGL Libraries for Perfect 3D Web Graphics

    Modern frontend, game, and web development are the things that WebGL can transform into 3D web masterpieces. It leads to an interactive user experience.

    3. 🎨 Export a .svg file using Canva ⚛️

    Create .svgs using Canva.com Pro by selecting SVG from the dropdown options menu.

    4. 10 Tools to Create Illustration in 2020 for Graphic Designers & Art Lovers

    Illustration by Nahuel Bardi

    5. Design Patterns: WTF is a Shim?

    During design meetings at my workplace and even during other conversations with friends, the term "shim" appeared to being placed offhand, with the context not being setup properly to indicate what it is exactly that the "shim" represented.

    6. Adobe Pigs Out (Again)

    Adobe fattens up by acquiring Figma, causing disgust and indignation amongst web designers and developers everywhere.

    7. Brand Identity in the Crypto Sector. How It Started and Why It’s Changing

    When talking about crypto projects, people mainly speak about the qualities of the backend.

    8. How To Create A Custom Digital Cartoon Character Drawing

    What can you do with your digitized art?

    9. Design Battle: Visual Design vs Functional Design

    Sometimes, designers get confused on which design styles to apply to their work. It all depends on what the work is for and who the target audience is.

    10. How to Optimize Your Workflow : Time is Money

    One of the major obstacles every engineer needs to overcome is how to meet deadlines while working with a limited amount of resources, especially for design.

    11. How to Hire An Offshore UI/UX Team for Your Next Project

    Nowadays, businesses just can’t do without relying on the web and various kinds of digital technologies.

    Want to know how you can be a pro in designing a logo? Avoid the 8 mistakes listed in this blog, and you're good to go.

    13. Mobile UI Design: 5 Basic App Screen Types You Must Know About

    There are five main app screen types that you should be aware of when you design your UI. These are the most likely to occur and make the strongest impression.

    14. Top 10 Gifts for Graphic Designers

    These gift ideas will help you surprise graphic designers and show your appreciation of their work.

    15. Inside Graphic Design: A Look at Alepo's Rebranding for the 5G Era

    Digital enablement and core network solutions provider Alepo has unveiled its modernized logo and updated branding.

    16. A Short History of Graphic Design Jobs

    Graphic Designers and Artists are in high demand, but with advancements in software and the growth of the internet some fear that these jobs will die off.

    17. Sculpting the 3D World: 9 Simple 3D Design Tips for Absolute Beginners

    3D Design Tips for Beginners. If you want to become a 3D designer you should know these basic tips that help you to start your design career.

    18. Hiring In-House vs. Virtual Graphic Designers

    The purpose of graphic design goes beyond visual appeal — it serves as a means of communication between you and your target audience.

    19. How to Make Logo Work for Your Business?

    The fundamental meaning of the logo is to create an expanding business universe. Understanding this is half the success.

    20. What is Your Logo's Super Power? 4 Things That Your Logo Needs in Order to Save Your Brand

    What is your brand logo doing for you? Is it saving your brand, swooping in like a hero?

    The best logos come across as simple and effortless. This is a difficult concept to wrap your head around when creating your first logo. In fact the number one issue I have had with most of my clients is their urge to overdo the design. Look at the logos of the world’s most successful brands like Nike, Twitter, or Apple. They are extremely simple and recognizable which is why I spend a good part of my time stressing this point to my clients.

    22. How to Start Applying Psychology in Product Design

    The best designs exist to help users complete their tasks smoothly and efficiently, and they do so discreetly while remaining completely inconspicuous.

    23. Real-Time Rendering Tool with Reconstructions Based on UE4 Raytracing Tech

    Direct use of UE4's pathtracing is a great yet not perfect solution, since UE4 uses BruteForce

    24. 6 Web Design Principles You Need to Know

    Good web design is good business.

    25. Some FAQs on the Best Programming Language for Graphics

    What’s the best programming language for graphics is an excellent question. It’s always curious to discover which languages graphic designers prefer.

    26. Basic of Cryptography

    What is Cryptography?

