44 Stories To Learn About The "We Building" Mindset

1. Is Your Social Media Actually Social? Social media is "social" in the sense it relates to society at large. People seek connection with society to find the communities they belong to, a marketplace for their services and ensure their own welfare as a member of that society. 2. Introducing the Terminal Reader App by HackerNoon This is a web application with the intention of providing a different way of reading. Yes, you will be reading in a terminal-like application. 3. Here's How I Built a Quiz App for Remote Team Building [A Step by Step Guide] The COVID-19 pandemic and statewide stay-at-home order have caused many companies, including mine, to close their offices, restrict travel, and require all employees to work remotely. 4. Going beyond StartUp Revenue and Traffic metrics! What areas of transparency do companies cover? 5. Perp v2 Goes Open Source: Including Codebase, frontend SDK, and Subgraph After months of hard work, we are pleased to announce that our Curie contract codebase, the frontend SDK and subgraph are now all open source. 6. I'm Failing at Building a Startup and Here's Why - Part 1: The Problem The problems faced and the lessons learned working on a startup and launching an app. 7. For My Dad, I Automated Bulk WhatsApp Messaging using Python - Here's How So, this Whatsapp just irritates my dad. 8. What We Learned While Designing a Mobile Payments SDK Yesterday, we released version 1.1.0 of the Nami SDK for iOS. To mark this release, we thought we’d share some details about how we approach development of the SDK including our key design goals. 9. I Created a Google Chrome Extension to Read Online Articles For You In this article I want to talk about a chrome extension that I made, it’s called WhistleX. You may have heard of it if you have read my articles because, I mentioned it, but I didn’t say that it’s mine and that I made it. 10. Pending Cops in Rubocop to Make Upgrade Easier [Project Update] Whenever a new version of Rubocop comes out, there are always some new cops. If our code is not compatible with new cops, then the rubocop build fails. With every new release, we have to spend time to make our code compatible with the new cops. Well not any more! 11. We Raised $450k For Omnisearch’s Pre-Seed Round: Here's What We Learned Eight key takeaways from raising Omnisearch's pre-seed round. 12. Replace your Coffee with Brain Stimulation To Enhance Focus and Increase Productivity In this interview with Balder Onarheim, co-founder and CEO of PlatoScience we explore the advances in neurostimulation (Transcranial Electrical Stimulation, TES) and how it can be used to enhance focus and creativity. Can you give a quick background about you and how you got to this technology? 13. Why I Built Overbit Rewards Hub — a Game Changer for Crypto The cryptocurrency market is in the middle of transitioning into an era of mass-market flourishing, by all measures. Putting aside the fact that Bitcoin is now breaking price barriers with speed, account activity, institutional adoption, regulation — these are all pointing towards adoption. 14. How to get into Crypto Trading: An Interview with David Waslen David Waslen was finance first, then tech and, in the latter, he was influenced by his good friend and co-founder of HedgeTrade, Peter Danihel. David has studied in the States as well as in the UK, taking a number of economic degrees. 15. Here's How I Built An ETH Wallet On A Cheap NFC sticker Story of how I tried to become a cyborg, but with a geeky twist 16. I Developed A Visual Development Tool For Web Applications with React Hi, my name is Alex, I’m the author of Webcodesk. In this article, I want to tell you why I created Webcodesk and why I consider it a great tool to develop Web applications with React. 17. The GoDaddy Hack Would've Been Impossible In The Dappy System Dappy is a first of its kind open source web browser and name system that addresses at the same time the structural flaws of the Domain Name System 18. Building A Tezos's Smart Contract Dashboard Using ReactJS, TezBridge and Netlify [A How-To Guide] I always find it troublesome for me to deploy and interact with Tezos’s Smart Contract at my job as a Software Engineer in my company. So, I decided to build a tool (web app) to solve my problem. 19. Will AES-256 Withstand The Gauntlet Thrown by Quantum Computers? With quantum computers getting more powerful every year, many worry about the safety of modern encryption standards. As quantum computers improve in performance and the number of qubits used for calculations increase, current crypto systems are under more threat of attack. 20. Use My App - NFT Maker To Make Your First NFT for FREE With this Android App You can create 1 NFT for free, easy as just to fill a form 21. We Are Making Crypto More Usable In The FIAT world Bitcoin & crypto were originally intended to be used as a currency. Hardly surprising that has not happened when it’s so complex for non tech savvy and without a marketplace for buyers and sellers to transact. 22. I Built A Handy Browser Plugin To Search Docs And Packages Directly From The Address Bar Hi all. I'm so honored to introduce my product: Go Search Extension, a handy browser plugin to help every Go developer search docs and package in the address bar instantly. 23. We Built A Coronavirus Map with COVID-19 Data and Travel Restrictions Across All Countries Back in March my teammates and I switched from our regular tasks working on a travel platform to building a COVID-19 monitoring service. Here is what we’ve managed to get done so far: 24. How We Migrated From Software Factory into Product Development Studio We were in college when we decided to start a company. At that time, it didn’t matter what type of company. 25. Find and Fix Problems in .env Files With Dotenv-linter v2.2.0 We have developed dotenv-linter — a useful tool for checking .env files. It helps to find problems in .env files that you might miss at first, but which later may result in incorrect work of applications. 26. Slack Will Reject Your App: 5 Reasons From Someone Who's Been Through The Process, TWICE At a time when businesses are increasingly relying on Slack for\nday-to-day operations, the Slack App Directory is thriving. These days,\nthere are Slack apps for everything: from polls to team recognition, to daily standups, to promoting inclusive language. There has never been a better time to be a Slack user. 27. BitBanged SPI in Go [Explained] I’m going to focus mostly on some design decisions and how I went about writing an SPI interface using Go on a Raspberry Pi. I assume my readers have a basic understanding of what a Raspberry Pi is, and how basic electronics work. If not, read on anyway and I will be sure to include some valuable resources below. 