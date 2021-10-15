492 reads

Lightning Labs is a technology startup that leverages blockchain and smart contracts to make transactions cheaper and faster. The startup developed the Lightning Network Daemon and implemented the developer-friendly Lightning Network protocol. Colendi is a decentralized credit scoring platform using blockchain technology to provide a secure and democratic service to fintech firms everywhere. DeFy Trends is bringing advanced AI analytics to the cryptocurrency investing space. Mihriban Ersin Tekmen is the co-founder and COO at [Colendi], who is an advocate for women in the tech sector.