    27. Real-World Applications of AI in Design

    AI is quickly becoming mainstream in many industries, including graphic design. The technology is making the designers giddy with excitement because AI can make the designing process so much faster and easier but — it’s also scary at the same time because we’ve seen what AI systems are capable of.

    28. ADPList Matches Laid-Off Designers with Mentors for Free

    ADPLIst is a free community that matches designers and mentors. The new platform has more than 5,000 designers and mentors.

    29. Get Over 50+ Free Icons for Your Projects Here

    Designing resources are heavily priced everywhere. But here I am sharing some resources using which you can get more than 10 Million+ Free Icons.

    30. AI Graphic Design Software: The Top 7 Available

    Eye-catching and beautiful graphics rule digital media. Any business requires graphics in its brand promotion creatives to showcase their brand and convey their message clearly. Whether you wish to make a featured image for your blog or edit product photos for posting on social media, you need the best graphic design software to make or edit your graphics.

    31. How To Improve Your Design With Right Illustrations And Animations

    Stunning designs and dynamic illustrations seize attention, don’t you agree?

    32. How to Create Promotional Assets: An Insider's Guide into the World of Graphic Design

    I offer you to go through the evolutionary stages of promo materials.

    In this article, we'll take a deeper dive into the seven graphic design trends that are set to dominate in 2023.

    34. How to Use Image Enhancers to Improve your Photos

    Different ways to enhance your photos and show you the best image enhancer to help you bring out the best in your pictures.

    [35. Animation/Motion Design Tokens

    for Complex Design Systems](https://hackernoon.com/using-animationmotion-design-tokens-for-more-complex-and-sophisticated-design-zy3t33y5) Each Animation needs a Trigger, Duration, Easing, and Property element. Design systems also play a part in creating Motion Design and Animation.

    36. Introduction to Design Systems for UX/UI Designers

    For junior designers - those who have just started studying UX / UI design systems and those who have been working in this field for up to 1-2 years. The main goal of this article is to introduce you to the basic components of system design, to give you a basic introduction to this concept and to revise the material by demonstrating several examples of design systems that are already used by large companies.

    37. Reasons Behind Creating A Website with Black Background

    Black has always been—if not the most popular design color—the color which designers talk about the most. It is sophisticated, energetic, mysterious, elegant, powerful, stylish, and the complete opposite of the default white.

    The ultimate design digest with fresh news, trends overview, and the best cases from the Awesomic team. Find out what was popular in March and check out memes!

    39. App Icon Design: 5 Tips To Optimize For Better Visibility

    What makes you choose one app over another when shopping around? Is it the app icon design? The colour? The logo? The reviews? Have you ever stopped to think about how many apps you actually have on your phone? If you’re like me, you probably have a few on there that you don’t even remember what they do, or when you downloaded them in the first place.

    40. How To Use Faster One Font: Quick Tips

    how to choose font, how to design, learn design, what's a good font, faster one font

    41. How to Find Ideas for Web Design

    Learn how to look for ideas properly so you don’t waste time and energy in the future.

    42. 4 Easy Tips to Get Your First 200 Beta Testers

    I’ve seen many indie product creators or team members work on their product/SaaS for months and after developing it, they mostly don’t know how to get their first beta testers.

    43. Automate Designs with Bannerbear and n8n

    As a designer and self-proclaimed data nerd, I’ve been involved in proceduralizing creative deliverables for some time. Up until now however, my concepts always had to reconcile with the limitations of InDesign macros or my coding skills. n8n empowers me to apply my basic understanding of data objects and the interwebs to create some pretty slick automations with minimal effort.

    44. Manipulate Images Using Text Commands via this AI

    Manipulate Real Images With Text - An AI For Creative Artists! StyleCLIP Explained

    What are the best website design trends in 2021? We covered most of the significant trends, like frosted glass, comfortable color palettes, and more.

    Thank you for checking out the 45 most read stories about Graphic Design on HackerNoon.

    Visit the /Learn Repo to find the most read stories about any technology.