28. Could Blockchain Innovation Be The Source of Prosperity for Nation? In 2020, apart from falling cryptocurrency prices following the stock price due to being dragged by the coronavirus, we see some news in the blockchain industry that is quite encouraging for us in terms of innovation and economic growth potential. 29. I Started An Open Source Project To Help DeFi Developers and Companies Most of the DeFi projects are built on the Ethereum blockchain, so I thought that would be cool to collaborate with the community by giving some tools to make the development easier for everyone. 30. Why I Decided to Bring a New Cloud Data Warehouse to Market So we’ve all heard that “data is the new oil” way too many times. It’s been said so often that I personally feel slightly nauseous every time someone says that (sorry). 31. Text Classification in iOS using tensorflowlite [A How-To Guide] Text classification is task of categorising text according to its content. It is the fundamental problem in the field of Natural Language Processing(NLP). More general applications of text classifications are in email spam detection, sentiment analysis and topic labelling etc. 32. How learning Elixir helped me build a SaaS for Marketers In 2019, I was looking for a project. 33. Building An Ethereum-based Decentralized casino: How I Did It There are a lot of different gambling platforms out there. But there is almost no project that offers a transparent and fair experience. Let's fix that! 34. We Built A Lightweight Project Management Tool on Slack We communicated via Slack and Trello almost exclusively for the past three years at OneBar. Recently, we’ve discovered a way to reduce communications to just Slack, and the team loves the new, lighter process! It worked for us, and there’s a great chance it’ll work for you too! 35. What I Learnt About A/B Testing by A/B Testing my Landing Page In this post, I would share about my experience with and without A/B testing on Howuku landing page and how adopting A/B testing has improved my landing page conversion rates by 60%. 36. Here's Why We Built a Web App for Open Reviews with Open Source Infrastructure We built a service for online reviews that makes the insights you share accessible across any application, and that does not invade your privacy. Leave proprietary data silos behind and enter the open data ecosystem of Mangrove reviews. 37. Here's Our "So, We Decided To Start Sending Out A Newsletter" Story We’re a custom software house with a team of 25 developers. During 2020 we’ve been experimenting with different B2B marketing techniques: one of these was an email newsletter, which we trialled at the beginning of September. Here’s how it went. 38. My Roadmap For Making a Popular Workout App From Scratch First, welcome to my series of “My Roadmap For Making a Popular Workout App”. I will share with you my trip to make my workout app into a popular mobile app. 39. How We're Building an EVOLVING Blockchain The CEO of Koinos Group explains how they built a blockchain that evolves 40. Free TON: How It Started Vs. How It's Going The Durov brothers fought for a very long time with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the adoption of the Telegram Open Network (TON) in the US, which led to the official statement by Pavel Durov to close the project and stop its development. Nevertheless, the open source code of the project gave a second chance. With the help of TON repositories, a group of independent enthusiasts collected all the best that was created by the Telegram development team and released their project called Free TON with the TON Crystal cryptocurrency.Like other POS networks that have their own decentralized management, Free TON has its own declaration, which spelled out all the ideas and concepts of the community and the Free TON decentralized network. All the philosophical foundations of the project can be found in this foundation of the declaration. The Declaration on Decentralization is gradual, it was not created in a few days. And while the process of creating a full-fledged declaration was going on, more and more participants joined the project – both from the side of developers and users, and from the side of users who were interested in this project. These members have formed a very active and large crypto community in a short period of time, which is currently one of the largest independent cryptocurrency communities. How it all began? From the very beginning, there were people who were very much involved in the TON project (which was directed by Pavel Durov). They were looking forward to launching all over the world. When Pavel Durov announced the closure of the project, these people were very upset. They decided that closing a project that they had been working on for over 2 years was humiliating. A lot of people spent a huge amount of time and effort on a project, which was then closed on the grounds that the money was not collected the way someone wanted – this is nonsense. It was these people who became the one that was used, helped to gain huge publicity among ordinary people and cryptocurrency enthusiasts. On May 7, 2020, the official launch of the Free TON project took place. In addition to launching the project, the TON Labs team published the main components of TON OS on GitHub. Free TON has grown very quickly as a truly decentralized community driven project. Today, Free TON is an active community of cryptocurrency enthusiasts with over 30,000 members worldwide who contribute daily to the development of both the Free TON blockchain and TON Crystal digital coins. The Free TON community is self-sufficient. All changes within the community and the blockchain take place after the approval of the community members and nothing else. There is no centralized governing body and project community. As a result of the interaction of all these factors and the efforts of the programmers, a wide range of software developments has been provided, aimed at significantly improving tooling and changes in protocols. 41. 🎉 Deno: 1.0: A Review of Features [We're Going Live] 🤠 Introduction 42. Building a Successful Fintech by Listening to the Market (Founder Interview) When serial entrepreneur Illit Geller started telling me her story, I could instantly see why the fintech startup she founded, TradAir raised $11M in its latest funding round. 43. I Built a Crypto-Trading Bot...and Am Now Looking For People to Share My Profits With 44. I Built The One Browser Extension To Rule Them All How the Platypush web extension makes it easy to customize your browser and connect things together